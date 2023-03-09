Gary Lineker doesn’t understand the Holocaust
Modern invocations of the atrocity strip it of its historical context
It’s like clockwork. Every few months the government announces a new plan to tighten immigration policy and then, within seconds, you find ‘1930s Germany’ trending on Twitter. From the moment a picture of the Prime Minister’s flashy ‘Stop the Boats’ podium emerged, it became obvious what the next few days of online discourse would consist of.
It is Match of the Day host Gary Lineker’s belief that the Home Secretary’s language, when setting out her plans for the Government’s asylum policy, was ‘not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s’. Those who make such claims ought to be mocked, aside from anything else, for the apparent shallowness of their arsenal of cultural references.
But why are critics of the government so quick to reach for the rise of Nazism? Such analogies tend to be rooted in what could be described as ‘Holocaust-as-civics-lesson’, as distinct from ‘Holocaust-as-history’. The latter seeks to understand the catastrophes of the twentieth century in their own terms, as complex and contingent historical events, whose underlying causes were specific to their time. ‘Holocaust-as-civics-lesson’, however, reduces the entire point of learning about the Holocaust to ‘Never again’.
According to that view, the story of Hitler is a kind of cautionary tale: one learns about it simply so that one can ‘recognise’ the hallmarks of fascism in one’s everyday life and ‘call them out’. This explains not only why people like Lineker make the analogies they do, but also why they feel so self-satisfied as they do it. In short, there can be no surprise that people use the Holocaust as a blunt rhetorical tool, because they believe that the purpose of learning about the Holocaust is to use it as a blunt rhetorical tool.
To contort the history of 1930s Germany into an analogy for 2020s Britain, one has to do and say some very strange things. It is untrue, for example, that Nazi rhetoric was ‘insidious’ or ‘subtle’, as though they ever bothered to hide their violent hatred of Jews. Likewise, the British press is in no way reminiscent — no matter what Alastair Campbell tells you — of the Nazi press: turn to any page of Der Stürmer and you would have found things much nastier than you’ll ever get in the Daily Mail.
The problem with ‘Holocaust-as-civics-lesson’, like the problem of treating the collapse of Weimar Germany as a parable, is that it means that the Holocaust has to be ‘updated’ to reflect present political concerns.
There are many things that the Holocaust wasn’t. It wasn’t about immigration, for one thing: most of the massacred Jews had lived where they lived for decades, if not centuries, and even the most impeccable assimilation didn’t spare them from the camps. Nor was it about citizenship. Jews weren’t persecuted because they weren’t citizens: they were stripped of their citizenship because they were Jews. Most importantly, it wasn’t really about ‘language’ at all (unless we’re talking about the language of blood purity). Insofar as ‘dehumanising language’ played a role, it was much less significant than legal persecution and street violence, both of which were already under way from the moment Hitler assumed power.
To make the ‘moral lesson’ of the Holocaust work for the modern day, its causes have to be abstracted. The Holocaust itself must somehow be made universal and timeless, a generic ‘persecution of outsiders’. But ‘Holocaust-as-history’ also matters. As memories of the atrocity fade away, we cannot allow such abstractions to obscure the historical reality of what the Holocaust was.
Yes. And now we have Lineker being paraded all over the media as some kind of martyr who stands up against a neo-Nazi Tory Government. The discussion becomes about whether he should be allowed to make political statements, rather than how stupid and insulting those statements are. And, rather than ridicule being heaped on his musings, he is being held aloft as a beacon of free speech, like some kind of sporting Charlie Hebdo.
Lineker needs to be reminded of Godwin’s Law before he posts his next trite little tweet.
Rishi Sunak will be jumping for joy. Labour are trying to maintain discipline and avoid appearing to be in favour of open borders but their idiot supporters, like Linekar, can’t help but virtue signal.
The British public know what time it is. Linekar is probably worth 10 points in the polls for the Conservatives.
Indeed. I’m not sure the English Channel can be seen as blue, but if the Conservatives were looking for “clear blue water” to set them apart at the next election, the signs that this policy is at least beginning to work in some meaningful sense would achieve that.
On the back of the NI initiative, and also signs that strikes are being brought to a conclusion, suddenly a gap in the clouds may make the water look a bit more blue for Sunak.
As for Lineker, he’s doing a great job of hammering nails into the coffin marked “BBC Licence Fee”.
If Lineker were a prominent historian that had dredged up stories from Der Sturmer raging against a flood of refugees seeking to get into Germany he would have an analogy with today and a very novel discovery of a previously unknown pre-war event and it might be worth listening to him. However, instead Lineker is a pretty ignorant footballer and football pundit with an exaggerated idea of the importance and value of his own views – views that by reason of his employment by the BBC at an absurd salary, he should not be voicing. He could and should be replaced at a fraction of the cost by any number of footballing motormouths.
The guy is a Dunning Kruger whose ignorance is turbo charged by a salary inversely proportionate to his ability.
Anyone in the UK who wants some form of immigration control has effectively been accused of (or at the very least of being adjacent to*) being a member of a certain national socialist party popular in central Europe 90 years ago.Does anyone want any more good reasons for the license fee being scrapped? I’m sure Lineker’s superiors, although just as ideological driven but probably slightly less stupid than him, have also realised this.
*A term I’m sure Gary likes as I hate it
I feel that the Holocaust reference merely shows that Mr Lineker is a bit lacking in education and common sense. He could well be rich but it doesn’t mean that he knows anything.
Remember that he has been a mollycoddled footballer for most of his life. He has driven cars and lived in houses that we could never afford. Everything has been done for him apart from the football bit. How could someone without real experience of life know what it means to live in Rochdale, Merthyr, Wakefield, Rotherham etc?
The problem is not Lineker but the BBC. By not stepping in and controlling their presenters they are effectively agreeing with them. This whole fiasco is a test of the BBC. They could drop Lineker like a brick if they wanted to. He only gets away with it because he is supported by his employer, not because he actually knows anything.
Interesting parallels with Gina Carano. She was fired by Disney for complaining on Twitter that the silencing of conservative voices was reminiscent of 1930s Germany, which was deemed antisemitic.
Using that logic, I fully expect Lineker to be fired for being an antisemite.
But why are critics of the government so quick to reach for the rise of Nazism?
The simple answer is that they don’t have an argument, so they reach for their wardrobes, which are fall of coat hangers with slogans hanging on them.
