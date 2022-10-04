Video
15:00
Freddie Sayers: We need to fact-check the fact-checkers
The response to misinformation is more dangerous than the original problem
by UnHerd Staff
Speaking at this year’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival at Kenwood House in Hampstead, UnHerd’s Executive Editor Freddie Sayers claimed that an obsession with misinformation is resulting in a certain kind of expert shutting down any views which go against accepted wisdom. Freddie was appearing on a panel titled ‘Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers’ and in the remarks above he responds to the event’s central dilemma: do we really need fact-checkers?
The full debate will be released on the festival’s online platform IAI.TV soon. The next HowTheLightGetsIn festival will be returning to Hay, Wales from 26-29 May 2023.
