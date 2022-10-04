Freddie Sayers: We need to fact-check the fact-checkers

Video

15:00

The response to misinformation is more dangerous than the original problem

by UnHerd Staff

Speaking at this year’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival at Kenwood House in Hampstead, UnHerd’s Executive Editor Freddie Sayers claimed that an obsession with misinformation is resulting in a certain kind of expert shutting down any views which go against accepted wisdom. Freddie was appearing on a panel titled ‘Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers’ and in the remarks above he responds to the event’s central dilemma: do we really need fact-checkers?

