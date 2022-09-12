FDA tells Americans to ‘install’ booster update
The US is now treating its citizens like smartphones
Did a US federal agency really just compare its citizens to smartphones? A new campaign by the body that regulates food and medicine in America, the FDA, calls on people “install that update” and #UpdateYourImmunity, with a bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine.
So, yes. But so what? Isn’t this just public health communication in language people understand? Most of us have smartphone apps or computers and are familiar with the idea of updating the software in line with new developments.
The analogy, though, set off echoes in the anti-vaxxer memeplex, where a widely-circulated meme claimed “the Covid-19 vaccines are an operating system designed to program humans and hack their biological functions”. No wonder, the meme suggests, that Bill Gates is so enthusiastic: now he can programme us as well!
As Reuters points out, this is a long way from being literally true. But you don’t have to be an anti-vaxx conspiracy-monger to grasp that the paradigm shift implied in this analogy has disturbing consequences for the relation between citizen, state and Big Pharma.
The pharma industry itself has used software development as a metaphor for how mRNA technology works. The pharma company Moderna described this on its website as “software for the cell”, writing that “recognizing the broad potential of mRNA science, we set out to create an mRNA technology platform that functions very much like an operating system on a computer”. And while it’s not literally true that Bill Gates is reprogramming our bodies for nefarious purposes, it needn’t be so for the analogy to have unsettling implications.
Firstly, it implies a profound paradigm shift: in the new view, bodily health is no longer the default human state, defined by the absence of any need for medical interventions. Now, health is attained through interventions — like a smartphone that gets better the more apps we install. “In our case, the ‘program’ or ‘app’ is our mRNA drug — the unique mRNA sequence that codes for a protein,” Moderna said.
And once we accept the principle that health isn’t intrinsic to us, but something attained through active medical intervention, the second move is to assert that such “upgrades” are not one-off events but (just like apps) something more like a subscription service. In two moves, then, we’ve accepted a paradigm in which “health” isn’t our default state, but dependent on inputs from a for-profit biotech firm, and secondly signed ourselves up for a lifetime subscription to that dependence.
It’s annoying enough to discover that a software product you once bought with a one-off payment now compels you to stay on the hook every month if you want to go on using it. Applied to our physical health, the model of for-profit updates in perpetuity has profoundly disturbing implications. Consider, for example, the eye patients now going blind again, because the company that made their eye implants has declared the technology “obsolete” and stopped supporting it.
Big Pharma has been widely criticised for profiteering from the pandemic. We should ask ourselves if we really want to accept a transition from Covid immunity as a one-off purchase to “immunity as a service”. More profoundly, we should ask ourselves if we really want to accept a view of “health” that reimagines our very organisms as structurally dependent on our ongoing willingness to pay a subscription to for-profit biotech firms, and the willingness of those firms to keep “supporting” our physical “technology”.
A little bit of tecchie background on this, without any commentary on the ethics or wider agendas of the FDA.
Each cell in our body is a replication factory – this factory can make anything you like (out of the ingredients it has available) if you give it the right instructions. In simplistic terms the mRNA mechanism is an instruction to make ‘something’ (which can then either be used directly or is a building block for something else).
Viruses in general hijack the replication factory inside a cell and force it to make copies of themselves, instead of the normal function of the cell, but retro viruses in particular use a very similar methodology to the mRNA mechanism when they hijack host cells, of injecting instructions into the replication factory. If an organism can get past the defences of the cell, it gets to motherlode – in theory it can then ask for anything to be constructed: copies of itself, or other weapons which can be used against the host organism. This makes the attacked entity sound incredibly vulnerable, but a single cell within a human (say) does not exist in isolation. The collective of cells form mechanisms which operate in concert at a higher level to oversee the well being of the entity overall.
The reason I mention all this is that things like mRNA vaccines are illustrative of the fact that biotech is getting closer and closer to controlled and conscious alteration of what we are constituted of – cells. CRISPR CAS 9 is another mechanism which allows our cells, our very being, to be edited – by ourselves as a choice or by external agencies hostile to our choices.
The interesting thing around that replication factory inside the cell is that it is a form of ‘universal constructor’, a remarkable algorithmic entity first created by John von Neumann (on paper) in the late ’40s early ’50s. He did it to illustrate the mechanism underlying complex reproduction.
Mary is spot on the money here. We are clearly entering a “Brave New World”. Soon we will be craving our daily dose of soma, care of Pfizer and Moderna.
