Fat-positive activists miss Ozempic’s real risk
Drugs tackling obesity could threaten bodily autonomy
Ozempic is not a weight-loss drug — at least not officially. According to the company website, the product — based on semaglutide — is for adults with type-2 diabetes and is “not for weight loss”. However, there is the coy admission that “Ozempic may help you lose some weight” — hence the avid public interest, which will only be increased by reports today that the drug could reverse heart disease symptoms, according to a landmark global trial.
Unsurprisingly, the fat-acceptance movement is upset. There’s a prime example of this in an article for The Conversation by Fady Shanouda, an assistant professor of “critical disability studies” and Michael Orsini, a professor at the Institute of Feminist and Gender Studies in Ottawa.
For connoisseurs of progressive academic language the piece does not disappoint. For instance, we’re told that Ozempic has been “heralded by many to culminate in the elimination of fat bodies”, and that it can be understood as a form of “pre-emptive obesity biopolitics” (whatever that is). Then there’s the claim that talk of ending the obesity epidemic is “laced with the idea of eradicating fat people”.
Really? If a fat person gets thinner to the point of no longer being fat they haven’t been “eradicated”: they’ve just lost weight. One would think that the part of them which matters is the person, rather than their body shape. The authors decry “policy interventions that seek in the present to prevent fat futures”, but helping people to lose weight might just give them a longer future.
And yet, in the midst of the overwrought identity politics, Shanouda and Orsini do make a necessary point. This comes when the authors warn that we’re reaching a moment when “banal and commonplace fat-shaming” could be elevated to “an unprecedented level”. In my view, that moment will come if semaglutide, or something similar, is optimised and approved as a weight loss drug for the general population.
Over a quarter of adults in Britain are listed as obese, with a further 38% falling into the category of “overweight”. Given that obesity costs the NHS £6.5 billion a year, the Government has a clear economic incentive to tackle a fattening population. The more evidence there is of drugs like semaglutide working, the more likely health authorities are to encourage their uptake by the general population.
In free societies, healthcare is sometimes compelled on the unwilling — for instance, people with dangerously contagious diseases can be quarantined, the severely mentally ill can be sectioned and, as we saw in some EU countries during the Covid epidemic, vaccination can be made compulsory.
Of course, in all of those cases, the justification is one of public safety — which would not apply to obesity. However, given that being overweight is a risk factor for various medical conditions, there would be a huge financial motivation to systematically minimise those risks and hence the long-term costs of treatment. For instance, private health insurers could punish customers who won’t take their weight loss drugs by increasing their premiums, and employers could withdraw cover from uncooperative employees.
As for public healthcare systems, “difficult” patients could be deprioritised for the treatments that they do want. Here, the ground is arguably already being laid, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay claiming the drug could cut NHS waiting lists and trim benefits.
When effective weight-loss drugs become available, Barclay’s plans could result in the public feeling pressured to take them. Even if one laughs at ideas like “fatphobia”, the libertarian principle of bodily autonomy is nevertheless at stake. We don’t force invasive treatments such as liposuction or gastric bands on overweight people, so, when the time comes, we shouldn’t do the same with their biochemical equivalents. That, rather than the “elimination” of a self-interested group identity, should be the concern of the fat-acceptance activists.
“Really? If a fat person gets thinner to the point of no longer being fat they haven’t been “eradicated”: they’ve just lost weight. ”
Exactly. Just as right-wingers who want to get rid of poor people can hardly be blamed if the means by which they achieve this is to make the poor people in question wealthy.
Hence why the definition of “poor” has been set as a percentage of national average income. Since that could in theory include those who might now be regarded as ‘comfortable’, the “poor” will always be with us.
But that’s the intention, so the term can continue to be exploited. This isn’t to disparage those who are genuinely poor through life circumstances.
The Public Health Bolsheviks will make this into a circus, and the woke body-shaming worry warts will oppose them to the teeth. Ironic, isn’t it? Two busy-body, know-it-all progressivist groups going to war on behalf of the ideal of protecting average people?
( Who, by the way, have never asked for their help, and wish that they would just go away. )
And diabetics in Europe have struggled to access Ozempic supplies for a year now because the bourgeois press publicises them for weight loss (see The Times of London) and all the supplies flood over to Harley Street if not Los Angeles.
As usual, it’s Americans pushing drugs as the solution to every problem. Even those who like to think of themselves as rational:
https://astralcodexten.substack.com/p/semaglutidonomics
If we’re concerned about the cost of obesity to the NHS, we don’t need widespread drug prescription or “sin taxes” on fat and sugar.
We should address the problem directly: mandate annual check-ups, and financially penalise people who are obese (or incentivise those who maintain a healthy weight, through tax rebates).
Internalise the externality, and let people find their own solutions (eat less, move more, buy pills of choice at market rates).
“In my view, that moment will come if semaglutide, or something similar, is optimised and approved as a weight loss drug for the general population.”
Like Wegovy? https://www.wegovy.com/
It seems that “moment” has already arrived, at least here in the US.
Critical Disability Studies (aka Crip studies ) is at least as dangerous as other critical social justice studies. I’ve seen an argument made in its name, saying that a pregnant woman who identifies as man should be allowed to continue taking testosterone during pregnancy even if it harms the baby, on the grounds that it is ableist to protect babies from severe birth defects.
