EU’s energy summit ends in division over Net Zero
Not every country is on board with the green agenda
The EU may aspire to become a geopolitical superpower, but arguments over energy at a leaders’ summit this weekend suggested it has enough difficulties keeping its internal affairs in order.
The summit was overshadowed by a dispute over the EU’s law to ban sales of new CO2-emitting cars by 2035. The bloc agreed its combustion engine ban last year as the flagship policy of its Green Deal for cutting carbon emissions. Now, countries with significant car manufacturing industries seem to have woken up to the fact that, in the context of such a huge industrial realignment, 12 years isn’t a very long time.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Germany led the dissent, insisting that combustion engine vehicles should still be allowed if they run on synthetic e-fuels, which are deemed to be carbon-neutral because they are made using captured CO2. After weeks of heated debate, Berlin won out, with EU officials promising on Saturday to adjust the combustion engine ban to exempt cars running on e-fuels.
Critics call the debate irrelevant, saying there is no chance of production capacity for e-fuels coming anywhere near making them a viable alternative for the automotive sector. Similar arguments could be made about electric cars, too — manufacturers admit that the technology and infrastructure needed to make electric vehicles as cost-effective, reliable and versatile as traditional cars are still lacking, and that they are often only attractive for customers if supported by subsidies and tax breaks.
Such problems might be overcome with sufficient investment. But the dispute over the combustion engine ban has highlighted friction between national economic interests and international moral pressure over climate change.
Another major issue hanging over the EU summit was a new “Net-Zero Industry Act” proposed by the European Commission, which does not include nuclear energy as a “strategic” technology worthy of investment and incentivisation. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen admitted that “nuclear can play a role in our decarbonization effort,” but said “only the Net Zero technologies we deem strategic for the future – like solar panels, batteries and electrolysers – will have access to the full advantages and benefits.”
The EU’s refusal to come to terms with nuclear power is a continued source of frustration for nuclear-dependent France and other countries betting on new developments, such as the Czech Republic and Hungary.
Germany, together with Austria, is again at the centre of this bizarre policymaking, due to long-standing and virulent opposition to nuclear power. This opposition previously contributed to the EU becoming hooked on Russian gas; now, it threatens to scupper development of the most viable clean energy source available.
Such a lack of pragmatism may lead to more unintended consequences. The EU’s Commissioner for the Internal Market claims the energy transformation will make the bloc “an industrial leader that exports its products and technologies – not its jobs”. But ballooning imports from China and an unprecedented trade deficit are ominous signs for the EU’s continued industrial competitiveness.
Growing trepidation among car-manufacturing countries about the ban on combustion engines is just one example of concerns about the future viability of European industry. While the EU paints an idealistic picture of a future in which new high-tech industries export from Europe to the world, a lack of pragmatism in its energy transformation could lead to a much harsher reality.
Net Zero is analogous to Chairman Mao’s “Great Leap Forward”. There will be all sorts of negative knock on effects if they persist with it.
There is plenty we don’t know about the “climate crisis”, despite the much touted scientific “consensus”.
But one thing is beyond contestation – and it is delusional or dishonest to pretend otherwise.
And that is that the UK achieving Net Zero by 2050 SIMPLY WON’T HAPPEN.
Everyone knows this, yet almost nobody in any official capacity will acknowledge it.
Net Zero is not Zero. Rich people, movie stars, politicians, presidents, footballers, Gary Lineker, will be able to buy carbon credits. If they want to fly somewhere by private jet, they can call their agent and say, “James, I’m flying to Barbados tomorrow so please plant 247 trees for me – usual fee.”
James, of course, will charge his fee for the planting but who can say if he actually planted the trees?
Of course, the plebs like us won’t be able to do this.
This idea of buying and selling carbon credits comes from the same background as the indulgences sold by Catholic priests to their rich patrons. Give the priest $200 and he will ensure that you will not stay in Purgatory for longer than necessary.
I blame the Catholics :-). All those ‘indulgences’, updated for the new religion.
Do people really understand what Net Zero means? It was a concept, politically motivated, to stop our dependence on Russia and Saudi Arabia for fossil fuels. It was quite far-seeing. But the idea was that everybody should embrace nuclear technology. So it failed.
As a coder, I can tell you that division over any kind of zero, net or otherwise, always results in trouble.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe