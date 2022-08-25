Emmanuel Macron announces the “end of abundance”
The French leader has a bleak vision of the time ahead
Yesterday Emmanuel Macron issued the most apocalyptic warning any European leader has given in recent memory. As the conflict in Ukraine drags on, he declared that Europeans are about to live through a moment of “great upheaval” that may signal “the end of abundance”.
What is behind such stark language? For one thing, the President badly misjudged his role as peacemaker prior to the invasion of Ukraine, and is now attempting to regain sober credibility as a statesman on the world stage. He is explicitly positing coming sacrifices as necessary, undertaken in the name of Ukrainian freedom.
Recent demographic shifts in France have led to conflicts over what French values should be, and the president is seeking to re-emphasise liberté, egalité, and fraternité as intrinsically French principles.
French workers will also seek to strike over the winter. Macron is pre-emptively attempting to label them as unpatriotic whilst simultaneously steeling his countrymen to accept sacrifices for what may come to be an increasingly unpopular strategy.
There is a powerful contrast here with Britain. Frontline politicians have shied away from Macron-style warnings. Boris Johnson, attempting to cement the most successful diplomatic policies of his premiership, has insisted that Britain must “stay the course” on Ukraine. While British household costs will rise, “the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.”
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace acknowledged that Putin will use Russia’s natural resources as a leverage in order to drive up energy prices and punish the West. “That’s why Putin must fail,” he added. But Wallace’s words were fundamentally empty: he knows, as well as anyone does, that Britain can provide no immediate answer for how Putin might fail.
Britain can rest assured that its actions will place it “on the right side of history”, but it has no coherent strategy to exit this crisis. Johnson has disappeared into a haze of holidays; Sunak and Truss have simply promised to “call Putin out”. Their references to the coming winter fuel crisis are oblique, with few explicit links made to Ukraine.
America’s independent energy sources will mean it is relatively well-protected from the disaster that awaits its Western European allies, who have failed time and time again to protect against supply-side shocks. Instead they prioritised ‘green’ policies, or failed to build nuclear power plants a decade ago under the justification that they would only become functional in 2021.
Unlike Americans, Western Europeans will, in Macron’s words, “have to accept the price of liberty”. These heavy costs — economic turmoil and electricity blackouts — will have to be justified rhetorically. Macron has made a head-start on his British counterparts. When the crunch really begins in months to come we will see if makes any difference to his post-abundance citizenry.
These are Klaus [“you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”] Schwab’s words coming out of Macron’s mouth. The elites viewed COVID as a chance to implement their agenda. They viewed the Russia invasion the same way. They currently view inflation the same way.
When you’re goal is lower the masses’ standard of living (what else could Schwab’s comment actually mean?) to near serf status, every crisis is just a chance to continue that agenda. This is Macron’s play here, “I’m not impoverishing you; it’s just the way the world is now.” It’s a lie, but the elites lies have been swallowed whole for the last few years, so why stop now?
Schwab and Macron are too stupid to see that their fate is bound up with that of the West.
No new economic powerhouse will emerge as a power base for them.
It is almost as if they don’t care about elections any more. I find it all very puzzling. Here in Canada Trudeau is the same – his policies make no sense – piss people off – but he doesn’t seem to care.
And yet he was re-elected. Same with Macron. I’m not trying to start an argument; I’m just constantly surprised that the same group of unpopular leaders get re-elected. Looks like the Dems are now on track to do pretty well in the US midterms too.
Macron’s intervention is another illustration of his insulation from the lives of millions of French citizens who have never known abundance and who are set to experience real hardship, unlike the wealthy few who will merely have to make a few cuts, for instance to the salaries of their domestic staff.
”I want YOU to die for OUR country”
Macron is right to say this, but I read it as a transparent attempt to ape Germany’s Robert Habeck who has made similarly bald statements about what we’re all up against this winter and beyond…and has become more popular and respected as a result. Generally…he gets heckled at public outings but I think most voters appreciate being treated like adults.
Yes, but few voters appreciate being impoverished.
Trump warned Germany, And they laughed behind their hands.
Katherine Bayford wrote, “Recent demographic shifts in France have led to conflicts over what French values should be, and the president is seeking to [re-emphasize liberty, equality, and fraternity] as intrinsically French principles.”
France suffers from two threats: the external one from Russia and the internal one from anti-Western immigrants.
The impact of the latter threat is easily seen in the United States. By 2040, the United States will cease being a Western nation, due to open borders. By 2040, most Americans will reject Western culture, and Hispanic culture will dominate. In California, 40% of the residents are Hispanic. Most residents of the state already reject Western culture, and Hispanic culture dominates.
Unless the French government immediately halts further immigration, France will suffer the American fate. French culture will decline to a minority culture, and non-Western cultures (e.g., Middle-Eastern culture) will dominate.
Oh. not those drated Hispanics again.
