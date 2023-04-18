Elon Musk: I voted for Joe Biden

News

The Twitter CEO told Tucker Carlson that he wanted a moderate

by Oliver Bateman

Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson that he wanted a middle-of-the-road leader

Earlier tonight, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Tucker Carlson Tonight that he voted for Joe Biden. Musk, who tweeted his support for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, told Carlson that he voted for Biden because Trump wasn’t the answer, either; the billionaire said he “would prefer we put someone in power who was in the middle of the country in terms of values…basically the median voter in all respects”.

Musk also criticised Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for spending $400 million on ‘get out the vote’ campaigns, which he argued was a front for funding the Democrats. “Does that sound unbiased?” Musk asked. He emphasised the importance of free speech on platforms like his and Facebook’s, arguing that they had a duty in a functioning democracy. “Some things are priceless,” he said. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy…[and] the speech needs to be as transparent and truthful as possible.”

Musk also shared his concerns about the state of Twitter before his acquisition, feeling that the platform was “drifting in a bad direction” and that the previous management did not care about improving its features or performance, only censoring it. He told Carlson that Twitter’s staff is now 20% of what it was before he took over, arguing that it was overstaffed for what he calls “a group text service at scale.”

In the course of their discussion, Musk expressed his fears about AI development. He spoke with regret about his efforts in recruiting the OpenAI team, highlighting his concerns about the organisation becoming closed-source, for-profit, and closely allied with Microsoft. With Google DeepMind now another dominant player, Musk stated his intention to create a third option in the AI landscape.

Despite starting late, Musk hopes that a new project led by him, which he tentatively called TruthGPT, could do more good than harm by focusing on understanding the universe, rather than just being “politically correct”. Drawing a parallel between humans and chimpanzees — a species that humans could conceivably wipe out, but choose not to — the Twitter CEO argued that an AI trained to value understanding the universe is less likely to pose a threat to humanity. The big questions in terms of AI development, he told Carlson, come down to: “will humanity control its destiny or not? Will humanity control its future or not?”