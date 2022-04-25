Douglas Murray: The gullible Right has fallen for Putin

Video

17:30

Freddie Sayers discusses the backlash against Western values with Douglas Murray

by UnHerd Staff

When Douglas Murray was writing his new book The War on the West, Putin had not yet launched a war on the edge of Europe. Now, two months after the invasion of Ukraine, has the battle of ideas he writes about been changed by developments, or put into a new perspective?

Douglas Murray tells Freddie Sayers about the factions of the Right who have been fooled by Putin’s ‘woke West’ propaganda and why the war in Ukraine is not the wake-up call we might have expected. The battle over religion, culture, race and history, Murray argues, will continue to rage.

His book, The War on the West, is out now.