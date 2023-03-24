Don’t blame conservatives for the culture wars
Activists have been quietly promoting progressive issues for decades
Conservatives are losing the culture war and it’s because they are being divisive, argues John Burn-Murdoch in an interesting FT piece today.
The underlying message seems to be that conservative parties should go with the radical progressive flow in order to woo the next generation of voters, even if that means ushering in a wholesale change to the culture that most voters don’t want. This is a classic of the ‘it’s inevitable, so submit’ progressive neoliberal genre, which is deeply misleading.
The problem with the argument begins with terminology. Counted as culture war issues are immigration and gay rights. But gay equality and marriage rights are old battles long won by liberals. Immigration is a live political issue, but reaches back to the late ’80s in Europe and late ’90s in Britain. This is not what is meant by ‘culture war’.
Instead, the term ‘culture war’ refers to a new rift between cultural socialism, which pushes for equal outcomes and ‘emotional safety’ for identity groups; and cultural liberalism, which cleaves to free speech, due process, equal treatment without regard to race, gender or sexuality, and objective truth.
A second set of objections are by posed another group, including but not limited to cultural conservatives, which wants to preserve and protect works of national heritage: statues of Winston Churchill or original names like Edinburgh’s Hume Tower. They don’t want children being taught that white people or Britain are distinctively racist or that the British Empire is uniquely evil. They wish to defend literature such as the Greco-Roman canon or Roald Dahl from being bowdlerised. They seek to protect the traditional meaning of words like ‘woman’ or the gendered syntax of languages like Spanish. These are but a few examples, but they illustrate the breadth of changes that have been taking place across the culture over the past decade.
It’s also worth being clear about who started this ‘culture war.’ While it is true that conservatives have played their part in deepening culture war divisions, it is the progressive Left who have been doing this kind of thing for far longer. Indeed, they have been promoting partisan ideas in schools and companies for decades. But when the Right resists this onslaught, be this at school board meetings or in national politics, that’s considered to be a culture war.
Make no mistake, cultural socialism is unpopular, splitting the Left while uniting the Right. It is a perfect wedge issue for conservatives to go after and they would do well to raise the profile of these issues in electoral politics the way Ron DeSantis has done in Florida or Glenn Youngkin did in Virginia. Research has shown the balance of opinion between cultural socialist and cultural liberal views on a suite of 20 culture war questions. Overall, opinion leans about 2 to 1 against the cultural socialist position.
One area where the FT article is correct is that young people differ a lot from the old on cultural questions. This holds as much for culture war issues as for immigration. For instance, most under-35s favour a ‘colour-conscious’ approach to race while the vast majority of over-50s prefer a colourblind position. As many under-25s think J.K. Rowling should be dropped by her publisher as support her but only 5% of over-50s back the author’s cancellation.
This generational trend toward woke moral absolutism is a bad sign for liberalism. If conservatives do not address these issues, then they really will be consigned to the political wilderness.
What does “progressive” mean exactly?
Anyway, you say that “For instance, most under-35s favour a ‘colour-conscious’ approach to race”
To me that means that the under-35 are old fashion racists.
I’m not sure what progressivism is, but it sure ain’t liberalism.
After dipping my toes in the DEI space a few years ago, I found out that these people are live to exclude and are chronically self-righteous.
Perhaps conservatives are more likely to be getting on with useful tasks whereas the progressive left is obsessed with political and cultural issues and works at it full time.
Consequently they have taken over teaching, academia and the bureaucracy at all levels of government.
To beat them you would have to be as obsessed as they are and that means abandoning the useful and responsible tasks. So you would merely become them. I don’t see a solution.
The really sinister thing about woke culture is that they do not have defined goals such as achieving ‘equality’ or ‘equity’, the driving force is just more wokism.
I find the terms “cultural socialism” and “cultural liberalism” quite useful, since “liberalism” has been misappropriated by the left for some time and it places the liberal viewpoint back in its…erm… rightful place, and in opposition to the socialist worldview.
One thing the author gets wrong is the view that immigration has been a live political issue in the UK “since the 90s”. Has he never heard of Enoch Powell, or the National Front? I’m not conflating those two: Powell was an intellectual and the NF barely had a braincell between them, but the issue has been prominent since the Windrush arrived from the Caribbean.
The idea that the Conservative Party would somehow embrace cultural socialism is also pretty wide of the mark. All the evidence in terms of its legislative programme in the final couple of years before the next election suggests otherwise. This includes the blocking of the SNP move on gender self-ID and of course the bill to block those entering the country illegally from ever seeking asylum.
More astute analysis please, Unherd.
This generational trend toward woke moral absolutism is a bad sign for liberalism
So says Mr Kaufmann in his final paragraph – but surely it is a bad sign for us all. Moral absolutism reveals unwillingness (perhaps inability) to think in any but the most superficial and judgemental way. It also provides moral fuel for those of an aggressive and domineering temperament.
If that is the kind of mind our higher education system is fostering perhaps it is time (as David Horowitz has suggested) to defund the universities.
“the term ‘culture war’ refers to a new rift between cultural socialism, which pushes for equal outcomes and ‘emotional safety’ for identity groups; and cultural liberalism, which cleaves to free speech, due process, equal treatment without regard to race, gender or sexuality, and objective truth.”
Thank you for that concise distinction. My head spins with political/cultural terminology these days. The author’s distinction reminds me that the left-leaning culture warriors are not liberal in the traditional sense, although they might find it politically expedient to ride on the coattails of that term.
