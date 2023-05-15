Does Ukraine have Brexit to thank for Western support?
Jacob Rees-Mogg has more of a point than Remainers think
Ukraine: was it Brexit wot won it? That’s the suggestion made by Jacob Rees-Mogg in a weekend interview with Sky News:
Cue scorn from British Remainers: “Insulting to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces,” thundered Gavin Barwell. “The Brexit fantasy has no limits,” spluttered Will Hutton. “What a balloon,” guffawed Chris Daw.
It has to be said that Rees-Mogg’s case is overstated. For a start, the highest honour does indeed belong to the Ukrainian people (though I don’t think he would deny that). Next, we should thank the Russian military command for their sheer ineptitude. And, of course, there’s no ignoring the military support provided by the United States of America, which greatly exceeds that of any other nation.
It is then and only then that we can assess the European contribution — including that of the United Kingdom.
In this regard, Britain stands head and shoulders above France and Germany. When our Ministry of Defence was working round the clock to get weapons to Ukraine, the Germans were still blocking vital shipments. The French, meanwhile, were still ‘negotiating’ with Putin long after the Brits had seen through his smokescreen.
Nevertheless, to substantiate Rees-Mogg’s hypothesis we’d have to show that British leadership was what stiffened French and German backbones — and, more importantly, what ensured America’s continuing involvement. But, of course, we’ll never know what would have happened had the EU’s appeasers gone unshamed.
The other plank of the Rees-Mogg argument is that, without Brexit, Britain would have been prevented from taking the stand that it did. In particular, he argues that, stuck in the EU, we’d have been bound by the principle of “sincere cooperation”. This is a reference to Article 4 of the Treaty on European Union, which states that “pursuant to the principle of sincere cooperation, the Union and the Member States shall, in full mutual respect, assist each other in carrying out tasks which flow from the Treaties.”
This is one of those pieces of EU big-talk that simultaneously mean everything and nothing. Though it applies to the EU’s common foreign and security policy, it could not have been used to force the UK to toe the EU line — at least not without a new treaty.
However, it could have been used by a Europhile UK government as an excuse for German-style passivity. Then again, there’s no way of telling who would have been prime minister in 2022 had we voted Remain in 2016. Both Rees-Mogg and his outraged Remainer critics are arguing over a counterfactual.
So let’s concentrate on what we do know — which is that when European values came under brutal attack in Eastern Europe, the country in Western Europe that leapt to their defence was Brexit Britain. As Ukraine’s shattered cities are rebuilt, they are naming streets after Boris Johnson, not Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz or Emmanuel Macron.
For British Remainers this is simply too much to contemplate. They should therefore thank Jacob Rees-Mogg for providing a distraction.
JRM’s assertions are far-fetched, and – just like it is in all other discussions – the Remainer response is hysterical.
The way that everything gets linked back to Brexit in British political discourse is deranged. The 2nd to last paragraph of this article really is all you need to know.
The only other thing which is missing from this article which deserved a mention is Poland’s excellent leadership within the EU since the beginning of the conflict.
Yep. There are few more irritating phrases than “Brexit Britain”. The urge to keep squabbling over the B-word is almost pathological and a major distraction from the UK’s real issues.
Good point also about Poland, who haven’t let EU membership hold them back concerning Ukraine.
“The way that everything gets linked back to Brexit in British political discourse is deranged.”
Since which time we’ve had government imposed lockdown…but the media don’t like to talk about something so wrong and damaging, for which they cheerleaded so enthusiastically.
Utterly ludicrous the way previously respected commentators have to convert everything to a “fantasy political” alternative reality. One in which the country has remained frozen in a kind of pre-Brexit aspic, where “Je Suis European” and we march in comradely lockstep with Merkel and Hollande.
Ignoring the fact – and the BBC actually once did a rather good 3 part documentary on this – that even in those halcyon days the UK sought to exempt itself on issues such as bail-outs, migrants and burden sharing.
Agree with every word Katherine, doubly so on the “evil right wing” empire of Poland (again h/t to the BBC), which the EU would punish and fine to their citizens’ last zloty if it could.
Mr Rees-Mogg is much cleverer than his enemies think. But not a man to court modern public opinion.
I’ve read that the EU wants to extend majority voting to member states’ foreign and defence policies (its ultimate goal is to extend it to all policies of course). So France, Germany and Italy would arrange to impose their appeasing policies on all 27 members. I suspect Poland and the Baltic states will block the proposal.
Arguably Brexit contributed towards Putin’s boldness by suggesting Europe was weak and fractured. There was a reason the FBS, and Xi’s MSS, looked to aid Leave social media.
And as regards Article 4, didn’t stop us going into Iraq or bombing ISIS, so the idea that’s a brake on Foreign policy is a nonsense.
There are issues about EU leadership that Ukrainian war has exposed with French and Germans struggling on occasions. But EU is broader than these countries with Poland, Baltic States, Spain rapidly supporting Zelensky, and then of course Finland, Sweden seeking closer NATO alignment. Meloni now v much differentiating herself from Berlusconi with her strong support too. Remarkable unified approach all things considered and sustained now for 15mths. Germany just agreed multi-billion support package on top of all the Leopards etc – almost 100 to our 22 Challengers, so a huge move in the political consensus.
However Bojo is due credit for how he quickly latched onto need to support Ukraine. As a Churchill scholar perhaps not a surprise. Whilst he deserves considerable criticism for his role in UK politics the last 10yrs on this issue he was right. He overplayed it a bit though to try and save his own bacon, but UK was united in the support regardless of PM. It was instinctive.
Perhaps Rees-Mogg needs to do another request in The Sun newspaper, as he did asking for bits of EU legislation they wanted scraped to no great result, for readers to send in examples of Brexit benefits.as he’s struggling a bit on his own isn’t he.
Arguably Brexit contributed towards Putin’s boldness by suggesting Europe was weak and fractured. There was a reason the FBS, and Xi’s MSS, looked to aid Leave social media.
Perhaps, perhaps not. Conjecture at this point.
And as regards Article 4, didn’t stop us going into Iraq or bombing ISIS, so the idea that’s a brake on Foreign policy is a nonsense.
True but that was 2002/3 and 2014 respectively; some time ago now.
As the article correctly points out – much like a lot of EU policy – it could have been used to excuse British inaction. This is what Brexit removes – the tendency of politicians being able to use the EU’s policies to hide behind (or not) when it suits them.
Agreed Bojo needs some credit here, despite his many other failings. That said he was continuing policies set back in motion in 2014 by Cameron with sustained low level support at all times building up Ukraine’s capabilities.
I would imagine that a big part of why Putin thought he could get away with invading is that he anticipated a weak and divided response from the west in general and the EU in particular. BREXIT would be one of many historical factors which could have led Putin to that erroneous assessment – there is a chicken and egg argument as to whether a failing EU led to or was caused by BREXIT, but it is the failure of the EU as a credible institution which would have been what encouraged Putin.
Britain’s role in making that assessment turn out to be erroneous is clear and Boris was a big part of that. Whether BREXIT had anything to do with it other than it was the main reason Boris was PM at the time is in my view highly doubtful.
