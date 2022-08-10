Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is tearing academia apart
Ideological litmus tests are becoming the norm in America
Ideological litmus tests are becoming the norm in American academia. Already, many universities require faculty job candidates to submit “diversity statements” — 19% of the faculty job listings in one recent survey. Now, similar requirements increasingly apply to sitting faculty members, as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) statements and criteria have become standard components of the promotion and tenure process.
To give one example: last year, the highly-ranked Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine released its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism Strategic Action Plan, listing dozens of “tactics” for advancing social justice. Here is an example:
“Include a section in promotion packages where faculty members report on the ways they are contributing to improving DEI, anti-racism and social justice. Reinforce the importance of these efforts by establishing clear consequences and influences on promotion packages.”
The reference to “consequences” reads like a warning to dissenters, especially given that concepts such as “equity”, “anti-racism”, and “social justice” often simply connote adherence to progressive political views. Thanks to the ubiquity of Ibram X. Kendi’s work, many American professionals are primed to point out that anti-racism, far from merely being “not racist”, entails embracing “race conscious” policies, coupled with the belief that any disparity is by definition racism.
With official DEI requirements for promotion and tenure are on the rise, Kendian “anti-racism” has come closer to a formal requirement for many in academia. In its 2022 survey of tenure practices, the American Association of University Professors found that 21.5% of the institutions it surveyed had DEI criteria in their tenure standards. For larger institutions, it was 45.6%.As diversity officers increase, so too will their preferred policies.
Unfortunately, the diversity statements can easily stamp out dissenting viewpoints. At UC Berkeley, for example, job candidates will receive a low scores on their diversity statements for “explicitly state[ing] the intention to ignore the varying backgrounds of their students and ‘treat everyone the same’”, and a high score for “Discuss[ing] diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging as core values that every faculty member should actively contribute to.” Institutions from Emory University to the Texas Tech University Department of Biological Sciences have adapted the UC rubric, proudly policing the core values of faculty.
DEI requirements for promotion and tenure often come in the form of evaluation criteria, rather than required statements. The California Community Colleges (CCC) system — the largest system of higher education in America, serving almost two million students — recently mandated that all faculty, staff, and administrator evaluations “include DEIA [diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility] competencies and criteria as a minimum standard for evaluating the performance of all employees.”
The resolution mandating these competencies employs unmistakably ideological language. It defines “cultural competency” as “the practice of acquiring and utilizing knowledge of the intersectionality of social identities and the multiple axes of oppression that people from different racial, ethnic, and other minoritized groups face”.
A college that codified these “competencies” would certainly dissuade faculty from expressing many widely-held political opinions — most obviously, opposition to affirmative action. Thus, the policy is likely illegal, running afoul of First Amendment law, which treats academic freedom as sacrosanct. Yet, from Arizona, to Utah, to North Carolina, such policies continue to be adopted and implemented.
Indeed, far from any course correction, all signs suggest that DEI statements are breaking into uncharted territory. The Society for Personality and Social Psychology now requires DEI statements for submissions to its annual convention, asking reviewers to “Evaluate the extent to which the submission advances SPSP’s goal of promoting equity, inclusion and anti-racism”, while some academic journals are trying out diversity statements for paper submission. Soon, it seems, American academics can expect a choice: demonstrate a commitment to the “successor ideology” or start looking for another job.
In the Soviet Union, bibliographies would often have the collected works of Marx, Engels, and Lenin at the very beginning—no matter what the topic under discussion was (and even though it ruined the alphabetic order). Similar dynamic going on I’d say.
Ahh.. Engels… the son of the textile multi millionaire , whose greatest love was Hunting and supping claret in the great houses of The North! Sounds like a top man to me who might just have been extracting the urine?
The seeds for the demise of the American University system are sewn. Why does this sound so much like the French Revolution and not the American? Cancellation has taken the place of the Guillotine but one can imagine the electric cars lined up to remove the non-believers from polite society. Any dissent is heresy and can be punished by the Church of the woke.
As with the French Revolution the implosion will eventually come. The progressives will eat their own in the search for perfect adherence to the new religion. It won’t be pretty but a lot of fun.
In many ways, the self-consuming banquet has already started. First on the menu, “liberals” – the soup course, so to speak. They Left has also gobbled up those social democrats foolish enough to let liberals speak and any socialist insufficiently signed up to the replacement of the “working class” by the “rainbow coalition” was no more than a canape. Any Conservatives not actually digested alongside the liberals are first turned out to grass and then consumed as a sort of main course. Then come the purges, the exquisite fear of wondering who stepped out of line or weakened at the wrong moment; the strange blend of survivor’s guilt and secret exaltation that it’s not one’s own turn, not just yet. The hellish delight that, for now, the deadly game goes on. One should never underestimate the boredom of prosperous tranquillity, nor the appeal of primitive conditions of sadism and terror. We are animals, after all, and it the vocation of our lower faculties is to survive against the odds. Which is, perhaps, the deeper reason behind the recrudescence of these cultic movements and the horrific societies they build. It was said that France was bored in 1848; the same is true of the West, today.
The “eating their own” started some while ago. Suzanne Moore (once of The Guardian, but now purged) was on UnHerd not long ago with an interesting article. I’m equally confident this nonsense will in time burn itself out and normality will resume.
The interesting thing is that freed from ther tribal enclave of The Guardian, Suzanne Moore had some valuable things to say. The tribal groupthink of these universities and media groups is bizarre.
‘A group called the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) has sued Harvard, alleging that the university’s race-conscious admissions policy discriminates against highly qualified Asian American applicants. It does this, they say, by holding these students to a higher standard compared to all other racial groups and rejecting them at a disproportionate rate.’
This case is still pending and should be interesting – though I expect the law courts are too scared of BLM etc to come to any decision which may upset them.
There is no Diversity in UK universities. Only one line of thought is permitted. Only one political leaning is permitted.
As a long-term americanophile Brit, it is with great sadness that I have come to realise the need to quarantine the UK from US culture. Perhaps with the exception of TV & Film. Everything else has rotted.
TV an film is the vanguard of the American poison, It is their main vehicle for subversion and must be the first thing to go. The question is who controls it and why are they bent on our destruction
Out of all the sectors I’ve worked in, academia has to be most toxic and petty-minded. Children are conditioned to believe they can always get their own way if they appeal to a higher authority and unfortunately most college administrators are more than happy to indulge them.
Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Officers are nothing more than political commissars. These positions are created to enforce ideological conformity among the professoriate and to root out the more troublesome faculty that dare question the orthodoxy.
If you want to see where this is all headed read this short article by Ibram X. Kendi, a well-established black supremacist:
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2019/how-to-fix-politics-in-america/inequality/pass-an-anti-racist-constitutional-amendment/
Such is the pressure to DIE — as I like to turn the holy trinity of diversity inclusion and equality — that academics are simply rolling over either too afraid or too intellectually lazy to fight back. Indeed, it sounds the death knell of actual critical engagement — whether with the material world or with texts — which has been the purpose of university education. The world and its texts are now simply to be viewed through one set of lens.
“…quarantine the UK from US culture” – too late! Sadly this is a bit like banning flights from China when hospitals here were already filling up with people with Covid. Similarly a few years ago people were arguing that Brexit would protect sovereign Britannia from the European woke – when the ideas had long ago taken root here. Not sure quarantine will work against this virus, nor will denial or lockdowns – vaccination might be the only way. ie in the family, church, community group, explain what the bad ideology is, critique it, and inculcate a more wholesome one.
The forthcoming book from SOCIETAS on this topic deliberately altered the acronym to DIE http://books.imprint.co.uk/book/?gcoi=71157100101820
Thanks for this reference!
My only even vaguely funny memory of Kings College London was turning up at the Faculty of Laws on the Monday of a national rail strike, in the back of a chauffeur driven Bentley, with a lovely ex WW2 soldier at the wheel, via a cadged lift from home from a local chairman of a certain large industrial group. Having dropped said Chairman off at the then Leyland in Marylebone road, off we went towards the Aldwych….. I was somewhat disconcerted to see clouds of my… errr ” Fellow students out ” picketing in sympathy” with the rail workers, faces of horror, rage and sheer disbelief , were to me a picture of joy and entertainment the likes of which I have rarely ever seen, nor enjoyed so much since! They gathered round the car, and ‘my’ driver said “Don’t worry sir, I deal with these sort of commies every day at the….. works.
He stepped out, opened the boot, handed me my bag, and saluted me with a ” Have a good day, Sir”, then turned round to the assembled crown and said
“Out of the way, Idle scum.. Mr S-T is going to work”!!!!.
The one and only funny incident was a brother Army SSLC student going down to the students cafeteria for the first ( and last) time to meet a girl student whom he liked: The languid Royal Hussar was met at the cafeteria door by a picketing student who who said the prices were too high, to which our cavalry officer said.. “In the club in which I habitually lunch, one could not obtain so much as a bread roll for the price of what you refer to as dinner, but is in fact lunch”…
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up