Dilbert’s creator and the worrying return of racial separation
Scott Adams told white Americans to stay away from black people
During a YouTube livestream last week, Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams cited data from a Rasmussen Reports poll which found that 47% of black Americans disagreed with the statement “It’s okay to be white.” In conjunction with what he admitted was “anecdotal” evidence of black-on-white hostility on social media, Adams stated that while he didn’t support active discrimination, he was tired of helping black people and urged white listeners to “get the hell away” from them. “There is no fixing this…you just have to escape,” he said.
In response to these remarks, Dilbert was dropped from Andrews McMeel Syndication along with a number of other publications, nearly three years after Adams said that the Dilbert TV show was cancelled by UPN because of his race. In fact, given Adams’s history of controversial remarks dating back to the 2016 elections, it’s remarkable that Dilbert — a strip about white-collar office workers which reached its peak popularity during the booming economy of the 1990s — has remained commercially viable for decades, consistently generating revenue for the cartoonist.
In any event, Adams doesn’t seem particularly surprised by or concerned about the reaction. He has directed people attempting to cover the story to the YouTube video in question, and his defenders, including Elon Musk, have mostly agreed that there’s an “element of truth” to them. Musk also observed that the media, which for years was racist against non-whites, is now “racist against whites & Asians”.
Musk’s preferred remedy — “maybe [the media] can try not being racist” — harkens back to the idealistic and (never fully realised) “colourblind” or “equal rights under the law” rhetoric popular on both Left and Right during Musk’s childhood. Adams is correct that “anecdotal” echo-chamber usage of social media — including his own — has increased polarisation along racial lines. Yet his comments also foreshadow a troubling turn in America life — one in which discussions around race separation are becoming more commonplace.
There are politicians like Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who promote the idea of a “national divorce” that would reduce the power of the federal government and return more power to Republican or Democrat-dominated states. But it is also easy to envision a fringe candidate entering the 2024 primaries — like ex-Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in 1992 — to urge de facto separation of the races along the lines Adams suggested. It is even possible to envision a fringe far-Left candidate advocating ethnonationalist separation along similar lines for the benefit of particular racial minorities, as Stokely Carmichael and Harold Cruse did during the 1960s.
Scott Adams may have faced swift reprisals for his remarks in the short term. But it seems safe to predict that the public political discourse of the not-so-distant future will feature explicitly racialised rhetoric that would’ve been beyond the pale only a decade earlier — everything from mainstream politicians and intellectuals urging people to “take phenotypic differences seriously” in terms of IQ to arguing that the different races are actually different species. These are concerning developments — and ones that do not appear to be going away any time soon.
I hope the “progressives” are happy with themselves, they’re destroying social cohesion between races at a rate the far right could only dream of (the actual far right, not the people that get labelled “far right” these days). Progressives: the true useful idiots of our generation.
It’s a very sad thing to watch.
Many people are highly invested in the issue never going away, they make a lot of money from it. How many jobs in universities, schools, workplaces are DEI specific? Bestsellers Ibram X Kendi, Robin DiAngelo make a nice living from this. Not mention long time grifters such as Al Sharpton.
Yup, it’s all about money!
While Scott Adams was acting the idiot, the problem I have with this “debate” is that the scorn goes one way when the instigators get off scott free.
The progressives manufactured some bogus “poll” or “study” saying that almost half of black people hate white people, or find being white problematic, or something like that. This of course is shite and I know it is shite as I live in a red city in a red state in the American south and I know many black people and hardly any harbor any animosity towards white people. Most of the racism you see in this state towards whites or blacks are in the poor rural communities, same as in the blue states. It’s hardly the even near the majority and it’s laughable to suggest otherwise.
So Scott took the bait on a bogus study meant to divide us and played right into their game of division. Then a million articles are written about it, even in the conservative press, decrying Scott but never pointing out the rediculousness of the premise that triggered him into such a rage to begin with. Rinse and repeat. The left really are master manipulators. They even have National Review taking their side in this.
Maybe change the headline. “Democrats False Stats Trigger Anti-Black Concerns”. Then interview someone from the black community who is offended that the original poll was manipulated to make black people look racist and who fears backlash.
What would be wrong with trials taking place that pioneered separation? Has forced diversity on a huge scale not caused limitless issues? What can non-Europeans do that Europeans cannot do for themselves? I am not advocating apartheid but the capacity for people to mix with their own should they see fit.
