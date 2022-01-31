I hadn’t heard anything about this. So, I thought I’d look it up on BBC news.
Nothing. Absolutely nothing
Denmark’s state modeller: why we’ve ended all Covid laws
Freddie Sayers spoke to Dr Camilla Holten-Møller about her country's bold decision
As of tomorrow, February 1st, Denmark will be the first country in Europe — arguably the world — to put an end to all Covid-related laws. Even if you have the disease, it will only be recommended that you isolate, and even then only for three days. If you have no symptoms, you can go to meet your friends.
Most remarkably, Denmark is taking this step at a time when Covid-19 cases have never been higher — and are still growing.
Dr Camilla Holten-Møller is the head of the Expert Group for Mathematical Modelling at the Danish Health Institute (Staten’s Serum Institut). It was on the strength of her group’s models of the Omicron wave that the Epidemiological Commission recommended scrapping all the rules. Perhaps most remarkable of all is that the move is being supported by all the political parties in Denmark.
The decision all comes down to the Omicron variant, which Dr Holten-Møller estimates to be only 20% of the severity of the Delta variant of Covid:
Overall, Dr Holten-Møller considers Denmark to be in a very strong position:
On Natural Immunity:
For an in-depth discussion of the Danish Covid models, and how they appear to have been more accurate than the English attempts to answer the same question, watch this space…
Wow…a nation actually basing public health decisions on an informed reading of science, rather than The Science ™ a la Fauci!
Is Neil Young boycotting Denmark yet?
