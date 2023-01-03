Decolonisation isn’t just about the West
Activists should acknowledge that non-Western powers are guilty too
Why is decolonisation such a hot topic right now? Wasn’t most of the world decolonised decades ago with the end of the old European empires?
Well, in some ways, yes. But according to the academics who promote this concept, the process of decolonisation isn’t complete. For instance, in a piece for The Conversation, Mary Frances O’Dowd and Robyn Heckenberg argue that “colonisation is more than physical. It is also cultural and psychological”. Therefore it’s not enough to merely grant colonies their independence: colonial powers must also “challenge and change White superiority, nationalistic history and ‘truth’”.
One might suspect that the call to “decolonise the curriculum” in Western universities is a smokescreen for the woke Left, but it’s also more than that. It’s surely right for academics to question the assumptions that underpin their disciplines. Though overt imperialism may be vanishingly rare these days, we still conceptualise the world in ways that were formed in previous centuries.
For instance, why do we make a hard and fast distinction between Europe and its neighbouring continents of Asia and Africa? This would have made little sense to other cultures, like the ancient Greeks and Romans. Without indulging in bouts of self-flagellation, we should be fully conscious of the influence that the past has on our present-day thinking.
However, if the advocates of decolonisation want to be taken seriously as academics and not just activists, they need to ask themselves why their narrative is so heavily centred upon the empires of the West.
If you want to see this mindset clearly displayed, just look at the official United Nations map of “Non-Self-Governing Territories”. Basically, it’s a list of fragments from the British and French empires, plus a few territories governed by the U.S. and New Zealand. The only exception is Western Sahara, where there’s a footnoted reference to its Spanish colonial history, but no mention of the fact the current ruling power in that territory is Morocco.
Not appearing on the map at all are territories controlled by other non-Western powers like China and Russia. There isn’t the slightest acknowledgement — despite all the evidence to contrary — that places like Tibet and Chechnya have been colonised.
The decolonisation movement therefore needs to take a dose of its own medicine and question its assumptions. Above all, why are some instances of colonisation endlessly re-examined while others are studiously disregarded? This glaring inconsistency is not sustainable.
There’s one field of academic research where the indifference to non-western colonisation is beginning to crumble. According to a fascinating piece for Radio Free Europe, the invasion of Ukraine has prompted a major re-think among western scholars of Russian Studies and related disciplines:
Indeed, a Grand Duchy centred upon medieval Moscow didn’t become a vast territory spanning eleven time zones without a spot of colonisation along the way. Further, as current events have made clear, this particular imperial project is ongoing.
As much as we have cause to regret our own past, this mustn’t come at the expense of what is happening in the world today.
V much agree with the Author’s sentiment. Same with the debate about western atonement for slavery – similar illumination should be shown on the trade that went east and continued for longer.
History though shouldn’t be about either/or. Being open to the different perspectives, viewpoints and interpretations is one of the great things about the West and we should not lose confidence because some perspectives do not show our forebears in quite as good light as we might have assumed. We remain most defined by our values and an open mind and openness to learning is one of the proudest achievements. Understanding the past and what it means for us today must be pluralistic for this reason.
I don’t often agree with your views, but you’ve hit the nail on the head here. The values of open enquiry engendered through the Enlightenment (itself a culmination of centuries of thinking) present the opportunity to critique ourselves. It’d be a mistake to assume that makes us weak – it’s absolutely a strength.
Great counterpunch by Peter Franklin to the current hypocrisy of exclusively attacking Western historical perspectives. By all means let’s question ourselves, but without an agenda. In the spirit of inclusiveness, we should question all global hegemonies.
More of this needed in 2023.
What on earth would be the point of attacking the old Russia, China, Zanzibar, Gulf Emirates, Kingdom of Dahomey etc (or even Spain and Portugal?) for all these past misdemeanors?
De-colonising the agenda, white privilege, reparations for slavery etc. are, just yet another neo-marxist fabrication to try to enhance their chances of pushing their rather weird ideas
The BBC and Liberal Left’s view of the British Raj is hopelessly partisan and inaccurate.
Much of the current fashion of supposedly “decolonising the curriculum” has in fact narrowed rather than broadened what is taught. It’s decades since any children were told the British Empire was simply a force of unalloyed good for the world, but the pendulum has swung far too far the other way. The current fashion is to teach that it was simply a 300 year carnival of atrocities and depredation. What lessons can be learned from History if it is shorn of all context and nuance?
Even writers as nominally well-versed in the history of the Raj as William Dalrymple now offer a revisionist view that gives viewers and readers a skewed version of the period.
One cannot view the Empire without setting it in the context of its time and comparing it to earlier times, and the behaviour of other colonising powers. It is frankly stupid to imagine that India without the British would have been the unsullied, exotic paradise of some writers’ imaginations. If the British had not ruled India, then another nation would – and the colonial rule of several other European powers was notably less benign.
Dalrymple has called for the statue of Robert Clive to be torn down from its plinth outside the foreign office – I will admit he makes a pretty good case for it, and describes Clive as “a vicious asset stripper” with some justification. Yet the same writer has written in far less trenchant tones about earlier Indian invaders.
The British weren’t the first, and were very far from the worst, rulers and plunderers of India. The British reputation among Indians (especially Hindus) is, as a result, far less toxic than that of earlier conquerors.
Muslim (Arab and Turkic) warlord-led armies invaded the sub-continent in waves between the 8th and the 17th centuries. They sacked hundreds of cities and thousands of Hindu, Sikh and Jain temples and completely destroyed Buddhism in its birthplace. Afghanistan was a wholly Buddhist land before their arrival. Almost all of Buddha’s followers, and its monuments there, were obliterated.
The Arabs and Turks enslaved tens of millions of native “infidels” and the death toll – according to eminent Indian historian, Professor KS Lal, – stood at “no fewer than 82 million persons”. Will Durant – another rather more impartial historian than Dalyrmple – wrote: “The Muslim conquest of India is probably the bloodiest stay in history, ….. ….. the works of Stalin, Hitler and the Holocaust not excepted.” There are huge statues eulogising these warlords all over Pakistan and Muslim Central Asia – William Dalrymple doesn’t appear exercised by their existence. Does he hold the white British to a higher standard, or the non-white, non-British to a lower one? The BBC refer to such “problematic” ideas as the “soft bigotry of low expectations”
Whatever the bitterness of Indians about the British Raj is as nothing to their bitterness towards the equally foreign and much more appalling Muslim Raj that preceded it.
So yes, when discussing our imperial past, of course we should include the very real and terrible crimes of the British in India – but we must also set the history and its legacy in context. Look at the India of today: The Congress Party was founded by the British and the first democratic elections were held under their aegis. India’s democracy, its parliament, its constitution, its legal system, its army, its civil service, its judiciary, its police, not to mention its vast railway network, are entirely the creation of the British. They also introduced cricket, a pastime of which Indians are more than a little fond.
The British did good as well as evil.
What did the preceding invaders – the ones Dalrymple holds in such regard – do that was good?
Sadly Dalrymple has “gone native” as we used to say!
Even his dress sense leaves a lot to be desired.
Had the Comte de Lally triumphed at Wandiwash in 1760, would he seriously contend that the avaricious French would have been any less rapacious than us?
Judging by their later exit from both Indochina and Algeria, the Indians “got off lightly”, I would say.
“However, if the advocates of decolonisation want to be taken seriously as academics and not just activists…”
Perhaps they just wish to bathe in the status of being one of the Elite, and paid for it? Just as wittering on about the mythical ‘Working Man’, Feminist Movement, Civil Rights, Stonewall, Climate Change and Vaccination have all been markers of ‘righteousness? Little to do with the truth of the matters under discussion but all to do with the approval of the Powers That Be?
I agree. They are not interested in being taken seriously as academics, because that would make them accountable and subject to the rigours of academic discipline. And why would they bother with that, when they’ve already got taxpayer-funded in academia without any of the traditional requirements?
It’s all a performative grift. Today’s evil colonizer narrative was developed in the west, and is part and parcel of the whole grievance studies movement that demonizes everything about the west.
The very notion of the evil colonizer can only be developed in nations that support freedom and internal dissent. Active colonizers like Russia and China would literally crush any internal attempt to label themselves as colonizers.
International organizations like the UN and various NGOs feed the self hate and guilt of western democracies to extract benefits for themselves, whether it be jobs, funding or future reparations. It’s a grift.
These groups ignore active colonizers today because Russia and China would tell them to pound sand. There’s is literally no benefit for the UN and its members to label Russia and China as evil colonizers. Instead, these international organizations can enlist the support of repressive regimes in their effort to demonize and monetize the narrative of the evil western colonizers.
Make no mistake though, the whole notion of evil colonizer will only be tolerated and sustained in nations that actually support freedom.
World history is nothing but a history of colonisation Prussia colonised the independent states that formed Germany. India was colonised by the Mughals before the East India Company acquired territory and influence throughout India. African kingdoms were constantly colonising their neighbours. As the author points out the process has not ceased and the expansion of the Principality of Moscow to the control of many countries continues today. The degree to which the conquering people are willing to share rule has, of course, differed. Those conquests involving contiguous territories where the inhabitants have been culturally absorbed tend to be the empires that endure.
It is up to the colonised people to decide what cultural inheritance they wish to retain , absorb or recreate on obtaining independence. It is not the job of the former colonial power to dictate this or seek to alter their own culture, history and practices to meet the expectations and hopes of the people of their former colonies. If Indians wish to cast off colonial practices or retain them that is up to them. Equally there can be no obligation on us to alter our culture. The idea that it is is merely base politics and propaganda.
