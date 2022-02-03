UnHerd Live: Where does feminism go next?

Event

17:00

Julie Bindel, Hadley Freeman and Mary Harrington discuss what's next for women's liberation

by UnHerd Staff

It wasn’t long ago that feminism was a united movement resisting the patriarchal systems of old. Now, disputes between factions of feminists take up as much time as the fight for women’s liberation.

To dig a little deeper into the schisms of the various waves of feminism and offer a few common sense solutions, UnHerd invited activist and author Julie Bindel and columnists Hadley Freeman and Mary Harrington to an evening at the Art Workers’ Guild.

The panel, chaired by UnHerd Editor Sally Chatterton, discussed their alliances and conflicts on the subjects of gender identity, sex work, surrogacy, motherhood and sexuality.

In our divided times, where does feminism go next?