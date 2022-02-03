“the fight for women’s liberation”
Good lord, the delusion.
With any luck, the endless anti-reality victimhood hustling that is Feminism goes in the bin and the mass damage it has caused and continues to cause starts to reverse.
UnHerd Live: Where does feminism go next?
Julie Bindel, Hadley Freeman and Mary Harrington discuss what's next for women's liberation
It wasn’t long ago that feminism was a united movement resisting the patriarchal systems of old. Now, disputes between factions of feminists take up as much time as the fight for women’s liberation.
To dig a little deeper into the schisms of the various waves of feminism and offer a few common sense solutions, UnHerd invited activist and author Julie Bindel and columnists Hadley Freeman and Mary Harrington to an evening at the Art Workers’ Guild.
The panel, chaired by UnHerd Editor Sally Chatterton, discussed their alliances and conflicts on the subjects of gender identity, sex work, surrogacy, motherhood and sexuality.
In our divided times, where does feminism go next?
The feminist goal to destroy marriage has had some success in the last few years. I’d like to hear what the next big push is going to be in that area.
“We can’t destroy the inequities between men and women until we destroy marriage. ” — [Robin Morgan, “Sisterhood Is Powerful,” (ed), 1970, p. 537]
“Marriage has existed for the benefit of men; and has been a legally sanctioned method of control over women… We must work to destroy it. – The Declaration of Feminism , November 1971
I enjoyed this discussion – it was almost all reasonable, persuasive, logical and very intelligent commentary about women and their relationship to men.
I also found Julie far more likeable in person than she is in print, though I do wish she wouldn’t use such divisive language in relation to men – as she said, language is hugely important. That said, she has had to tough her way through life. Maybe, just maybe she will see my comment, because it is an important point – not all men are the enemy!
Most men I know and are close to and have worked with, understand that women have had to fight for their place in society and support the road they have travelled. Equally the women they are involved with recognize the important role that men play and celebrate the differences between the sexes.
One has to be really ill-informed/and or biased to not recognize that women and womanhood are under threat from the trans lobby. Most thankfully I am surrounded by men who agree.
