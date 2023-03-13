David Sacks: is the Silicon Valley Bank deal a bailout?
The tech investor argues that the Government is right to protect depositors
On Friday, California-based Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. On Thursday, customers had pulled $42 billion from its accounts, triggering a bank run. As a result, SVB’s share price plummeted and US regulators closed the bank the following day. It became the second largest banking failure in American history. This was followed by the closure of Signature Bank on Sunday, all of which pointed to a worrying contagion effect.
Last night, UnHerd TV welcomed David Sacks, founding partner at Craft Ventures and a former member of the ‘Paypal Mafia’, to shed light on the unfolding situation. When UnHerd‘s Freddie Sayers spoke to him, it was unclear whether there would be a bailout (since then, both the Bank of England and Federal Reserve have moved to protect all deposits), but Sacks’s message was clear: the Government needed to protect depositors and needed to do so quickly if it didn’t want confidence in regional banks to collapse nationwide.
“We’re not talking about bailing out the stockholders or bondholders,” said Sacks. “We’re talking about protecting deposits in the regional banking system.” The tech investor went on to argue that a lack of sympathy for small business owners in the tech industry was bringing about “faux-populist” confusion regarding the seriousness of the situation for normal people. Many users were small business owners who had opened a standard checking account. Indeed, if depositors in SVB were farmers then there would have been no debate, he argued:
Sacks remains concerned that events this week will damage confidence in smaller banks and lead to a further centralisation of banking in the US, with nervous CEOs everywhere deciding to move their money to the four big banks in the “trillion dollar club”:
Last night, Sacks brought us the populist case for shoring up smaller banks in America and ensuring future confidence. A federal-level rescue of depositors affected by the failure of SVB will protect them.
‘Tech investor says tech investment bank being bailed out with taxpayer’s money is a good thing’
Gee whiz.
