Curtis Yarvin: Why America should become a monarchy

Video

15:00

Freddie Sayers meets political theorist and provocateur Curtis Yarvin

by UnHerd Staff

Former computer programmer and political theorist Curtis Yarvin is considered by many to be a dangerous thinker. He has been named in the New York Times and Vanity Fair as a founding member of the burgeoning ‘New Right’ and caused a stir with his appearance on Tucker Carlson.

In the early 2000s, Yarvin’s views were considered so unacceptable that he would write under a pseudonym, Mencius Moldbug. But today, his political theories have made their way from the fringe blogosphere into the pages of the legacy media. His writing can now be found at the Gray Mirror Substack.

One particularly bold claim made by Yarvin is that America would be better run as a monarchy, rather than a democracy. In this lively discussion, Freddie Sayers asks him to lay out and defend his argument.