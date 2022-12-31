Covid restrictions on Chinese travellers are a bad idea
The underlying idea that politicians can control viruses was never true
The headlines in yesterday’s papers, claiming that ministers were going to resist Covid curbs on Chinese travellers coming to Britain, could mean only one thing. Sure enough, a few hours later the U-turn was leaked and then formally announced: travel restrictions for Covid are back.
Some of those pushing for pre-departure testing have suggested it will stop the impact of high infection rates among Chinese travellers contributing to a faster spread of the virus in the UK. The Government has argued that this is a “temporary, precautionary” measure that will help protect the country against potential new variants. But does the evidence actually exist to justify such claims?
In the context of the UK, which is currently experiencing a high (though now decreasing) level of infections and where a large proportion of the population now has some kind of immunity, it is difficult to argue that screening travellers from one specific country will have any clear impact on spread. In the context of the milder Omicron variant and a highly vaccinated population, it is even harder to sustain the claim that the measures will reduce Covid-related hospitalisations or mortality.
Really, we now have high-quality, peer-reviewed evidence on the impact of travel restrictions. Research published earlier this year in Frontiers in Public Health examined the causal impact of a range of different non-pharmaceutical interventions across 169 countries. It found no statistically significant effects of international travel restrictions either on mortality or on infections. This finding held true in both the short and long term, early in the pandemic and later, and even when international travel restrictions were combined with stay-at-home measures or business closures.
When it comes to new variants, real world data has repeatedly demonstrated the lack of effectiveness of travel restrictions. Having some of the toughest border restrictions in the world was not enough to stop the Delta variant spreading to Australia in 2021. Undeterred, in November of that year the UK Government brought in stringent restrictions for travellers from six African countries, specifically to prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant. We know how well that worked out.
The Government must be aware of the lack of evidence for any benefit from travel restrictions. It appears they are paying more attention to the results of opinion polls than peer-reviewed research and scientific data.
And, as with all interventions, the new restrictions will not be cost-free. The Government statement announcing them acknowledges the costs to the travel industry, but makes no attempt to balance these drawbacks against the very limited potential benefits.
The cost is not only about travel from China. The Government has reintroduced an atmosphere of uncertainty, which has the potential to affect the travel and tourism industry as a whole. If pre-departure testing is right for China, then why not Japan, Hong Kong or South Korea, where cases are at record levels? And any time a new variant appears in a country, the industry must now factor in the possibility that further restrictions will follow. Indeed, influential voices have already suggested that the only effective measure would be the reintroduction of pre-departure testing for all travellers, regardless of which country they are travelling from.
Worse, by folding so quickly and easily, Rishi Sunak has sent out a worrying signal to the Covid restriction evangelists. When we see another big outbreak or new variant in the UK, we can expect a torrent of lobbying for useless mask mandates and other evidence-free restrictions. Sadly, we can have little confidence that the Government has the backbone to resist.
The mistaken conceit of global Covid policy over the past three years was that politicians have the power to control the virus with so-called “interventions”. It was never true. We have had lockdowns, business closures, tiers, masks and vaccines, and every single one has proved ineffective against the virus. Since early 2022, it has appeared that the UK Government had at least learnt its lesson. The new travel restrictions for China suggest a depressing return to the failed policies of the past.
David Paton is Professor of Industrial Economics at Nottingham University Business School
Damned if he does, damned it he doesn’t!
Personally anything that gives a bit of angst to Chinese travelling around the world the better at the moment.
There is little, if any, evidence of the Chinese (rulers) giving any consideration to any other country throughout this pandemic.
Yeah they haven’t exactly been helpful. They claimed that last Wednesday only 3 people died from Covid, in a population of 1.3 billion. Laughable.
Can we please stop pretending that any Covid policy has been developed on the basis of clear, rational thought.
I retain hope that a sensible balance after all this painful experience might, just, be applied this time.
“If pre-departure testing is right for China, then why not Japan, Hong Kong or South Korea, where cases are at record levels?”
Agreed that travel restriction cannot stop the virus. But knowledge of the variants arising allows us to develop vaccines for new variants if these are capable of dodging current vaccine protection or immunity. These countries you list are providing lots of data on genomic sequencing so that everyone can monitor the situation – except for China, which is providing almost no information on its covid cases to the international community – they provided less data than the U.K. in the last month when it’s estimated they’ve had 250 million cases.
So testing of visitors from a place where we have no knowledge of the variants they may be carrying seems like a valid precautionary measure – that’s what Italy and the USA are proposing to do.
Very interesting.
Judging by the first comments, three years of the pandemic have not taught the public, which continues to fear COVID with the fervor of converts.
I have to admit that governments don’t have to go to great lengths to manipulate the accountable herds.
There’s a balanced sensible approach. If a country of 1.3 billion has a pandemic, and you just don’t know if it’s harmless or not, would you really not bother trying to find out more about it?
I don’t believe in corpses on the streets and I don’t advise you.
And when correspondents write that at the moment in China, those over 80 years old are at particular risk, I remember that we were fed the same horror stories three years ago.
I can accept your argument about an over reaction if we believe the pandemic in China is being exaggerated by our media. But in the absence of case data from the Chinese, in fact an absolute denial that they’ve had more than a few thousand cases, do you trust the Chinese enough to believe them instead? After Wuhan?
The author states that travel restrictions did not stop the delta variant from entering Australia. That is true but did it limit the infection rate? It must be the case that the more infective individuals in a population the higher the infection rate. Is it possible that the restrictions have been imposed to ease the load on the NHS rather than to stop a new variant entering the UK?
Fair point, as it’s reported that many Chinese may come to the Western countries for treatment – and if we’re the only country not testing then they’d make the mistake of coming to get treatment from our dysfunctional NHS.
“to ease the load on the NHS”
Dear God, not that again.
Sometime, it feels like the UK is a taxpayer funded, ludicrously poor “free” healthcare service with a country attached to it, rather than the other way round
Is it possible that the restrictions have been imposed to ease the load on the NHS rather than to stop a new variant entering the UK?
No, I don’t think so, most likely the restrictions were introduced to appease the cowards.
It’s a shame you can’t engage in debate without polarising it with histrionics.
There is no theatricality here, except for the feeling of fatigue from the fact that this whole performance starts all over again.
Why doesn’t it occur to you that the authorities and the media are just trying to convince you that all their crazy measures against COVID were justified?
Why don’t you remember anything from what happened three or two years ago?
Oh I remember El. I live it every day as a family that is immune compromised (transplant) with zero immunity, partially shielding for 3 years and accepting that everyone else has the right to get on with their risk free lives. I just spent £1500 getting Evusheld for my wife so we can see our family with a limited risk. I know the science as I study the published papers and attend the conference calls. And I understand why people believe our government over reacted big time, and don’t disagree with that view. But we can’t chuck the baby out by having no form of infection review at all.
Your fear of another over reaction may be justified, but we have to try and steer a sensible course this time.
I sympathize with you, but I can’t help you.
On the other hand, I am 69 years old and I do not see the need for my grandchildren to stay at home in lockdown for me to live a few extra years. I want them to be happy not me. They will survive my death.
Sorry for a very rude answer
Research published earlier this year in Frontiers in Public Healthexamined the causal impact of a range of different non-pharmaceutical interventions across 169 countries.
I tried reading that, but it is too technical for amateurs like me to evaluate. One notes some things, though:
As the authors explain, they show that the various non-pharmaceutical do not visibly reduce the number of deaths.
They note that some of them significantly reduce the number of COVID cases.
They explicitly cannot and do not say anything whether the interventions keep the number of deaths from increasing. At the beginning of an epidemic in a population without any immunity, surely you would expect an increase in deaths in the absence of measures to prevent it.
They note that this result (which is based on more data) contradicts the result of earlier publications.
They note in passing that their data show that vaccination does significantly reduce the number of COVID deaths (just for any sceptics out there).
This does seem to be an important article, but as always you cannot just pick out a single article. One would certainly want to see some kind of consensus with other scientists before considering the matter as settled. Especially considering one big question. Are the article authors – or David Paton – really saying that a country like Australia would have had the same number of deaths if they had not done *one single thing* to reduce transmission? And if they are – do they really have the evidence to prove it?
I would have thought the delay in covid getting to Oz meant far less deaths in their vulnerable population as they got the vaccinations in time. But their approach was too extreme. In my view precautions for the vulnerable population only could have been implemented, inevitably with mistakes (and deaths) happening as it’s very complicated, and everyone else could have continued as they were.
