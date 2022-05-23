Will feminists join Christopher Rufo in the gender wars?
The activist highlighted crucial fissures in the coalition opposed to trans ideology
Having your (female) idea repeated to much greater effect by a (male) colleague in meetings is, for office-working women, such a familiar occurrence it’s become a weary stereotype. So the sight of a man, campaigner Chris Rufo, denouncing ‘gender ideology’ to another man on The Tucker Carlson Show, ruffled many gender-critical feminist feathers — not least when Carlson blamed ‘feminists’ for pushing this ideology, asked: “where are the men to stop this?”
The response to this intervention has highlighted crucial fissures in the potential coalition opposed to gender ideology: willingness to work across the political aisle — and willingness to operate outside ‘classical liberal’ political conventions.
Campaigner Kara Dansky rebuked Rufo, pointing out that women have been “at this for years” (while taking the opportunity to promote her own book). In turn, Rufo’s response was sharp: “frankly, those of you who have “been at this for years” have done nothing but lose ground”.
Cue outrage. Let’s leave aside the fact that in the UK, at least, opposition to trans activism has been far from hopeless. But being told by men that we’re doing it wrong hits a sore point for the many longstanding opponents of trans activism whose views are inflected by radical feminism.
Very crudely, radical feminists object to trans ideology on the basis that ‘gender’ is a hierarchy imposed on women as a class by men as a class, in order to entrench male domination. As such, treating ‘gender’ as more salient in political terms than biological sex is just viewed as a trendy new way of entrenching the same hierarchy, and oppressing the same biological sex class (women) as ever.
From this perspective, the galling sight of males popping up to criticise trans activism and seemingly receiving little blowback, when women have faced years of job losses, social and professional ostracism and even death threats for voicing gender-critical views, looks like yet another data point for “gender is a hierarchy”.
This is by no means the only possible framework for objecting to trans activism, though. Conservatives and Catholics (among others) also object, on quite different grounds. Radical feminists are vocal, but are relatively few in number; what are the prospects, then, of building coalitions across these disparate ideologies? This thorny question has powered much of the internal politics within gender-critical activism in recent years. When Kellie-Jay Keen, aka Posie Parker, was hosted by the Right-wing Heritage Foundation in 2019, debate among gender-critical feminists about the desirability of this alliance was, to put it mildly, intense.
Meanwhile, some more liberal objectors to trans ideology object to Rufo’s mobilisation of institutional power to fight back. “You can’t use the power of the state to win culture war battles,” said writer Katie Herzog. Though in Texas and Florida, it looks a great deal as though conservatives are doing precisely that, to some considerable effect; meanwhile, much of the effective gender-critical activism in the UK has focused on pushing back against precisely this capture of state power by trans activists.
Rufo is explicit about sharing almost none of the radfems’ objectives, and seeing their framework as more part of the problem than not: “I don’t believe “trans-exclusive radical feminism” can solve the problem of “trans-inclusive radical feminism,” he said, while his desired outcome is not “a TERF-approved gender curriculum in schools.”
It’s a serious question, then. Should critical political mass mean coalition between feminists, Christians and the Right, what would be the prospects of radical feminists joining? And in terms of approach, are American political liberals willing to abandon their faith in reason and political process, and — like Rufo — instead try and recapture state power in their own favour?
It’s perhaps the oldest question in practical politics: how badly do you want to win? When what’s at stake is whether it’s legal and morally acceptable to sterilise children in the name of inner identity, it’s a question worth asking.
So-called Terfs and orthodox (I won’t say conservative) Christians make uneasy bedfellows. There will be many areas in which they sharply disagree, but surely they can agree on matters of objective and demonstrable scientific truth, such as the reality of biological sex.
What is a “so called terf”
‘So-called’ so as not to legitimise a term of abuse
Science is the cement in what we are. It is also the fairy dust sprinkled over who we can be.
But American liberals have already abandoned their faith in reason and the political process. US liberal support for continuing COVID restrictions seem less based on data and science that a cargo cult like obsession with following a ritual. And Andrew Sullivan pointed in his substack last Friday, that the Democrats relied on immigration to change the demography of the electorate so they’d be guaranteed election victories. That’s hardly faith in the political process.
Besides, Rufo is clearly right about trans inclusive radical feminists, and certainly in the USA there are more of them than the exclusive kind. He’s right too about the successes feminists have enjoyed. (I seem to remember an Unherd contributor who argued that feminists are all about rejecting their mothers. If only I could remember who that was.) Feminist here takes the place of”homosexual” in Al Pacino’s “I, Roy Marcus Cohn, am not a homosexual” speech in “Angels in America” (on YouTube). Feminists aren’t making any political impact, well unless you count the insistence that everyone work which probably drove down wages. An amazing victory for the left, that.
I despise all forms of Identity Politics, and radical feminism is another form of that (All Men = Privileged; All Women = Oppressed).
But I do consider the argument against Gender Ideology a Pro-Woman argument, which could be called a “feminist” argument.
So called “feminism” has been anti-woman for years: “sex work is work” is an extremely misogynistic phrase, but one promoted by upper middle class “feminists” because they relate more to those buying than to those being bought.
The phrase “carceral feminist” is used against women who think sex offenders and batterers should be treated like the despicable criminals they are and imprisoned (child molesters, in the rare instance that they’re caught, are often given probation rather than prison time – child molesting might as well be legal).
The phrase “carceral feminist” is not only anti-woman, it is also anti-child, which is also a popular “feminist” theme (despite the fact that most women both have and/or want children).
I’m a lifelong progressive Democrat finding myself in the painful position over the past seven years of finding more woman friendly policies promoted by the Right than by the Left.
The Left thinks abortion has been legal in the South when it’s been effectively inaccessible to poor women for decades. Even now, with Roe about to be overturned, they can’t make themselves say that abortion is a women’s issue. To the Left, women no longer exist, so don’t need to be considered.
The Left wants to make sex buying legal and to treat brothels like respectable businesses (not in their own neighborhoods, though – never in their own neighborhoods). There is no industry more grotesquely misogynistic than the sex industry.
The Left ridicules those of us who think porn is harmful to society, especially to young people. They twist themselves into pretzels trying to claim that BDSM is a perfectly healthy fetish, and that child “sex” dolls could be used to tame pedophiles (when anyone with an ounce of sense knows they are perfect grooming tools for child predators: “let’s play with the doll together”).
I have actually come to despise the Left when it comes to their views of women and children. They seem to view women and children primarily as objects of gratification for men, while at the same time pretending that biological differences between men and women are part of a Religious Right conspiracy.
When we pretend there are no differences between men and women, and when we treat women as if they are the same as men, it’s women who are harmed, not men.
You can see this in the issue of male bodied people competing in women’s sports, and you can see it in the denial of women’s greater need for safety in public spaces.
You can also see it in the Left’s insistence that abortion is more about racial and LGBT liberation than about women’s liberation (cuz women don’t actually exist except in the mind).
Anyway, I would ally myself with members of Right more comfortably these days than I would with members of the Left – and I’ve been a progressive Dem my whole life.
I will not sacrifice my feminist principles to make common cause with right wing men.
The anti-feminist right believes that women should be housewives and that little girls should play with dolls and wear pink. The ‘gender’ ideologues believe that anyone who does housework or wears pink is a woman. Both are reinforcing oppressive and misogynistic stereotypes and are two sides of the same coin.
I also have no time for PP. A housewife cannot be a feminist and her main concern seems to be preserving the breeding capacity of girls and banning sex education (even of the entirely factual kind) in schools. Those are not my priorities. I shall continue to support Alison Bailey, Kathleen Stock and JK Rowling. There is no place in feminism for men and, if common cause is made, it should be with gay men who are also facing the homophobia of ‘gender’ ideology.
Why can’t a housewife be a feminist? I’ve never understood the rules for admission to feminist club, beyond the obvious one: you must talk about feminist club.
It is so hard when you want both sides to lose
