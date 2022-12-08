Chinese anti-lockdown protestors: heroes, not loons
The media response in the West to Chinese protests over Zero Covid policies has been remarkably supportive. ‘Their bravery is a profound affirmation that freedom of expression, dissent and protest are values held by people all over the world,” boomed a New York Times editorial. “These events should remind [China] that relying on repression has its limits,” the Guardian agreed. Meanwhile, the BBC warned that China’s “censorship machine” was “going to great lengths to prevent people seeing scenes of protest”.
It must be observed that these were the very same outlets that strongly criticised protesters in the West for taking a similar stand against their own governments during lockdowns. Instead of brave freedom fighters, protesters in Western countries were branded as far-Right extremists and street fighters.
Evidently, being anti-lockdown is no longer the taboo position that it once was. Just two years ago, it was difficult to find any reporting on it at all, with the BBC refusing to cover virtually every anti-lockdown protest that took place in 2020 — a ‘media blackout’ as one commentator called it. On the few occasions the Beeb did get around to reporting on them, it ran with disparaging headlines like ‘Covid: Conspiracy and untruths drive Europe’s protests’.
Elsewhere, in its own imitable style, the New York Times attributed lockdown protestors’ “twisted” view of liberty to its “enforcement of racial hierarchy”, while the Guardian went further yet by describing protesters as “street-fighting far-right groups […] religious fundamentalists, anti-vaccination groups and other elements of the radical right.”
This about-turn in coverage of the Covid protesters poses some awkward questions for the media. Why, for example, did the Guardian observe an “extraordinary outpouring of discontent” in China over Xi Jinping’s strict lockdown policies, but not last year’s Canadian Freedom Convoy? This protest was, according to the Guardian, lawless, unlawful, paranoid and violent. ‘The whole world should be worried by the “siege of Ottawa“‘, pronounced one journalist.
Perhaps the most brazen U-turn yet was in the recent issue of German magazine Der Spiegel, whose cover art pictured a young Chinese man protesting Zero Covid under the headline ‘Das Virus der Freiheit’ (The Virus of Freedom). Two years earlier, Der Spiegel had effectively declared Covid protests a movement for loons: “right-wing extremists, anti-vaxxers, anti-Semites, conspiracy theorists, left-wing radicals, old school anarchists and followers of New Age beliefs.”
None of this is to suggest that there aren’t differences between the protests in China and the West. For one, China is hardly a democracy and protesting there is a much riskier proposition. But even so, the glaring disparity in tone between the coverage of Western anti-lockdown protestors and their Chinese counterparts, without any apparent realisation of the contrast, says a lot about the disposition of today’s establishment media.
This happened to me in the summer of 2020. The disgust I feel for western media is only rivalled by the contempt I have for passive bystanders who stood by and did nothing.
Welcome to the Gaslightenment. The failure here is not government – politicians are doing what they always do. What we are experiencing is the self-immolation of mainstream journalism. At the Munk debates held in Toronto last week Taibbi and Murray won a resounding victory establishing that the msm cannot be trusted and – proving the point – the msm did not even report it. The rot must be cut out – and indeed people are turning away from them in droves. But the fragmented mess of a populace that can no longer even agree on the boundaries of civilized debate may not survive the operation. As Leonard Cohen once said, “you’re not going to like what comes after America”.
The double standards and hypocrisy of Western governments are mirrored by their willing propaganda machines, the MSM.
As the writer points out, these so-called journalists seem to be completely tone-deaf to the absurdity of their contrasting portrayals of the lockdown protests. Of course one man’s terrorist may be another man’s freedom fighter……..but surely not the same man?
American media does what its owners – Democrats in and supporting of government – tell it to do. There are countless hilarious video mash ups of multiple “news” mouthpieces using identical phrasing. You’d think they’d be embarrassed, but that emotion has disappeared from certain segments of society, as the article deftly notes.
And yet I find that many articles I have read add the caveat that perhaps Xi is not that wrong, that hospitals will be overwhelmed, that it doesn’t have much choice etc. We have examples in the Spectator and here too.
One has to go past the headline…
Ho hum. We know what Xi is saying. Where have we heard this before and what happened? More deaths and harms. This is so tedious.
Good job the general publish has such a short term memory then
(Sarcastic comment – but that’s how they get away with pandering to the latest new new – never let the truth get in the way of a good story and all that malarky)
