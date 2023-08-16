Cancelling our comedy show proves the point
Comedy Unleashed has had its Edinburgh Fringe show cancelled
Five years ago, Andy Shaw and I set up a monthly comedy night in London called Comedy Unleashed. Our objective was to challenge what we perceived to be the groupthink that was developing within the industry. Promoters, television commissioners, critics, even comedians themselves, had begun to turn on acts who failed to convey the “correct” political opinions, and many fellow comics confessed to me that they had begun to self-censor for the sake of their careers.
And so we launched a night which would encourage innovative and free-thinking acts, where we might cultivate a comedy-literate audience who understood that the art form cannot exist without the potential to cause offence. Not that the acts we booked necessarily had to be offensive; rather, they would be free to tease the limitations of the audience’s tolerance should they wish. The only condition was that they should be funny.
This year we decided to make an appearance at the trade fair known as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. We liaised with a local promoter and booked a venue in Leith, on the outskirts of the city. The bill was to include Bruce Devlin, Mary Bourke, Dominic Frisby, Alistair Williams and the co-creator of the classic sitcoms Father Ted and The IT Crowd, Graham Linehan.
Graham has been considered controversial for holding a range of beliefs. Most notably: that human beings cannot change sex, that women deserve the right to single-sex spaces and the chance to compete fairly in sports, that feminists such as J.K. Rowling should not have to put up with rape and death threats for stating biological facts, and that gay and autistic children ought not to be medicalised and put onto a pathway to sterilisation. What a monster.
Those who claim that “cancel culture does not exist” will struggle to explain how it is that one of the most successful sitcom writers of all time now cannot work in the comedy industry, and why his musical adaptation of Father Ted has been effectively held hostage by the rights holders, Hat Trick Productions.
Given that we knew our show would sell out, we did not advertise Graham in advance, preferring instead to tease the audience with the prospect of a “surprise cancelled comedian”. With the show just a few days away, we finally announced his appearance, and within 24 hours the venue, Leith Arches, had posted a statement on Instagram stating that they “DO NOT suppprt [sic] this comedian, or his views and he WILL NOT be allowed to perform at our venue and is CANCELLED from Thursdays [sic] comedy show with immediate effect”.
The histrionics didn’t stop there. “We are an inclusive venue,” the statement continued, “and will not allow such views to violate our space.” The venue later deleted the post and replaced it with one that was marginally more literate.
Quite how a venue can claim to be “inclusive” when it excludes performers who do not subscribe to the ideology of its staff is anyone’s guess. Those who complained to the venue could simply have refrained from buying a ticket. Instead, they sought to prevent the audience members of a sold-out show from making their own decisions.
It is for this reason that we are determined to find an alternative venue. The Fringe has always been known for controversial performances, but whereas the protests used to come from the Christian Right, they now seem to be driven by the identitarian Left. These are the same Pharisees, only now they wear rainbow-coloured garb.
All is not well in the comedy industry. Last year Jerry Sadowitz had his show pulled by the Pleasance Theatre. This year it is the turn of Graham Linehan. These moves represent precisely the kind of authoritarian thinking that led to the creation of Comedy Unleashed in the first place. So although we regret the cancellation of our show, at least these activists have proved our point.
The mocking description of “Inclusion” provided by New Discources:
“Silencing undesirable speech and removing members of undesirable groups so people feel welcome.”
Complete tosh. Cancel culture does not exist. A figment of the far right’s vile and progress-o-phobic imagination.*
*According to the Guardian
Only the Guardian could end up arguing that protecting freedom of speech is somehow regressive. The stupidity is quite spectacular.
The irony of being “inclusive” is priceless.
The moral cowardice of the graduate class has become this country’s greatest millstone.
Don’t ever give in, Andrew.
One is left speechless by the bizarre combination of idiocy and nastiness shown by the management of the Leith Arches venue. It serves as a representative icon of the worst of intersectional progressivism and the hold it has upon society.
“One is left speechless…”
Which is of course the point.
Let Comedians Speak!
This is why creative people ought always to cause as much deliberate offence to the woke scum as possible.
“we launched a night which would encourage innovative and free-thinking acts, where we might cultivate a comedy-literate audience who understood that the art form cannot exist without the potential to cause offence”
Down with this sort of thing!
“Not that the acts we booked necessarily had to be offensive; rather, they would be free to tease the limitations of the audience’s tolerance should they wish”
Careful now.
“The only condition was that they should be funny”
I’m calling the police.
I hesitate to write this as I am a fan of your work, Andrew, and that of Graham Linehan. I’ve written previously about the restrictive nature of comedy commissioning on TV and how the panel-show-orthodoxy killed satire for a decade … and so welcome anything like Comedy Unleashed as a much-needed antidote to that.
BUT – can Graham Linehan really feel too hard done by? Perhaps what I’m about to write is just a case of ‘whataboutery’, but I struggle to see how they are different.
In the not too distant past Mr Linehan was perfectly happy to pile-on and denounce a fellow comedian – who goes by the name Count Dankula – for making (what was obvious to anyone of the meanest intelligence) a joke. Namely teaching a pug to do a n@zi salute when given a specific (offensive) command.
Was the joke funny? Well, to each his own.
Was the joke in poor taste? Undoubtedly to some, yes, very.
But it was a joke. And Linehan knew it was a joke.
He is a comedy writer – he knows that not every joke will be found funny by an entire audience – so he presumably would agree with the principle that a comedian has the right to say anything in search of a laugh? … Actually, as it turns out, no, not so much.
As the twitter mob lit torches and sharpened pitchforks to lay siege to Dankula’s castle, there was Graham Linehan, feeding the mob and accusing the hapless Count of trying to ‘sneak fascism and hatred in under the guise of irony’.
Cancellation is a weak-minded and fascistic response to ‘Something I don’t like’, but there are plenty who’d publicly agree with that principle – right up to the point that they hear something THEY don’t like, at which point all bets are off and a Twitter Pile-On is suddenly a justifiable response.
You cannot lay claim to a principle and then apply that principle inconsistently. To do so is – by definition – hypocrisy.
I sincerely wish Comedy Unleashed, and all concerned with it, the best of success. The idiot activists did indeed prove your point and demonstrated why we need shows like it – but when Graham Linehan finds himself cancelled for “thoughtcrimes”, I wonder whether his predicament makes him feel any sympathy for those he’s denounced in the past?
Don’t agree with the cancellation and hope some form of proportionate backlash ensues.
Nonetheless does seem like Author knew what he was doing (hiding Linehan from the Bill until v late), what reaction it would generate and what ’cause celeb’ he’d create for himself. Hope he ensured Linehan bought into that in advance too or he’s been rather manipulative,
As regards how ‘new’ is ‘cancellation’ in comedy? Not entirely new of course. Bernard Manning got cancelled a number of times in his later years. The last I think in 2002 . Of course 20 years before that it wouldn’t have happened as values were different. I suspect nobody much cares for the form of casual racism Manning promulgated these days and would be surprised if wasn’t ‘cancelled’ but worth bearing in mind it was long defended.
However I personally don’t see Linehan’s views in any way comparable to what may have justified ‘cancellation’ in the past.
