Canada’s euthanasia regime is a cautionary tale for the UK
British MPs' enquiry into assisted dying is a dangerous move
Only months after the last effort to legalise euthanasia was halted in the House of Lords, MPs have announced a new enquiry into assisted dying, ‘with a focus on the healthcare aspects’.
The enquiry proposes to explore issues such as quality of palliative care provision in the UK, the professional and ethical implications of permitting doctors to end someone’s life, and what provisions could be put in place to prevent people being coerced into it.
But it should surely only be necessary to look across the Atlantic, to the horror stories now pouring out of Canada. Since 2016, this nation has by degrees rolled out the world’s most permissive euthanasia regime, in which proposals are now being considered to extend the right to die to the mentally ill, and to so-called ‘mature minors’ — in other words, children.
Though this is often presented as a matter of individual dignity and autonomy, it’s increasingly clear from the Canadian example that in practice it enables something far more squalid: austerity euthanasia. That is, a practice of encouraging expensive chronic or palliative care patients to remove themselves from healthcare spending entirely by ending their own lives.
In Canada, a 2017 report framed this openly as an opportunity, breathlessly detailing the millions that could be saved in healthcare spending by enabling expensive patients to embrace the more cost-effective option of doctor-assisted suicide. Numerous cases have already been reported in which individuals have applied for medical assistance in dying, after an extended period of pleading with the country’s health and welfare bureaucracy for help with disability or distress. The most stomach-churning of these is the latest twist to last week’s story of the slick euthanasia advert I discussed previously, sponsored by a Canadian fashion retailer.
The subject of the glossy promo, Jennyfer Hatch, reportedly didn’t really want to die. Far from this being an empowering tale about a free individual taking her end of life into her own hands, it has emerged that Hatch, who suffered from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, gave an interview earlier this year where she described “falling through the cracks” of Canada’s healthcare system. It appears she opted for doctor-assisted suicide after giving up hope of medical help with her illness.
Rich liberal boomers with plenty of social capital, such as a recently retired fashion retailer CEO, may view euthanasia as a matter of individual freedom. Meanwhile, albeit more quietly, the kind of post-Christian spreadsheet sociopaths who gather in ‘tough choices’ discourse on the liberal Right may view it as a matter of cost savings. Indeed, the 2020 report from Ottawa that described assisted suicide as a ‘boon’ to organ donation, with those choosing doctor-assisted death saving on healthcare spending, may seem less horrific than magnificently efficient.
The rest of us, though, should view these proposals for what they are: a slope so slippery, and ending in such a monstrous place, that we should swerve even the discussion about ‘safeguards’ and ‘ethics’ and simply treat Canada as a cautionary tale.
We’ve already seen a spike in cancer deaths after the pandemic-era call to ‘save the NHS’ by staying home. If you don’t want British palliative care patients under pressure to save even more NHS by self-deleting, I urge you to make your views known to the Commons enquiry’s public survey. It remains my hope that, despite the concealed wishes of government bean-counters, the British people are not yet willing to take this final step into barbarism.
I would like to speak up in favor of assisted dying. For some people, perhaps many, life is only meaningful where there is dignity and the possibility of some level of autonomy. A mentally-competent, informed adult should, in my opinion, have the right to choose a peaceful and dignified death if they wish.
It does appear the system in Canada is not sufficiently regulated, and there may, indeed, be pressure placed on some seriously ill people to choose death. It’s not inevitable that all assisted-suicide programs emulate Canada.
Sadly, the Canadian problem appears to result, in part, from application of extreme individualism, and the lack of objective criteria, advocated by the so-called progressives: Everyone should have the right to choose death for whatever reason or no reason. It’s the same line of reasoning that says children are competent to choose gender reassignment surgery.
Mary H has written passionately about her suspicion, perhaps outright rejection, of assisted suicide. For balance, I feel Unherd should commission a short piece in favor of assisted suicide.
Absolutely. I’m up for writing it. I’ve added my short effort in the comments here.
Just because Canada isn’t getting it right at the moment, doesn’t mean this isn’t something worth doing.
If Mary is fundamentally opposed to assisted dying/euthenasia (at it appears she is), it would be far more honest to come out and say so, rather than hiding behind criticisms of Canada.
Always a tricky subject to deal with, and in theory I’ve no problem with euthanasia. Watching people deal with terminal illness such as cancer is a horrible experience, with the patient becoming ever more sick and frustrated with their life hoping the end would come and family and friends stuck in limbo for months on end, feeling guilty for wishing it was all over. I’ve no qualms about letting people in that situation deciding it’s something they’d rather not go through.
However my only worry is how do you prevent it creeping into something like the Canadian system bumping people off left, right and centre? You need very strict safeguards and I’m not sure they’re always possible to obtain so I’m still undecided on the matter
You do have the option of stopping treatment and only get palliative care (i.e. morphine) which pretty much amounts to the same thing.
“That is, a practice of encouraging expensive chronic or palliative care patients to remove themselves from healthcare spending entirely by ending their own lives.”
I’m not totally clear whether Mary is objecting to the encouragement or the more fundamental question of whether patients should be able to make such choices for themselves without encouragement. In using phrases like “slippery slope”, “ending in such a monstrous place” and “sociopaths” it very much sounds like she’s a fundamentalist opponent of people choosing under what circumstances they end their own lives.
But this seems to me a position that simply will not hold much longer in the modern world. We’re probably all aware of elderly people who simply decide they’ve had enough (sometimes shortly after their partner has died) and stop eating and drinking as they either don’t wish to struggle on or feel it’s better for their families (or the health service) if they don’t continue. Such decisions are already taken. They just happen to be legal because these people don’t need to ask for help and were not “encouraged”. If we don’t condemn these people, why should we then single out people who freely and voluntarily wish to make the same choice, but need assistance to do so ?
I do not view any of this as “barbarism”. Nor in fact something being driven by “government bean counters”. It’s usually motivated by the genuine and well-informed wishes of the people involved who view this action as a “social good”. And at an individual case level, many would be a social good.
Of course, this is a very difficult transition to undertake as there are risks of abuse. But the direction in principal seems clear – it is the practicalities holding us back.
It’s better to be honest about the necessarily limited scope of health care and the fact that some more expensive treatments must always be rationed. At some point, an expensive treament for one person is a treatment that cannot be provided for another. Like it or not, health services are in the business of making such tradeoffs. We just prefer not to admit it.
If an individual wishes to freely make an informed decision between dying peacefully at the time of their choice without pain and being a continued drain on health resources, what business do we have to object ? This is more about individual freedom than money (I disagree with Mary’s implication here) – but the money saved could be used for health treatments for other people.
I suspect a substantial part of the opposition to euthenasia is actually about individual freedom – by elites and authorities who wish to deny ordinary people freedom. The usual argument that they “cannot be trusted”, “some decisions are too difficult for ordinary people”. We’ve heard it all before. It’s what they said about Brexit after we voted the “wrong way”.
A very well-argued position. I concur with pretty much all of it.
An unusually passionate piece of advocacy from Mary Harrington. There is indeed a fine line that may easily be blurred between decisions made voluntarily to end your life for altruistic or even selfish motives and those effectively forced upon people by deliberate bureaucratic medical neglect.
I failed to detect even a scintilla of a “fine line” in the tone of this article !
I agree, there is a fine line between what we( at least some of us) might accept in principal and how this actually pans out in practice.
An unusually poor piece from Mary. There are few treatment options for Ehlers Danlos syndrome. Of course that poor lady didn’t want to die. She probably didn’t want her illness either, but presumably decided that she wanted to avoid living a very difficult life more than she wanted to avoid death.
England apparently has their own quiet variant. My wife has an elderly cousin “Betty”, in her late eighties when she experienced a heart attack. She was taken to her local hospital but not admitted. Instead she was given aspirin and told to go home. She was too old to be given any of the care they would have given someone younger. She lived through it and even defended their lack of treatment in a surprisingly stoical fashion I have come to associate with the older English over the years.
It depends what that hospitalised care might have involved. Of course i don’t know the precise details but if, for instance “Betty” had required a coronary artery bypass graft as the only real option to improve matters, the doctors may correctly have made an assessment that she wouldn’t survive the procedure, and therefore it was kinder to not put her through it.
Such circumstances occur in the NHS on a daily basis, involving decisions on whether or not to operate in a range of conditions; plus, hospitalisation itself and the exposure to pathogens may not have been in her best interests.
To be clear, there has been very disturbing mission creep in Canada. At least vets seeking support from the Department of Defence were instead offered euthanasia as a solution, including a Paralympian who was asking for a wheelchair lift in her home.
Whether you agree with medically assisted suicide or not, the Canadian govt has offered it to people who didn’t ask for it.
Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium and Spain have voluntary euthanasia – to differing extents.
Why focus on Canada? Because it is relatively new to Canada? A lazy piece of journalism.
When a piece in its first sentence refers to ‘the horror stories pouring out of Canada’ you know you’re not in for a balanced read. It’s precisely because of this alarmist approach that we need an inquiry where claims can be scrutinised. The former Archbishop of Canterbury, Lord Carey, puts it rather well in his recent letter to the Church Times: “Concerns about other countries’ assisted-dying legislation are not reasons for the UK to do nothing and maintain a dangerous and unpopular status quo. They are reasons to ensure that we get our own laws right, with strict eligibility criteria, safeguards, and transparency at their core.”
More Soylent green for everyone!
I am pro death penalty, and anti abortion.
As far as legal doctor suicide, that is pretty troubling as I do know a lot will feel under pressure to do it to free up resources – Granny feeling no one cares, but her estate would really help her descendants.
An odd thing is if granny wished to give her half million to the grand kids, or my understanding is – that a large Gift Tax would eat most of it. Kill yourself and the large exemption in inheritance tax lets it pass unencumbered. Just mention as it is an unintended consequence showing more weird sides.
The main thing I have against suicide is my strong agnostic leaning towards Christianity – is that we really do not have the right to end our life – what is our lot we must endure. Sort a Karma thing – if we do hang on it may be our debt karmically; that we cheat by avoiding the harshness. Then who knows what later religious conversion one may have, or what forgiveness one may give or receive later if we serve out our allotted span that life has handed us.
Like all other attempts historically to apply criteria to an altruistic ideal, this would result in abuse of the criteria. As soon as that happens, as in Canada, the ideal collapses into crime and, in this case, eugenics.
