Tuesday, 18
October 2022
11:56

Canada’s euthanasia laws killed my brother

by UnHerd

UnHerd’s Flo Read meets Gary Nichols, whose brother, Alan Nichols, requested euthanasia and died by lethal injection in Canada in June 2019.

