Video
11:56
Canada’s euthanasia laws killed my brother
Flo Read meets Gary Nichols, whose brother died by lethal injection in Canada in June 2019.
by UnHerd
UnHerd’s Flo Read meets Gary Nichols, whose brother, Alan Nichols, requested euthanasia and died by lethal injection in Canada in June 2019.
