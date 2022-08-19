Can Ron DeSantis ban diversity training?

Analysis

A judge ruled against the 'Stop WOKE Act', but the law could survive

by Kyle Sammin

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and his allies in the state legislature have been leading the charge against woke corporations. But this week the enforcement of one of their new laws, the Individual Freedom Act (popularly known as the “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act” or “Stop WOKE Act”) was paused after U.S. District Court Judge Mark E. Walker issued a preliminary injunction against it.

The law bans workplace exercises in diversity training that the legislature believes make for a hostile workplace. Specifically, it prohibits trainings that suggest that a worker might bear “personal responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the individual played no part.” The law also bans companies from including training that says a worker, “by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” among other things.

According to the plaintiffs in the suit — a couple of Florida businesses and a workplace diversity consultancy — this violates freedom of speech, which is protected by the First Amendment. The state is now barred from enforcing the law pending the judge’s final ruling on its constitutionality.

The law never stood much of a chance before an Obama-appointed district court judge with a long history of ruling against the acts of Florida’s Republican governors and legislature. But even as Judge Walker’s opinion is being celebrated on the political Left for its scathing tone and hip pop-culture references, the actual legal reasoning raises deeper questions about anti-discrimination laws and free speech in the workplace.

The Stop WOKE Act is essentially a ban on several topics being discussed in the workplace. On its face, that sounds like a free speech problem — private citizens are being told that they may not say certain things, under penalty of law. A plain reading of the First Amendment suggests that free people should be free to discuss whatever they want. If that means making your employees sit through boring or obnoxious lectures by overpaid consultants, so be it. It’s a free country.

Florida says that forcing workers to endure these trainings constitutes workplace discrimination by creating a “hostile work environment.” This takes a longstanding thread of left-leaning jurisprudence — “hostile work environment” reasoning is what allows companies to ban racist and sexist speech — and applies it to right-wing aims, which the judge believes “trivializes” the aims of civil rights protections for workers.

But does it? Federal protections against workplace discrimination began in the 1960s with a normal understanding of the word “discrimination.” Employers were banned from favouring one race, ethnicity, or sex in hiring, promotion, or any other treatment. But beginning in the 1980s, lawyers and judges stretched that concept to include prohibitions on any kind of “intimidating, hostile, or offensive working environment”, including speech that protected classes might find offensive.

The plaintiffs say that mandating diversity training could not possibly be intimidating or hostile in the same way it is hostile to, say, permit racist comments in the workplace. But are Florida’s legislators crazy in asking whether mandatory training sessions that say all white people are unconsciously racist rise to that level? Judge Walker agrees with the plaintiffs but cannot seem to articulate a limiting factor other than to declare that it “rings hollow” to equate the two. But if civil rights law can ban one kind of speech about race that makes workers feel offended or intimidated, why could it not ban another?

In reaching a final decision, the court faces the difficult task of distinguishing woke lectures on racial determinism from the old-fashioned racism they increasingly resemble.