Britain’s students will become the wokest generation
Don't expect them to abandon illiberalism
A survey from the respected, Left-leaning Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) shows that British undergraduates have caught up with the craziness of their North American counterparts. If policymakers don’t act quickly, Britain is likely to become a substantially less free society.
The Hepi report finds that 61% of British students think that “when in doubt” their university “should ensure all students are protected from discrimination rather than allow unlimited free speech”. Just 17% back the free speech position. This 61-17 slant represents a big change from the already illiberal 37-27 margin recorded in 2016.
Among the other findings:
- The proportion of students who think academics should be fired if they “teach material that heavily offends some students” is 36% (over double the 15% in 2016), with just 32% opposed
- 39% believe student unions ‘should ban all speakers that cause offence to some students’ (more than double the 16% figure in 2016), with just 31% opposed
- 76% think universities should “get rid of” memorials of potentially controversial figures
- 77% think there should be “mandatory training for all university staff” on “understanding other cultures” (up from 55% in 2016)
- 64% think universities should “consult special interest groups” such as religious or gender societies before holding campus events (up from 40% in 2016)
- 86% support trigger warnings and 62% back safe spaces
This is nothing short of revolutionary, but it echoes findings from the United States which reveal a similar generational earthquake. Even when controlling for younger people’s Left-wing leanings, Gen-Z and younger Millennials are substantially more in favour of speech restrictions than older cohorts. That is, young Leftists are considerably more woke than older Leftists.
High culture’s dominant ideology is what I have termed cultural socialism or “social justice”. Resting on the “care/harm” and “fairness” moral foundations, it is defined by the desire to protect historically marginalised race, gender and sexuality groups from psychological harm, and to eliminate “systemic” power differentials between these identity groups. Its religious form is known as wokeness. For cultural socialists, social justice aims take precedence over cultural liberalism, which I define as freedom of expression, equal treatment of individuals under the law, scientific truth, merit and due process.
Universities are distinctive in bringing together two of the most culturally socialist groups in society, students and academics. Academics in Britain have a 5:1 Left to Right tilt, rising to 9:1 in the social sciences and humanities (SSH). Students lean Left by around 3:1, with a higher ratio in SSH subjects. The two come together in a campus environment where “social justice” concerns around equity, diversity and inclusion heavily dominate over classical liberal themes.
Will these young people grow out of their progressive illiberalism? It’s unlikely. Researchers used to find that younger and university-educated people were more tolerant of all kinds of speakers, from militarists and gays to communists and racists, compared to non-graduates and older people. This is no longer true.
Meanwhile, other researchers find that young graduates who once were more morally relativist than non-graduates are now more morally absolutist. One study compared Smith College students on a set of free speech questions in 2000 and 2016, and found a major shift toward the illiberal, culturally-socialist position. Generation, not age, explains the difference — which is why we should not expect today’s young people to grow out of their wokeness.
When Hayek wrote The Road to Serfdom, he feared that democracies might arrive at that destination by accident. He didn’t imagine that they might choose to do so.
“…university-educated people were more tolerant of all kinds of speakers…”, that’s because university educated people used to be of a higher calibre than they are now. Let’s be honest, when 50% of your people go to university it’s not a very high bar. At 10% you can feel confident they can actually do the hard thinking, at 50%… well, you’re barely above average.
If you’re a parent, you must quite simply refuse to finance your kids’ degree course. It’s not as if they learn anything useful now.
I would like to see a differentiation by subject. Are the arts the same as, say engineering or medicine?
I can confirm that things are in a bad way in the Sciences. I was asked to complete a survey of gender equality in Mathematics recently. I absolutely support gender equality in Mathematics (and all areas of life). But in order not to offend certain groups, “prefer not to say” was one of the survey options for the respondent’s gender. How can we address gender inequality with such an incomplete survey? Indeed, as biological sex (childbirth, childrearing, caring, etc.) is the driver of most if not all workplace gender inequality, the initiative is doomed if biological sex is off-limits for analysis and discussion.
depressingly brilliant
Two thoughts, unfortunately contradictory:
• Might the Woke, like the ‘soixante-huitards’ famously did before them, settle down, start work, have kids and gradually lose their fire?
• Or has society, Gramsci-style, actually created a class of social justice warriors who will carry the torch into the future?
Perhaps those positions are not even so mutually contradictory. I’m thinking of the ferment of ideas that led, eventually, to the Reformation in all its forms (and they were myriad; legion, if you prefer) and the Counter-Reformation, which was, despite Protestant propaganda, never just reactionary.
If so, and we believe that there is something precious in preserving Enlightenment values, how do we fight back?
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up