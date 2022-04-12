Bill Clinton re-writes history in The Atlantic

“The narrative Clinton constructs here also conveniently sets things up in his favour: if NATO expands and Russia peacefully acquiesces, then it will be seen as a success and expansion is justified. If NATO expands and Russia reacts in a threatening way (as it is now), NATO expansion can also be justified. Heads I win, tails you lose.”
I’m a belated fan of George Kennan too and I do accept that the 1990s NATO expansion was carried out for the wrong reasons and in addition broke a key pledge made to Russia by the Western powers at the time.
However, I cannot go as far as this article simplistically argues, because no matter what you say, it matters what the people of NATO member nations actually want. They do not want to be governed by Russia, and they do not want to be non-nuclear armed as neighbours of Russia. This might become highly inconvenient for the USA, UK, France and Germany etc in due course if the Article 5 principle comes under pressure, which it well might: at that point, George Kennan’s growing reputation as a geopolitical prophet will be written in stone from now on.
But that does not make the 1990’s NATO expansion a bad idea on the same moral spectrum as would be the deliberate decision to leave Eastern Europe at the mercy of a revanchist Russia, and the difference is simply down to how the democratic will in Eastern Europe views either prospect. In other words, the West might pay a high price for doing what is on balance the right thing, but that doesn’t make it any less right.
The article claims that this true but irrelevant, but frankly I simply can’t agree. And as for the motivation of Bill Clinton to win votes domestically by agreeing to NATO expansion, well, this does rather come back to the issue of democratic consent. Sure, the voters in question were American immigrants from Eastern Europe, but unless we’re claiming, too, that these voters were not representative of all their erstwhile countrymen at home, it doesn’t matter. Bill Clinton’s done lots I don’t like, but winning an election by giving people what they want isn’t exactly high up the list of reasons to condemn him.
Of course I could be wrong and maybe NATO is just as bad as Russia really: if anyone has evidence that the eastern expansion of NATO involved western soldiers executing civilians and throwing them into mass graves, do please let me know.
