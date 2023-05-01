Beware the impending commercial property crash
Large-scale layoffs spell trouble for the economy
Sitting on the porch of his home, the 99-year-old investor Charlie Munger — better known as Warren Buffett’s sidekick — pontificated on the state of the property market in America. “It’s not nearly as bad as it was in 2008,” he told the Financial Times, in an interview published on Sunday. “But trouble happens to banking just like trouble happens everywhere else. In the good times you get into bad habits…When bad times come they lose too much.”
Munger is not exaggerating. Everywhere you look, there are dire headlines about commercial property. In Canada, for example, analysts expect a 50% decline in commercial property prices. In San Francisco, attempts to sell an empty $300m office tower have some observers predicting that it will end up being sold for 80% less than the investors expected. Meanwhile in Britain, money flowing into commercial property has fallen precipitously.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
What is going on? Part of the explanation lies in rising interest rates. With rates rising the property market is getting nervous, as economic activity slows and mortgage and business loans become less affordable. But market idiosyncrasies are another cause of anxiety around commercial property.
For one thing, there has been a lot of overbuilding. If you travel to regional cities in Britain, for instance, empty high-rise buildings are a common sight. Overbuilding has been exacerbated by the lockdowns, which resulted in large numbers of employees working from home, thereby lowering the amount of required office space. Accordingly, vacant office space in Britain has risen by 65% in the past three years.
The economic concerns about these trends are twofold. First and most important is the potential for a collapsing commercial property market to result in mass layoffs. Employment in construction makes up around 5-7% of jobs in Britain. Significant layoffs in the sector would be more than enough to generate a bad recession, much as we saw in 2008-09. The other concern, as Munger alludes to, is the impact that a collapsing commercial property market might have on the banking system.
Commercial properties are rarely financed with cash, and investors almost always take on debt to develop them. If the properties cannot be sold at the planned price, then the loans cannot be bailed out. Banks are already under pressure from rising interest rates and some degree of deposit flight, which has led to several institutional collapses. If commercial property loans go sour, the pressure on the banking system could rise substantially.
A bursting commercial property bubble might also have knock-on effects on the market for residential property. It is almost unheard of that commercial property prices should tank and residential prices remain buoyant. Part of the reason for this is simply because the markets are driven by the same sentiment, but also key is that property is substitutable: if an office building falls in value and residential property is still worth money, an investor can convert the office building into a residential one.
The British economy has been hobbling forward for some time, with economists looking closely as to whether a technical definition of recession has been met. There will be no recession in Britain until there are mass layoffs. More and more, it looks like these layoffs could start in the commercial property sector. And, given the exposure of banks that Munger highlighted, it is likely that these layoffs will be accompanied by a financial crisis.
A modern planning system would ensure that all buildings are easily converted between office and residential use.
An unconvincing and rather weak article.
“Banks are already under pressure from rising interest rates”.
It is well known that banks do better at higher interest rates than lower ones as the lending spread widens.
Some banks are under pressure because they were poorly managed.
The idea that there is a definitive and immediate correlation between commerical and residential property markets seem dubious. Conversion of commerical property to residential takes both planning permits and significant time.
No mention at all on the secular decline in the need for office space due to working from home.
No breakdown of the construction workforce between commercial and residential property. Nor acknowledgement that there has been a longstanding shortage of builders for home projects whihc might absorb some of any losses. No realisation that part of the construction workforce is foreign.
Anyone interested in politics should start by asking the question: what do I want for the country in the future?
My answer is that all young, married couples in Britain should be able to afford their own home in which to raise a family and all British children should be raised by married parents in their own home.
Not only is that what people want but it would also help to solve lots of problems from falling fertility rates to anti-social behaviour.
One of the things that could help deliver this future would be to convert the obsolete commercial property – offices and shopping centres – into residential property. We have many financiers, architects, lawyers and planners. Get them to work on pulling the regulations together and we can avoid an economic contraction while improving the country.
Better yet, convert them into homes and provide shopping amenities and such on the ground floor. You could potentially provide jobs and homes all in one go.
Perhaps Richard Sharp, late of the sainted BBC would be your man to start this urban revolution?
With a reputed fortune of £500 million, time on his hands, and even a sister who is currently President of the King’s Bench Division of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales, what better choice could there be?
As people increasingly move into urban areas, it should make complete sense to build upwards in terms of housing while leaving actual houses for those in suburban and more rural areas. That way you would be able to either replace or refurbish these commercial buildings where some are wholly residential and others part residential and part commercial. You could also place shopping, retail and/or entertainment amenities on the ground floor for example in some cases too.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe