Beware the impending commercial property crash

Large-scale layoffs spell trouble for the economy

by Philip Pilkington

The trajectory of the commercial property market is a good indicator for a future recession

Sitting on the porch of his home, the 99-year-old investor Charlie Munger — better known as Warren Buffett’s sidekick — pontificated on the state of the property market in America. “It’s not nearly as bad as it was in 2008,” he told the Financial Times, in an interview published on Sunday. “But trouble happens to banking just like trouble happens everywhere else. In the good times you get into bad habits…When bad times come they lose too much.”

Munger is not exaggerating. Everywhere you look, there are dire headlines about commercial property. In Canada, for example, analysts expect a 50% decline in commercial property prices. In San Francisco, attempts to sell an empty $300m office tower have some observers predicting that it will end up being sold for 80% less than the investors expected. Meanwhile in Britain, money flowing into commercial property has fallen precipitously.

What is going on? Part of the explanation lies in rising interest rates. With rates rising the property market is getting nervous, as economic activity slows and mortgage and business loans become less affordable. But market idiosyncrasies are another cause of anxiety around commercial property.

For one thing, there has been a lot of overbuilding. If you travel to regional cities in Britain, for instance, empty high-rise buildings are a common sight. Overbuilding has been exacerbated by the lockdowns, which resulted in large numbers of employees working from home, thereby lowering the amount of required office space. Accordingly, vacant office space in Britain has risen by 65% in the past three years.

The economic concerns about these trends are twofold. First and most important is the potential for a collapsing commercial property market to result in mass layoffs. Employment in construction makes up around 5-7% of jobs in Britain. Significant layoffs in the sector would be more than enough to generate a bad recession, much as we saw in 2008-09. The other concern, as Munger alludes to, is the impact that a collapsing commercial property market might have on the banking system.

Commercial properties are rarely financed with cash, and investors almost always take on debt to develop them. If the properties cannot be sold at the planned price, then the loans cannot be bailed out. Banks are already under pressure from rising interest rates and some degree of deposit flight, which has led to several institutional collapses. If commercial property loans go sour, the pressure on the banking system could rise substantially.

A bursting commercial property bubble might also have knock-on effects on the market for residential property. It is almost unheard of that commercial property prices should tank and residential prices remain buoyant. Part of the reason for this is simply because the markets are driven by the same sentiment, but also key is that property is substitutable: if an office building falls in value and residential property is still worth money, an investor can convert the office building into a residential one.

The British economy has been hobbling forward for some time, with economists looking closely as to whether a technical definition of recession has been met. There will be no recession in Britain until there are mass layoffs. More and more, it looks like these layoffs could start in the commercial property sector. And, given the exposure of banks that Munger highlighted, it is likely that these layoffs will be accompanied by a financial crisis.