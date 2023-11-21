Believe it or not, Javier Milei is a moderate on the Falklands

Debate

17:45

Claiming the islands as their own is a political ritual for Argentine leaders

by Tom Jones

Javier Milei won’t save Las Malvinas. Credit: Getty

On the orders of a Right-wing leader, the Argentine flag is once again hoisted over Port Stanley. Stiffening the sinews, summoning up the blood, he orders the new Queen Elizabeth liner requisitioned. David Cameron — keen not to be cast as Lord Carrington — asks if anyone remembers where we left the Harriers, before going red. The 14 remaining Royal Marines set off to yomp across East Falkland. A newly resurgent Rishi Sunak wheels out Grant Shapps to announce the recapture of South Georgia, before barking at Beth Rigby to “just rejoice at that news!”

Of course, it isn’t real. But who’s to say you can’t enjoy the euphoria of what could have been, if only for a moment?

New Argentine President Javier Milei has provided some hope that this play might be recast, and has been quoted as saying that his country “has non-negotiable sovereignty over the Falklands”. While he has stopped short of direct sabre-rattling — likely because a sabre is pretty much all the national military can afford — he has made clear that he thinks “Las Malvinas” are rightfully Argentine, and has suggested a transfer of power similar to the process used in Hong Kong. More, he has argued that “we had a war — that we lost — and now we have to make every effort to recover the islands through diplomatic channels.”

The unfortunate reality for Sunak is that Milei is relatively moderate when it comes to the Falklands. As the historian and Falklands War specialist Ricky Philips put it, “he is simply quoting the Argentine constitution, because the Peronists put him on the spot after he said the Falkland Islanders wishes were paramount.” Milei also received heat on the campaign trail for calling Thatcher — widely regarded in Argentina as a war criminal for ordering the sinking of the Belgrano — as “one the great leaders in the history of humanity”.

Saying the Falklands are rightfully Argentine is a political ritual: much like our politicians must pay fealty to “our NHS”, theirs must create noise over the Falklands.

But this might still be enough to make Sunak bite, for Thatcher’s spectral presence still broods over the wasteland of Conservative politics. During his ill-fated leadership run against Liz Truss, Sunak put his name to the subtly-titled Telegraph article “I will be the heir to Margaret Thatcher”. In it, he stated, “I am a Thatcherite, I am running as a Thatcherite and I will govern as a Thatcherite.”

She, too, faced inflation and structural economic problems, racial discontent on the streets and plunging party popularity — and was left staring down the barrel of a historic loss. Although the importance of the Falklands bounce is often overstated — her polling numbers had begun to improve before the conflict started as the economy turned around — the war helped change the perception of Thatcher from a politician out of her depth to the Iron Lady.

This combined with overwhelming public support for her uncompromising position undoubtedly secured her victory in the 1983 General Election. A panel survey for the Economist found 83% of the view that Britain was right to send the naval task force, then 85% a week later and 85% again in early May (with one in 20 advocating nuclear strikes against Argentina).

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister has already announced that “the UK government will continue to proactively defend the Falkland Islanders’ right to self-determination”, adding that “it was an issue that was settled decisively some time ago.” Milei might not wish to start a fight over the Falklands. But can we blame Sunak for dreaming of things that go yomp in the night?