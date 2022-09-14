BBC’s Jeremy Bowen: does the West want Ukraine to win?
A stalemate might suit some countries
The International Editor of the BBC has suggested that some European nations do not want to see Ukraine emerge winners in the ongoing war with Russia.
Speaking on the BBC’s Global News Podcast yesterday morning, Jeremy Bowen said (5:35-6:37) it suits less hawkish nations like Italy to have a stalemate in Ukraine, as they are anxious about the tenor of the Russian reaction to a full sale Ukrainian victory:
These comments come in the wake of the stunning volte-face in Ukrainian fortunes, as their army has been recapturing territory from Russian forces in the Kharkiv region since late last week. But these advances may result in Vladimir Putin reacting in, as former Deputy Secretary of Nato Rose Gottemoeller told the BBC, “unpredictable ways”. “I fear they will strike back now in really unpredictable ways and in ways that may even involve weapons of mass destruction,” she said. Her fears were were shared by John Bolton, former National Security Adviser under the Donal Trump administration, who added that nuclear war with Russia was “a lot closer” than previously thought.
This isn’t new though, is it? These ideas and warnings about how Putin might react in the throes of being pushed back have been discussed quite openly almost since the very outset of the conflict.
It suits Bowen and the BBC’s “i’m a foreign correspondent so my opinion carries more weight” narrative to have this aired. I quite often find myself wondering, after watching/listening to a piece delivered from some godforsaken conflict zone, whether what we’ve just been “told” is anything that we didn’t already know and could’ve been delivered at significantly less cost. I think the days of putting foreign correspondents in harms way to provide a “scoop” are numbered with the advent of drones and real-time information management via digital media from practically anywhere on earth.
They served a purpose in previous times, and Bowen deserves credit for his part in that. We did have some pretty eye-opening pieces here on Unherd from a correspondent integrated into the Ukrainian battle zones, but that wasn’t about the geopolitical consequences so much as an insight into the morale of the citizen/troops. That had value.
The other factor is dissent inside Russia and, if so, who is likely to replace him. Putin has been a disaster for Russia – away from the urban elites and his grubby cronies, living standards suck for many ordinary rural Russians. The West needs to be making friendly overtures to whomever that person(s) may be. If we do get a second chance at a rapprochement with Russia, we need to provide more assistance in countering corruption and transitioning to a meaningful democracy in Russia. That is, if Russia even is a place that can bear democracy. Perhaps there are too many cracks under the surface already.
It’s so tempting to think in simplistic terms of ‘winning’ and ‘losing’ as if it would be the end of the matter. We might want to be careful what we wish for – if Russia is humiliated and withdraws completely there will be much celebration in the west and then we’ll move on and forget about it. But in history, proud nations that are ‘humiliated’ tend to bide their time and stew – then come back more dangerous than ever. Finding a resolution that doesn’t sew the seeds for the next war should be the goal.
So if Putin wins, he gets Ukraine. But he must not lose because he might have a hissy fit and start a war with somebody else or send off his nuclear missiles. Not much hope for the West really; he takes it country by country, or in one big bang. This is what we have come to?
We did it with Hitler, but alas history teaches us nothing
So what? Life has risks. The West has kicked an own goal with sanctions because they have increased Russia’s foreign income, increased anti-west sentiment in Russia and fuelled inflation in the West. The US has radically changed the war by supplying weapons. In this very nasty business we should not be frightened, be sanctimonious or the victim of events. Instead we should negotiate on sanctions, let Putin take the credit, hope the US keeps up the supply of weapons and prevent anything going to Russia of a military nature. If Putin agrees to it we might just get a reduction in energy costs and give Putin a reason not to escalate outside of his “special operations”. That is having achieved the good news in Russia of removing sanctions he risks getting them imposed again. There would then be a chance or a “withdrawal”. Then we need to work out whether we can build world peace for a global economy or retreat into self sufficiency.
In fairness, the continual humbling of Russia is only going to lead to it becoming more extreme, its population furious at the failings of the post-Soviet elite. In that respect these ‘doves’ they do have a point. For the Ukrainian troops on the front lines such a point is entirely moot though. It’s not like they’re going to march, Anabasis style, up to Moscow.
