“Some godforsaken place that the New York Times, in a separate report, was pleased to call “plague island” — i.e. the United Kingdom.”
It will never cease to amuse me how much the British trigger East Coast progressives. I would like to know what the cause of this obsession of theirs stems from.
As Britain escapes lockdown, China is still stuck
Over 35 million Chinese citizens are facing new restrictions
If you think Covid is over, then think again. The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, home to 17 million people has just locked down. Other cities including Shanghai (26 million people) are also imposing restrictions.
The consequences won’t just be felt in China, but around the world because these are major global hubs for manufacturing and trade. Western companies with outsourced factories are suffering halts to production. With rocketing energy prices already stoking inflation, further disruption to supply chains is the last thing we need.
It not very long since the western media was full of breathless commentary about China’s Covid response. Though qualms were expressed about the more draconian measures, there seemed to be little doubt as to their effectiveness. For instance, back in April last year, the New York Times published this:
We were told that China was “reaping long-lasting benefits” as a result. And yet just one year on, which country is the first to shake-off the shackles of lockdown? Certainly not the People’s Republic, but some godforsaken place that the New York Times, in a separate report, was pleased to call “plague island” — i.e. the United Kingdom.
Of course, it’s too early for us to declare victory against Covid either. Cases are currently trending upwards. Nevertheless, something close to normal life has been restored. It turns out that the British state isn’t quite as dysfunctional some narratives would have us believe.
A classic of the genre, is Pankaj Mishra’s essay on “Anglo-America” for the London Review of Books. Lumping together Brexit Britain and Trump’s America — always a sure sign of impending nonsense — he seized upon government failures on either side of the Atlantic. Thus, “British ministers, chosen for their devotion to Brexit and loyalty to Johnson, have revealed themselves as dangerous blunderers.”
Well, they certainly made mistakes — as have decision-makers in every government across the world. But the overall thrust of UK government policy has been vindicated. Despite EU attempts to sabotage the early roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the hysterical ‘expert’ reaction to the start of unlocking last summer, the British approach has prevailed and succeeded.
To be fair to Mishra and the other Brit-bashers, the UK’s share of failure was front-loaded. We got better as we went along. However, the foundations of our eventual success were laid down at the outset — especially in regard to vaccines.
While there’s ample room for improvement, the British state is not completely dysfunctional. And while there’s always an opportunity to learn from others, the Chinese state is not the scarily-effective super-government it’s been cracked-up to be.
“Some godforsaken place that the New York Times, in a separate report, was pleased to call “plague island” — i.e. the United Kingdom.”
I have heard it said that there is a coterie of Brits including David Miliband (one time Labour MP, now charity boss) and Mark Thompson (ex-BBC boss, latterly ex-NYT boss) who congregate at the court of Hillary Clinton in upstate New York. They agitate against Brexit, Boris, the Tories and all things British and commission bitter op-eds to salve the pain of their curtailed careers.
When Tony Blair was in his pomp, Britain was very fashionable among East Coast progressives if I remember correctly.
This is a feel-good, Union Jack-waving puff piece. And who am I to get in the way of a nice round of patriotic back-patting? Especially as it is true that the UK fared better than many regimes with regards to covid: draconian, ineffective lockdowns were kept somewhat shorter than elsewhere. Mask mandates were upheld and enforced with much less religious zeal. And England at least avoided the temptation to plunge itself into a digital dystopian nightmare of QR codes.
But when the final line of Rule Britannia has been sung, it behooves us to look critically at how slavish Britons really were, and how cheaply their liberty was traded away. Billions in tax money were spent on vaccines that have proven to be less safe and effective than we were originally told. Shutdowns of the economy have set back living standards and exacerbated inequalities, and the whole debacle has been used as a shield to introduce more police powers and set dangerously illiberal precedents.
That China is prepared to ‘get it even more wrong’ is no cause for celebration.
Join the discussion