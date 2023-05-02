Andrew Tate is not OK
The influencer's tweets have become increasingly erratic
Andrew Tate, who last week had his house arrest extended to May 29th by Romanian authorities, has certainly been “on one” of late. Over the past week, the former kickboxer and online manosphere personality has used social media to air his thoughts about “crypto kids who got rich in 2021 by scamming in shitcoins or NFTs” and “festihoes” — women who attend festivals with the intention of meeting prominent men — as well as to share now-deleted tweets about “some sort of severe reaction or poison”. The takeaway from his recent posts suggests a man increasingly paranoid and concerned about his safety, relationships, and the legitimacy of his online business.
Tate’s criticism of the “crypto kids” isn’t without merit — he recently chastised them for gaining their wealth through deceitful practices and worthless advice, noting that many are now in adverse financial situations as the once lucrative market for these valueless scams has dwindled. Of course, one might also direct this sort of criticism at Tate’s own “Hustler’s University 4.0,” which claims to provide best-in-class training in everything from cryptocurrency to “freelance writing” (hardly a field in which fortunes are made). Besides, the critique, far from being about the fraudulent nature of the entire crypto business, is entirely personal in nature: the other crypto influencers are “arrogant scamming scumbags” with “childish egos”.
The “festihoes” criticism speaks to Tate’s recent legal troubles, which run the gamut from sexual assault to human trafficking. As an avowed alpha who has made a considerable sum of money from exploiting the women under his “care” with such money-making schemes as webcamming, Tate took umbrage at the idea of independent women going to festivals to sow their oats. On the same “hoe” theme, he tweeted his disappointment at “vaxihoes”, who supposedly got injected with “DNA-altering poison…because the TV said so”.
All of this is unfolding while Tate deals with the next stage of his detention in Romania — house arrest. In a series of since-deleted tweets on April 27, 2023, Tate revealed he was suffering from symptoms he attributed to “some sort of allergies or poison”, showing his swollen face, red skin, and a video in which he allegedly has trouble breathing. The cause is unclear, but evidently he was in a bad way.
It remains to be seen how Tate’s current legal troubles will impact his future grift-oriented endeavours and unorthodox personal life. This latest round of social media activity paints a picture of a man grappling with uncertainty and fear as he faces an increasingly precarious future in which he may eventually find his relevance, such as it is, ceded to other claimants to the manosphere throne, like former Brigham Young University quarterback and up-and-coming “Alpha’s Creed” grifter Jeremiah “The Bull” Evans.
That said, since Tate’s Twitter account was reinstated, he has gained more than six million followers. Despite the erratic nature of his posts, his heightened engagement online could be bringing in revenue for both him and the social media platform. As the walls close in on Tate, it will be interesting to see how low this manliest of online men might sink, as well as who might rise to take his place in that particular demimonde.
While I am no fan of Andrew Tate, I understand the appeal. Young men are allowed very few forms of self-expression these days unless they go the LGBTQ route. Men such as Tate are a natural counter to boys who are feeling demoralized by society’s endless attempts to emasculate them. Indeed, much of our society (schools, colleges, media) treats them as defective humans that need to be educated into becoming ‘nice men’ who are taught to believe that women are infallible. As such many of them are seeking refuge in gaming or on fora that affirm their masculinity.
A society that scorns its men will eventually turn on its women, transgender ideology being the perfect example of that. Under such conditions the center cannot hold. Reason and rationale are giving way to fear and intolerance. Already the West is splitting into two opposing realities that cannot coexist. The reality that wins will be the one that is able to successfully channel male anger. There will almost certainly be a new world order in our lifetimes, but it won’t be the one that old and tired organizations like the WEF, the UN, the EU or Bill Gates Foundation have envisioned for us.
Tate is cancelled and labelled a misogynist in every article; almost always by people who have only ever heard selected short clips of his interviews that are intentionally taken out of context. Many who dismiss Tate have never heard anything by him. Given the significant percentage of boys and men who have a positive opinion of his views, wouldn’t it make sense to try to understand why? What percentage of women, including mothers of boys, have made any effort to understand why their sons are listening to Tate? Very few I suspect. And yet, how can you change your son’s views if you don’t really understand what you are fighting against. For anyone who truly wants to understand more I’ll provide the name of a YouTube video in the post below.
“Andrew Tate being a Genius in Money for 13 minutes straight”
The European Union has initiated “Rule of Law Proceedings” against Poland and Hungary for going their own way on social and cultural issues. Andrew Tate has been detained without bail or formal charges in Romania for five months now. Should I look forward to the EU taking the same robust approach against Romania?
There’s alot of the snowflake in Tate and his ilk. ‘It’s not fair that I have to grow up and start behaving like a decent adult and you suggesting I should is terrible emasculation of my true nature’. Oh please spare us your sufferings. It’s pathetic. Always was a snake-oil merchant too.
As chance would have it was at a premier league football match over weekend. Pretty tribal, overwhelmingly male, but less so than 20yrs ago. Certainly alot that felt like a communal male experience, and without the racist chanting that was de rigeur a decade or two ago. Things can get better without losing the Y chromosome.
The skillset of which he really is a master is that of generating publicity. The information economy is an economy of attention. He’s part of the trickster archetype we’ve been seeing everywhere: from Trump to the IDW to the fragmented pockets of people speaking up and saying what they think in the the public square, whether it be podcasting or wherever in the new media landscape – which the internet has facilitated. He’s disruptive and there are good reasons why the status quo needs to be disrupted at some fundamental level. In the midst of global battles on the psychological front and the economic front, he seems to have an audience of young men who realise that if they want to get to the top; they’re gonna have to fight for it; and look to him for motivation and tips or whatever, the same way they might look to any other influencer on social media. It’s business.
There is a remarkable contrast between Andrew Tate and his father Emory Andrew Tate. who was a trailblazer for African-American chess and smashed the stereotype that Black people could not play chess at a time when the game was dominated almost entirely by white people.
Like father, like son…. Not always, it seems.
