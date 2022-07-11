About
by Peter Franklin
Monday, 11
July 2022
Analysis
07:30

A wacky start to the Tory leadership race

Eleven candidates have now thrown their hat in the ring
by Peter Franklin
Credit: Guido Fawkes

After the fall of Boris Johnson, the Conservative leadership election is a chance for the party to move on. However, the contest is off to a chaotic start.

There are eleven campaigns already up-and-running — which, by coincidence, is equal to the number of teams in Wacky Races. Of course, it would be wrong to compare a ludicrous cast of two-dimensional characters to the fondly-remembered cartoon series, but at this point a comical pile-up is a racing certainty.

With so many to choose from, it’s hard to pick the weirdest moment of the weekend. However, the honour has to go to Jeremy Hunt — who, apropos of nothing, announced that Esther McVey would be his Deputy Prime Minister. What on Earth was he thinking? Presumably, the idea is that a Right-wing running mate would balance the ticket.

But he’s forgotten his own party’s history. In the 1997 leadership contest, Ken Clarke teamed up with John Redwood — an unholy alliance that was not well-received (William Hague was elected instead). Another precedent that seems to have slipped Hunt’s mind is that McVey stood in the 2019 leadership contest and came tenth out of ten candidates.

Of course, it’s not just Hunt making desperate appeals to the Tory Right. Most of them are promising tax cuts — seemingly unable to distinguish between an ordinary recession and the inflationary recession heading our way. But even if their fellow MPs are economically illiterate, the auction of tax cut promises isn’t a winning tactic. 

For a start, the tax cutters are drowning each other out. Away from the madding crowd, Rishi Sunak has been able to stand out as the fiscally responsible candidate. Then there’s the need for endorsements. If all that notional money is allocated to cutting taxes, then a candidate can’t promise infrastructure spending for the Red Wall — or a boost to the defence budget. The latter may prove vital to securing the support of Ben Wallace. The Defence Secretary isn’t running, but he’s wildly popular with the party membership — and his endorsement could decide a tight race. 

Another big beast not running this time is Michael Gove. On Sunday evening he endorsed Kemi Badenoch — capping off a remarkable weekend for the Saffron Walden MP. Her op-ed for The Times on Saturday was the most coherent and interesting thing I’ve seen from any of the candidates so far — and received praise from across the Conservative ideological spectrum. Her Sunday Telegraph interview was less impressive, featuring some half-baked policy musings that she needs to develop rapidly.

But then that’s the mistake that the candidates keep on making — pandering to the Right in a party that isn’t nearly so Right-wing as they think. Furthermore, the contest that really matters is the next general election. Even if the Parliamentary party can’t see ahead to 2024, I suspect that the Conservative membership will. 

Prashant Kotak
Prashant Kotak
4 hours ago

“…it’s hard to pick the weirdest moment of the weekend…”

For me, it was Zahawi complaining that he was being smeared and briefed against by the other contestants, for the opacities of his tax affairs. A denizen of the snake pit, complaining that the snake pit in fact, contains snakes.

12
Reply
Matt M
Matt M
2 hours ago

Is it possible that Kemi will do it? If you squint, you can almost see how it is – Mourdant imploding over her past Wokeness, Boris, Gove, JRM opting for Kemi, then Rishi or Kemi to the party vote.

I’m starting to think it might happen.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Matt M
5
Reply
Arkadian X
Arkadian X
4 hours ago

Patel hasn’t said she is running yet, so as of now, it is the wacky 10.

2
Reply
Stephen Walsh
Stephen Walsh
3 hours ago

A bit disturbed by the endorsements for Kemi Badenoch from Michael Gove and Neil O’Brien. Lockdown fanatics both, despite the grotesque damage done by lockdowns to the Levelling Up agenda, and to education and training. Presumably they believe they will be rewarded with cabinet posts if Badenoch is successful.

1
Reply
David McKee
David McKee
1 hour ago

At this stage, the most interesting thing is that the majority of the eleven candidates come from an ethnic minority, and no one has batted an eyelid. Compare that with the trumpeted ethnic origins of Kamala Harris two years ago and Barack Obama in 2008.
I am not arguing that any of these candidates should become PM because of ethnic origin, nor am I suggesting that ethnicity should rule them out of contention.
I am suggesting that the Conservative Party has changed out of all recognition in my lifetime, and changed for the better. Hot on the heels of Britain’s first ever Roman Catholic prime minister, we might have a Hindu or a Muslim prime minister. That, surely, is worthy of a moment’s reflection.

1
Reply
AC Harper
AC Harper
2 hours ago

Kemi Badenoch as a black woman with her heart in the right place has a unique selling point. But it does smack of the US Presidential races where appearance is the most important thing.
But there’s a General Election in a year or two that might hinge on that appeal.

0
Reply
Mike Doyle
Mike Doyle
52 minutes ago
Reply to  AC Harper

Kamala ‘Kamakazi’ Harris was picked for Vice “Not worth a bucket of warm spit” President. Kemi wouldn’t be a token deputy, she would be our PM.

0
Reply
andrew harman
andrew harman
2 hours ago

So, let’s pursue the Wacky Races analogy. Surely Hunt and McVey would be Dastardly and Muttley? Is Rishi Peter Perfect or Professor Pat Pending?

Last edited 2 hours ago by andrew harman
0
Reply