One in four Canadians support euthanasia on grounds of poverty
A significant minority want to extend the assisted dying programme
Over a quarter of Canadians believe that people should have access to euthanasia because of poverty, a new survey has found.
Currently, Canada’s federal guidelines for medical assistance in dying include having a grievous and irremediable medical condition, making a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying that is not the result of outside pressure or influence, and giving informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying.
But according to research by Research CO., a Canada-based public opinion researcher, over a quarter of the country would be content with a further loosening of the rules. Among Canadians, 27% believe that medical assistance in dying should be extended to people in poverty — a figure that rose to 41% among those aged 18-34 — while 28% agreed that assistance should be offered on the grounds of homelessness, 43% for mental illness, and 50% for being disabled.
Since Canada legalised euthanasia in 2016, the country has gone on to become one of the most permissive euthanasia regimes in the world. In 2021, the Canadian parliament enacted Bill C-7, a sweeping euthanasia law which repealed a requirement that only those suffering from a terminal illness whose natural death was “reasonably foreseeable” could request euthanasia. Now, anyone suffering from an illness or disability which “cannot be relieved under conditions that you consider acceptable” can freely use medical assistance in dying.
Through the government’s MAID programme, which includes both assisted suicide (when providers give patients the means to end their own lives), and euthanasia (when a medical practitioner directly administers a patient’s lethal injection), medically assisted deaths have soared. According to official Government statistics, there were 12,689 written requests for MAID in 2021, 31.3% more than in 2020, which resulted in 10,029 medically assisted deaths that year (a 34.7% rise from 2020).
Astonishingly, medically assisted deaths accounted for 3.3% of all deaths in Canada in 2021. For comparison, in the state of California, which has a similar population (approximately 40 million) and which legalised euthanasia the same year as Canada, only 486 people died through the state’s assisted dying programme.
Towards the end of last year, Canada’s MAID programme came under criticism for allegedly driving citizens into assisted suicide on the grounds of poverty or lack of healthcare. Stories included two separate cases of cash-strapped women suffering from chronic health conditions who successfully applied to end their lives. Elsewhere, four Canadian military veterans were allegedly “pressured” to opt for medically-assisted death by a now-suspended Veterans Affairs Canada caseworker.
The latest research from MAID shows that over seven in ten Canadians (73%) are pleased with the status quo, believing that the right policies are in place to allow people to seek medical assistance in dying. This is roughly the same percentage compared to January 2021, when 70% agreed with the statement.
Yet a significant minority want the country to go even further, with one in five Canadians (20%) believing that medical assistance in dying should always be allowed, regardless of who requests it, versus 12% who say it should never be permitted.
Oh, Canada
Blame Canada….haha. Canada is what a Middle Class nation becomes when it loses its soul. Everyone polite, non-judgemental, honest, and soulless…. Much like Urban Californians; but that Canadians are polite.
I just don’t get it. Why are these attitudes gathering momentum in Canada of all places? And where are they coming from, as in, what’s the underlying source? On the face of it I would not have ever guessed that Canada is the sort of country that could go this direction.
And it’s very very ominous – it implies coming waves of sensibility change across the developed world, which are alien to all second half of the twentieth century thought, although it clearly can’t be said that they are alien to the first half.
Am I wrong in thinking that the driving spirit behind these cultural shifts is the late millennials and zoomers, who have been completely stiffed by the older generations around them?
I would suggest that Canada has fully embraced progressivism with its emphasis on the individual and the primacy of an individual’s subjective experience and beliefs over objective reality. A person should be allowed to kill themselves, and assisted to do so painlessly, simply because they want to: they are exercising the paramount right of an individual to choose and it is probably insulting, in the view of progressives, to even question the wisdom of that person’s decision.
As to why Canada is so progressive in every respect, I can only speculate it’s due to a potent combination of a relatively wealthy society with a long history of a strong welfare state (hence acceptance of government involvement in people’s lives), plus a young population which, for the reasons that afflict all Western nations, finds little hope in the future so have opted for what amounts to nihilism.
I am a longtime supporter of assisted suicide for people with debilitating, incurable disease provided they were counselled about all available options, especially people with terminal disease. I did not accept the slippery slope argument about where assisted suicide would lead. I might have been wrong about that.
Canada is two faced. The nice, kind face it presents on the global stage, and the reality. Justin Trudeau froze the bank accounts of dissidents during lockdown.
The article suffers from the huge Liberal/Lefty Blind spot they carry everywhere when looking at reality….
I mean, where are the real euthanasia numbers? How twisted a society is it that worries about the intentional death of the terminally ill (which it should) but never even reflects on the truly horrible side of the same act? So 10,000 euthanizations?
How about the:
”with approximately 74,000 abortions reported in 2020.” (Canada)
and
”National Abortion Federation Canada Quick facts Budget 2021 committed $45 million over three years, starting in 2021-22, to improve access to sexual and reproductive health care support, information, and services for people in Canada who face the greatest barriers to access.”
”reproductive health” hahaaa, like calling this killing the old as ‘Elder Care Health” haha
Gotta rip those babies out and flush them….and it does not even get a mention on a euthanization article – not even in passing… What a sad world you lefties have created.
At the end of the Punic Wars Rome tore Carthage apart stone by stone and salted the fields and killed the people – in much part because the Carthaginians did human sacrifice of babies – and Rome thought that so beyond the Pale they decided the society had lost its right to exist.
Much the same attitude in ways – to the Spanish conquering the human sacrifice death cults of the Americas. They thought it irredeemable.
How would they think of the West in 2023? I do not think they would find us very admirable. I doubt they would wish to emulate us.
