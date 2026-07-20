If Shabana Mahmood didn’t exist, “Blue Labour” would have to invent her. The Home Secretary, one of few Cabinet ministers kept in their role by Andy Burnham, is tough on immigration, so much so that even many Right-wingers have a soft spot for her. She is rooted in a salt-of-the-earth, Old Labour tradition, and in something its adherents like to call “place” (in her case, Birmingham). She is motivated, above all, by an earnest patriotism, reinforced by “profound faith”. It is no wonder that Lord Glasman, the standard-bearer for Blue Labour, trumpets her as the second coming of Elizabeth I.

The comparison is well-chosen. Like Gloriana, Mahmood is unmarried; she gives the impression of being singularly devoted to her country. In her manner and speech, she is plus anglais que les anglais. What should they know of England who only England know? Mahmood, the daughter of immigrants from Pakistan, spent some of her formative years in Taif, in Saudi Arabia, where her father was a civil engineer. Prior to 2013, women in Saudi Arabia were prohibited from practicing law. Had she remained there, she would not have been able to fulfill her ambitions. But while Mahmood was in Taif, the United Kingdom, her native country, was governed by a woman — and a woman barrister, to boot. That may explain why Mahmood, unlike her new boss and most of her comrades on the government benches, venerates Margaret Thatcher as a personal heroine.

After returning from Saudi Arabia to Birmingham, Mahmood went up to Oxford to read law. At Lincoln College she was the year below noted PPE-ist Rishi Sunak, who apparently voted for her in a JCR election. Then she went to the Bar, which performed its traditional function of inculcating her with a certain identity and worldview. Her Englishness, like that of many English lawyers, is shaped by an appreciation of the common law. “My parents weren’t steeped in Magna Carta, Habeas Corpus, and the Bill of Rights”, she said on being sworn in as Lord Chancellor in 2024; but “they did have a strong sense, arriving here in the UK from rural Kashmir, that this country was different: that there are rules, some written and some not, that we abide by”. Her national identity is made of stronger stuff than Sir Keir Starmer’s “cutting the half-time orange”. Nor is it the watery “values” kind propounded by the Labour Home Secretaries of yore, which strung together a sequence of abstract nouns. Those “British values” of “fairness” and the “rule of law”, Mahmood was saying, are products of a particular culture and history, things that make the country “different”.

Mahmood’s robust civic nationalism means that she passes the “Tebbit test”: in the cricket, she supports England over Pakistan “all the way”. At the last Labour conference she spoke of a “patriotism that speaks, but does not feel the need to shout”, one that “embraces those who trace their roots back in this country over a thousand years, and also those who look like me”. She drew a distinction between her own sense of Englishness and Britishness and a “smaller, more divisive ethnonationalism”. When Zarah Sultana compared her views with those of another Midlands politician with a strong feeling for English history, Enoch Powell, Mahmood reacted with fury. Sultana’s remarks, the Home Secretary thundered, were “beneath contempt”.

Mahmood characterizes her position as “the patriotism of Orwell”, and she shares Orwell’s disdain for those English elites and intellectuals who “would feel more ashamed of standing to attention during God Save the King than stealing from a poor box”. She therefore takes her patriotic fight to the real enemy, as her friends in Blue Labour see it: metropolitan liberals. Here it helps that she is from an ethnic and religious minority, and that she represents a constituency where problems involving immigration and demographics cannot be brushed aside. Her finest hour as Justice Secretary was her showdown with the Sentencing Council, where she prevented explicit discrimination in favor of ethnic minorities. Her finest hour as Starmer’s Home Secretary was, similarly, a sparring match with Max Wilkinson, the Liberal Democrat MP for Cheltenham. Wilkinson made a conventional hand-wringing rebuke of her “cruel” approach to immigration. Mahmood sarcastically expressed envy at his “privilege” for “walking around this country” — his posh, leafy neck of the woods — and “not seeing the division that the issue of migration and the asylum system is creating”.

Then she went in for the kill: “Unlike the Honourable Gentleman, I am the one who is regularly called a ‘fucking Paki’ and told to ‘Go back home’”. She was chided by the Deputy Speaker for her unparliamentary language; that, of course, only added to its effect. It was a fine piece of theater, consummating a long-standing Blue Labour fantasy: a tough-talking, small-c conservative Muslim woman, a “Somewhere” rather than an “Anywhere”, putting the clueless liberal elites in their place. For too long, in the view of Lord Glasman and his ilk, the Labour Party had been in tow to those who dismiss the entire subject of immigration as befitting only bigots. By repudiating Max Wilkinson, Shabana Mahmood was returning the party to its roots. She was Gillian Duffy’s revenge.

All this has, of course, come at some cost on the Left. Mahmood is the least popular cabinet minister among Labour members — a fact which ought to keep in check any leadership ambitions. Her activities as Home Secretary have caused anguish among Labour’s third-sector clientele. The anti-slavery commissioner expressed “deep concern” over Mahmood’s suggestion that modern slavery legislation can give cover to vexatious asylum claims. The Bishop of Edmonton claimed to be “shaken to the core” by some of her proposals. Zack Polanski, who hopes to make inroads among these voters, is licking his lips at the prospect of making her his principal target. Aside from her immigration reforms and rhetoric, the Greens can tap into anger over her perceived betrayal on Palestine — the same anger that slashed her majority at the last election. On the other side of the aisle, though, she has become something of a cult figure. Sir Edward Leigh, the Tory Father of the House, joked that she is “one of the best Conservative Home Secretaries we have ever had”. Danny Kruger invited her to defect to Reform. Michael Gove even confessed to harboring a small crush. Like Elizabeth I, she finds herself swarmed by suitors.

And like Elizabeth I, Mahmood is a political survivor. Reeves is out and Yvette Cooper demoted; of the three women who woke up on the morning of 20 July 2026 occupying a Great Office of State, by the evening only Mahmood was left standing. Despite Burnham’s decision to keep her on, Labour backbenchers will continue to conspire against her immigration reforms. They no doubt hope that Burnham, the mushy people-pleaser, can be easily manipulated. Angela Rayner has described Mahmood’s reforms to indefinite leave to remain as “un-British” — an audacious attempt to beat the Blue Labourites at their own game. Mahmood’s commitment to her immigration plans is undoubtedly sincere, and she wants to see them come to fruition; presumably Burnham has made some assurances to this effect. But it seems quite likely that, sooner or later, she and Burnham will be at loggerheads — if, that is, the parliamentary party doesn’t erupt in outright revolt against one of them first.

Mahmood might therefore be a political liability for Burnham. Why, then, has he decided to retain her? It was reported that he intended to promote her to Number 11, perhaps even as a means of getting her out of the Home Office. If that was his plan, it didn’t work. Mahmood might not have given him the choice: she was adamant throughout that she would prefer to remain in post. It could be that Burnham recognizes — or his new constituents in Makerfield have forced him to recognize — that the immigration issue can’t be ignored. If that is the case, then it helps him to have someone else do the dirty work — and someone who got the ball rolling under a previous administration. If Mahmood’s reforms ultimately prove to be too much for Labour MPs and members to swallow, he has the option of pinning the blame squarely on her, and even on his own predecessor.

“It helps Burnham to have someone else do the dirty work — and someone who got the ball rolling under a previous administration.”

In any case, it makes good sense for there to be a “Blue Labour” presence in Burnham’s Number 10 — whether the one in Westminster, or the one Up North. “Manchesterism”, Burnham grandly declared in the Makerfield campaign, “is the end of neoliberalism”. Nobody is quite sure what this means, if it means anything at all; but “neoliberalism” is a long-standing Blue Labour bugbear, and Burnham’s idea of somehow defeating it with localism, community, and civic pride could just as well have sprung from the mind of Lord Glasman.

Mahmood hails from Birmingham, and represents the Birmingham seat once held by Neville Chamberlain. It is tempting, therefore, to summon the ghost of Neville’s father Joseph. The comparison has been drawn before: Mahmood, like the elder Chamberlain, seems to transcend the usual political divides. The 19th-century Mayor of Birmingham was the great opponent of free trade, the determined champion of protection. Chamberlain-style, community-oriented, interventionist “Birminghamism” seems to suit Burnham’s vision better than “Manchesterism”, which of course referred originally to laissez-faire. In Burnham’s crusade against London and the South-East, it seems only fair for England’s other second city to get its place in the sun.

Mahmood is probably the only Labour politician with a serious chance of carrying out the public will on immigration. Burnham seems, for now, to recognize as much. Mahmood’s task is simple enough: to act unsentimentally while the Prime Minister does his grinning footie lad act, and to absorb all the resultant anger from the Labour Left. He can speak, in his anodyne way, about values, respect, and even half-time oranges. And she can present a more satisfying answer to the question, in law and in culture, of what it means to be British.