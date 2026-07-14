Seventy-five years ago this week, a book was released which, according to one exasperated parent, included 237 uses of the word “goddamn”, 58 of “bastard” and 31 of “chrissakes”. Despite only recalling the events of three days in a mixed-up teenage boy’s crummy life, the story takes in prostitutes, underage drinking, noncery, casual sex and a memorable bout of flatulence. A mother’s worst nightmare.

The novel was of course J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye, which had the unfortunate fate — as far as the huffing parents of 1951 were concerned — of being wildly popular and extensively taught in high schools (though some teachers were admittedly fired for assigning it). To date, it has sold more than 65 million copies. That it has never fallen out of favor should not surprise us: reading it is a matter of an afternoon, and it feels at points like reading one’s own teenage diary. The main character, Holden Caulfield, a 16-year-old scrawny virgin dropout in a deerstalker hat, is as queasily legible today as he ever was. In 2026, I would go so far as to say that his peculiar misanthropy, his wounded disaffection, his sentimental insincerity, is the internet’s house style.

Gen Z posters are all Salinger’s children. I suspect for a cohort with notoriously declining reading habits, Catcher is among the few “classics” they’ve touched. Its moral world is almost identical to the whinging of a Redditor: like them, Caulfield is confessional, digressive, accusatory, and self-pitying. His account of being booted out of prep school, then marauding around Manhattan in various states of desolation or drunkenness, is littered with “I means”, “and alls”, “or somethings”, and “I’m not kiddings”. He has a private taxonomy of “phonies”, and suspects, knows, that the world is rigged against him. He is a lone seer, a font of authenticity in a cruel and fake world. His delusions are now Gen Z’s.

The novel’s moral vocabulary maps clearly on to that of internet-native young people today: the worldview of TikTok, Twitter and Reddit — as well as darker, nicher places where true Holden chuds tend to congregate — is a bestiary of NPCs, normies, mids, soys, feds, goyslop and grifters. The politics and aesthetics of different corners of the internet vary wildly, but one theme is inextinguishable, whether it’s on an “Am I the Asshole” Reddit page or the comment section of a TikTok rant: the poster holds all the authenticity. Everyone else has sold out, or bought into social performance; everyone else is spiritually compromised.

In real life, this instinct is correct often enough: adults are grotesque, like the novel’s “perverts and morons” who cross-dress or spit water in each other’s faces, visible to Holden in the windows of the midtown hotel he runs away to after being kicked out of school. He’s also right that teachers often talk nonsense, expounding theories of the grown-up world which sound borderline fascist to teenaged ears; his history teacher Spencer bores him that “Life is a game, boy… that one plays according to the rules”. Seeing such aphorisms for the pap that they are doesn’t take extraordinary wisdom, but a dash of cynicism makes teenagers — and many of 2026’s failed-to-launch adults — feel like prophets.

Adolescent eye-rolling is a shortcut to genuine insight, and many of the internet’s favorite voices are suspended in that sighing phase well into their forties. When Catcher’s Holden does it, we read it as the trademark of a developing mind: though he correctly diagnoses the status games of adults, the snobberies of the rich and the pretensions of the charming, we guess that when he’s older, when he’s well, he’ll learn to cope with these truths like the rest of us. But the internet feels no need to graduate beyond cynicism.

Gen Z is the worst culprit: my generation — not just its blackpilled factions — is obsessed with exposing hierarchies or cabals, whether they relate to the sexual marketplace, the algorithm, Aipac, or nepo connections. We grew up in the shadow of 9/11, in the rubble of its attendant conspiracy theories; our first memorable news cycle involved a global financial crisis followed by years of political polarization, cynical electioneering and, when we were finally flying the nest, the crippling isolation of a pandemic. We were primed to crouch, to second-guess. Catcher, too, lies in the foothills of this paranoia. Everywhere Holden looks, phonies are “coming in the goddam window”; Hollywood, military men and parents are all agents conspiring against him. No wonder he looks so good for 75.

Today, the standard pose of the internet is pessimism packaged in irony. In 1951, this ennui was not yet the mass public style of teenagers. The novel’s swings between tear-streaked earnestness and knee-jerk deflection are the bread and butter of contemporary posting: Holden tells us he “feels depressed” or “went crazy”, then shows us something bitterly funny or gross. Even his red cap functions as a sort of edgelord avatar; it’s not his deerstalker but a “people-shooting hat”, he tells his dorm neighbor. Like an ironic gaming handle or meme-referencing profile picture, the hat is a costume of alienation.

“My generation — not just its blackpilled factions — is obsessed with exposing hierarchies or cabals.”

Holden’s great soft spot is the innocence of childhood, which he knows is slipping through his fingers as the adult world approaches. In some ways, the sentimentality of kids in Catcher is like the internet’s cat: the unknowing ball of tenderness that represents “me if you even care” is as sacred a symbol as the six-year-old boy Holden spots walking down Broadway with his parents, being ignored but mindlessly singing, in a sort of nursery rhyme, the Robert Burns poem that gives the novel its title. He says the sight “made me feel better. It made me feel not so depressed any more.” Salinger’s novel is about the uneasy transition between states of innocence and experience — the blank goodness of little children and the “phony” cynicism of adults. This, too, is why the internet loves cat videos: they are small oases in a land of division and gloom, talismans that keep out cheerless reality. You’ll notice I’m suggesting social media resembles the psyche of a fictional mentally ill teenager. This is deliberate.

Salinger once admitted that Catcher is about a “boyhood [that] was very much the same” as his own; “it was a great relief telling people about it”, he said. What he did not prophesy was that the feelings of his deeply unwell antihero would become a permanent cultural stance. Staring down the barrel of an impending depressive collapse, Holden insists he’s simply “going through a phase right now”. He cycles through a clutch of fantasies over a single weekend — he is a shot-up mob victim, a suave lounge lizard, a cabin-dwelling deaf-mute. Yet today, Caulfield’s volatile sense of self seems a little too familiar. These days, even fully fledged adulthood is pitched as a series of phases on an unending journey of growth and self-discovery.

Analogs of Holden can be found everywhere online — many twice his age. They, too, vault between aesthetic, ideological, political, wellness and spiritual phases. So did Salinger himself, a dabbler variously in Sufism, macrobiotics, Dianetics and Zen Buddhism (he was said to have brought reading lists on the subject to dates, which I’m afraid automatically limits my ability to like him personally). This is another of the novel’s great predictions: that more people would become experimental and unstable, trying on identities, cures and postures like Mr Benn in the costume shop. In Catcher it is impossible to imagine Holden settling into contented adult conformity; many modern readers might see his crisis not for the psychological collapse it is, but “the rational response to living under [insert complaint here: capitalism, the patriarchy, tyrannical colonialist curricula etc. etc.]”.

Because the novel is about a teenage boy, his preoccupations are timeless. He reads a magazine then worries that he might have “lousy hormones”; he worries about when he’ll lose his virginity, about whether his peers are outpacing him. He acts like an expert: “Girls. Jesus Christ. They can drive you crazy.” Really, like lots of dating gurus online, he knows naff all. Today he’d be fretting about low-T, cortisol, canthal tilts; he’d learn about sex not through the tall tales of his dorm-mates but from hardcore porn. In the novel he has a young prostitute sent to his hotel room: he feels aroused, scared, sentimental and disgusted. How like the porn-soaked discourse of the modern internet, where girls are mysterious and maddening, the cause of both rage and guilt. The difference is that in the novel, our sentimental screw-up is alone, and drives himself to lonely destruction. Today, whole forums would open up to counsel or compound his suffering.

As in most spaces online, Catcher is not the testimony of a predator; he is more familiar and pathetic than that, a boy terrified by a sexual world he longs to be initiated into. Every time he sees “fuck you” graffitied on a wall, he longs to erase it. Once, at his little sister’s school, he does, so the children don’t “worry about it for a couple of days”. Really, he’s reacting to his own horror. He’s happiest in the company of his “kid sister”, or in a snowball fight. Like Zoomers today, exposed to the adult internet, he must feel he’s grown up too fast.

Catcher is not a period piece about mid-century adolescence; it’s more like a prehistory of the online male voice. Social media amplifies the loud and the self-obsessed, so its stars are necessarily teenagers, if only spiritually. “Phonies” are today’s NPCs; “hot-shots” are our nepo babies or chads. The swaggadocio of the streamer is Holden, holder of zero life experience, hoping to “wave a buck under [a] head-waiter’s nose… in New York, boy, money really talks”. But his real mission, before he is committed to an institution at the novel’s close, is to preserve innocence itself, catching children playing in his imaginary field of rye before they fall off a cliff.

In 2026, equivalent solutions to internal decrepitude are everywhere on the internet: young men are called to save morality or humanity or the West. The prescribed morality varies but its ingredients are familiar: mending oneself is a civilizational mission and, like Holden’s child-saving fantasy, it counteracts perceived corruption — for example, of porn (among no-fappers), of seed oils (among clean-eaters) or of emasculating feminism (among redpill types). The instinct of many young men online is to transmute personal brokenness into evidence of a broken world: loneliness becomes decadence; mediocrity becomes victimhood of a conspiracy. In The Catcher in the Rye, that sort of thinking gets Holden sent away to the funny farm. In 2026, such delusions of grandeur are a mark of sanity.