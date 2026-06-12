The New York State legislature recently tackled the vital, pressing issue of whether the terms “mother” and “father” are cruel and oppressive. They concluded that these terms are indeed transphobic and need to be replaced in law by “gestating parent” and “non-gestating parent”. “Paternity” is also bigoted and axed. Among the Democrats, the vote was, natch, a few shy of unanimous. On all questions gay and trans, the Dems are now entirely controlled by trans and “queer” extremists.

Now take a look at the recent Senate hearings on sex changes for children. Again, the Dems were unanimous, and their position utterly unchanged: the “safety” and “effectiveness” of transing children is beyond any dispute; no one but Republican bigots oppose it; and any problems can be dealt with retroactively by malpractice suits. (The only slight concession to reality was an end to the lie that transing children was the only way to stop them killing themselves. But no apology for the lie, of course. Or for the human wreckage the lie caused.) The Cass Review never happened. Affirmation-only guidelines never existed.

Gays and lesbians and feminists and liberals who oppose transing children and defend the fact of the sex binary? Senators Sanders, Markey, and Baldwin don’t seem to know we even exist. Unsurprising. MS NOW, to take one example, has never had a single guest who’s been critical of child sex changes. The Cass Review, when it has even been mentioned, has been instantly dismissed. The gay and lesbian press, such as it is, reports on all this as a trans genocide in full swing.

That’s where we are in gay and lesbian world this Pride month. Queer as fuck. About a year ago, I wrote an op-ed for the NYT warning that the queer takeover of what’s left of the gay and lesbian rights movement was hurting support for gay causes. I expected a huge backlash, but received a huge private thank you from gays and lesbians on the street in Provincetown and throughout the reader comments. I asked for a debate among gays and Democrats. But a year later, no debate has happened outside social media tweet-storms, no gay or lesbian institution or public official has said a word, and the policies — profoundly unpopular, rooted in critical gender and queer theory — are hegemonic.

Which is why it is only appropriate that Zohran Mamdani put out a Pride statement referring solely to “queer and trans people”, excising LGBs from the movement we built. Mamdani described all gays and lesbians with a word, “queer”, chosen by only 6% of us in a recent survey. (Check Google Trends to see how rarely the word was even a search item until the 2020s.) They even took Stonewall from us. Rachel Maddow called it “a riot by trans people”. Try to find a single trans person in the photos of that night in 1969. Now ask any gay under 40 who Frank Kameny was. No clue.

“For the first time since 2015, I genuinely fear for the future of marriage equality.”

The rigid refusal to compromise on this radicalization — they also changed the Pride flag to insert mandatory references to TQ+, the discredited BLM themes, and “brown people” — is merely a part of re-writing the narrative back to the Seventies, before AIDS and gay integration. There is little attempt to engage the straight majority with reason anymore — or even gays and lesbians queasy at these new mandates — just an impulse to provoke, condemn, or cancel them.

I suspect the queers are so insulated they don’t even realize that this is what they have been effectively saying to Joe Public for a decade now. Remember when they told you that gay and lesbian people were just like everyone else, and just wanted to be left alone? Scrap that. We’re actually queers who believe marriage is a “fundamentally violent institution” and that the sex binary is a white supremacist fiction. Now we’ve gotten marriage, we will indoctrinate your kids in queer and gender theory, fire you if you don’t repeat our pronouns, force girls to shower next to boys in locker rooms, give irreversible sex changes to minors, and insist that “a penis is not a male body part. It’s just an unusual body part for a woman.”

And, after a few years of this kind of messaging, and no pushback from regular gays and lesbians … guess what? Support for marriage equality from the center and center-right is nosediving. Gallup shows a decline from 71% to 65% support for gay marriage among all Americans in just three years. Among Independents, support has dropped by six points in four years, from 73% to 67%; and among Republicans by 18 points, from 55% in 2022 to just 37% today — setting us back 20 years. On the morality of same-sex relations, the drops are more acute: down 10 points among Indies and 21 points among Republicans. As someone who played a part in bringing those Republicans and moderates around to gay marriage, it’s distressing to see what the queer overreach has done — especially in red states.

We’re told that this is all about “hate”. Really? The same polls that show growing opposition to men in women’s sports, and against the transing/sterilization/mutilation of children with gender dysphoria, also show huge support for civil rights protections for trans adults. But the distinction between adults and children, like the one between men and women, doesn’t exist for the Democrats. The only mention of “transgender” in the 2024 Dem autopsy was to note how Trump’s ad on the issue was “very effective” … no shit. But the response is to keep giving Trump ever more ammunition!

Perceived morality of gay or lesbian relations, by party ID Regardless of whether or not you think it should be legal, please tell me whether you personally believe that in general it is morally acceptable or morally wrong. Gay or lesbian relations

Figures are the percentage “morally acceptable”

Within the gay and lesbian world, the policing of even mild dissent is oppressive. Express skepticism and you’ll be instantly accused of “pulling up the ladder” after you; or “throwing trans people under the bus”; or of being a “pick-me” gay who wants his rights but denies them to trans people. But when you ask them what civil right we are saying should be given gay people but denied trans people, they come up empty. Because there isn’t one.

I want every trans person to have every civil right a gay person has — and they do! What I disagree with is a new, hard-Left, genderqueer political agenda — which has nothing to do with gays and lesbians at all, except that it actually endangers LG children with gender dysphoria, and threatens women’s rights as well. I don’t have the slightest problem with people calling themselves queer and innovating whatever lifestyles they want. God bless them. I simply have a problem saying that 6% should define and brand the other 94% of relative normies.

Yes, some truly ugly forces have seized on this own-goal by the queers to ramp up real hatred of gays and trans people. That’s vile. But the Right didn’t invent men-in-women’s-sports or sex changes for children. They just responded to these things being imposed on them by fiat. They were growing more tolerant before the queer onslaught. The last GOP convention dropped opposition to marriage equality; Trump himself has said he’s “fine” with gay marriage; he appointed an openly gay married man with children as treasury secretary; his first Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, wrote the majority opinion for Bostock that secured employment rights for both gays and trans people. What more do you want? YMCA at every rally? Homoerotic AI images of Trump? An army of gays working for Trump? You got ‘em! And the Gallup nosedive began under Biden and Levine, not Trump. What the queers are doing, in other words, is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Which, one suspects, is what they really yearn for. Marriage equality was a huge blow to the queer Left. They hated the idea that gay men and women could just be normies, primarily interested in getting on with their lives, marriages, jobs, and children once their civil rights were settled. Where’s the edgy radicalism in that? What are activists gonna do if that happens? Get a life? A truly terrifying prospect for those clinging to adolescent revolt in their 40s.

And so, for the first time since 2015, I genuinely fear for the future of marriage equality. Our rights are vulnerable without broad public support. And that support was based on a moderate approach and universal language, with conservative as well as liberal variations. Replace that moderation, persuasion, and live-and-let-live ethos with a hectoring, radical, genderqueer revolution? We could lose everything. And we are beginning to.

Dismiss my arguments if you want. The queers and Dems certainly do. But I did the actual work of persuading and engaging people for a couple of lonely, exhausting decades. I learned something from it. And what I learned suggests we are making a terrible mistake; and if we don’t correct soon, and drastically, the Fifties will beckon once more. They’ll be calling us queers again. Because we just gave them permission.

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This article was first published on Andrew Sullivan’s The Weekly Dish.