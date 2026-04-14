Last week, the novelist Helen DeWitt announced that she turned down the Windham-Campbell Prize, an unrestricted $175,000 grant funded by a bequest to Yale University, because she couldn’t meet a few modest promotional requirements. The public was shocked, and public intellectual Tyler Cowen of the libertarian Mercatus Center has now given DeWitt a grant for the same amount. The controversy, however, only reveals how little people understand about the creative vocation at the highest levels of accomplishment. DeWitt has continued to rail against the original prize committee, and to disclose her own foibles online: “I think I am looking death in the face. Can’t get my head around this,” she wrote, in response to an email asking her to proof a bio for accuracy.

The whole episode opens an extraordinary window onto a rare form of life: the schizotypal creative genius.

There are two types of highly successful creative people in the world: autists and schizos — that is, individuals who find success with autistic traits, and those who find success with schizotypal traits — and much of public life is a secret war between them. Each type gravitates toward a different domain and uses radically different strategies. And each wants to shape public culture in a way that glorifies its strengths — and plays down the significance of its weaknesses.

One side, unfortunately, is winning. If you follow the most fashionable “thought leaders” today — especially entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and pop academics — you’ve probably heard the observation that the most successful and busy people reply to emails faster than less successful people. A certain type of person just loves this fact: Sam Altman, Eric Schmidt, and the aforementioned Cowen all find this talking point enchanting. These are the autists, whose STEM-friendly skills have been elevated in value by the digitalization of the economy, and who are easily able to propagandize their traits via digital media. Autism has never enjoyed so much clout as it does today, relative to the romance of schizophrenia.

This is why l’affair DeWitt was D-Day for the world’s schizo-intellectual class. The writer represents the maligned schizo-elite, the unsung schizo-geniuses, and even the downright wannabes. Her maneuver is a glorious vindication of all the brilliant and sensitive souls who don’t reply to emails quickly. Helen DeWitt is our General Custer, and this is our Last Stand against the Autistic Elite.

Research on autism-spectrum and schizotypal traits shows two cognitive styles diametrically opposed on certain dimensions. Autistic-like traits suit structured, detail-oriented, rule-based domains. Positive schizotypal traits suit open-ended, imaginative, pattern-associating creative pursuits. One meta-analytic review reports a positive relation between positive schizotypy and creativity. Poets and visual artists show levels of “unusual experiences” — perceptual aberrations, magical thinking, and mild hallucinations — as high as schizophrenia patients, and significantly higher than mathematicians. On the autism side, one large study found higher autistic-trait scores among people in STEM careers.

Moderate autism can be an advantage for staying on top of large volumes of structured information — rules, protocols, inboxes, codebases, spreadsheets. Strong systemizing and detail-oriented processing helps with quick rule-based decisions and switching between bounded tasks without much emotional friction. An email is just a short, discrete object to be classified and dispatched.

Moderate schizotypy, by contrast, can be an advantage for artists because reduced latent inhibition means that stimuli other people filter out feel meaningful; trains of thought branch and interconnect more naturally. Because more things have emotional valence, what is administratively trivial for the autist is more taxing and risky for the schizo. Every email is a portal into complicated emotional territory that will need to be traversed, and that traversal might displace a whole day’s work.

DeWitt has been open about her long history of breakdowns and suicide attempts, each tied to the publishing industry’s interference with her work, and has described putting what amount to suicide clauses in her contracts. In an interview with The Believer, she said: “I put clauses in my contracts, and I explain: this clause stands between me and suicide, don’t sign this contract if you are not going to comply with it — and they laugh.” The publishing system is “committed to the disempowerment of the author at every single stage”, she says with apophenic flair (the pattern may be less real than she perceives). The April blog post that reports the saga is itself a schizoid object, a raw cut-and-paste of email threads in stray fonts and chaotic formatting, accented with uncut personal narrative.

As DeWitt explains it, on 12 February, 2026, she was told by phone that she had won the Windham-Campbell Prize, one of the grandest literary awards in the world, designed explicitly to give an exceptional writer free time with the fewest possible strings attached. Writers can’t apply; nominations are solicited secretly. Initially, DeWitt was thrilled. But there were just a few requirements: the prize asked for one video, to be shot over six to eight hours by a professional crew at her home or at a local studio; plus one podcast; one contribution to The Yale Review; and attendance at a six-day festival.

DeWitt writes in her blog post that she had just emerged from years of chaos surrounding the publication of Your Name Here, her 2025 metafictional masterpiece about an artist dealing with the hostile publishing world. At the moment of the call, she was in a reader-lent apartment in Amsterdam deliberately chosen for its lack of wifi, and had only a low-data SIM card in her phone. Thus cut off from the world, at last, she could write. Answering the prize committee meant roaming Amsterdam in search of a free wifi signal, and the “minor strings” soon became — to a schizotypal mind — a blizzard of emails, logistics, Google forms and irritation. Over two weeks, DeWitt tried to negotiate with the prize committee, but the core demands remained mandatory. On 24 February, she formally declined: “If I simply stop now I can use the whole of 2026 and 2027 for writing without interruption; after the last few years, I desperately need this.”

“DeWitt’s reasoning isn’t merely sensible, but rational and elite to the highest degree.”

Some will think that DeWitt is a prima donna, others that she is a madwoman. But it turns out that there is a real tradeoff between artistic accomplishment and the rational functionalism required by the powers and principalities of this world.

What DeWitt helps us see is that she really can’t give interviews, do phone calls, or reply to emails — or anything else at all — because any functional requirement in the world competes for the scarce mental space she needs to do her work at the level she aims to do it. Once disturbed, the schizoid mind loses control of the downstream routines most people handle on autopilot. As she wrote to the prize committee, “a flood of words coming in at the ear displaces voices, structure, paradigms, game analysis, the work taking shape in the head…. if I keep pushing to deal with practicalities while the mind is in this state, the next stage is losing passport, cards, keys. Finding myself locked out in the street with no way to contact anyone who could help.”

What looks to outside observers like a small number of simple requirements is, in the mind of a schizotypal novelist of serious ambition, genuinely and impossibly onerous. Each media obligation involves emails and phone calls, which themselves, in our day and age, require a bewildering series of digital steps and interfaces. Each email and phone call — including the emails and phone calls to schedule the emails and phone calls — involves specific questions that need to be decided. For the schizo-genius, one minor requirement is, in fact, an immediately self-expanding surface of taxing mental processes. What’s so remarkable and beautiful about this particular saga is that DeWitt is not telling us about the schizo-genius’s plight; rather, she is demonstrating it in real time.

Most of the internet reaction has understood the issue to be ideological. DeWitt’s critics wrote her off as ungrateful or insane — receiving a huge prize, scoffed one, is “a very odd thing to be complaining about”, Her supporters see the situation as an indictment of the “hyper-professionalism … that privileges self-promotional skill over actual literary work.”

I would argue, instead, that DeWitt’s reasoning isn’t merely sensible, but rational and elite to the highest degree. We simply struggle to appreciate it today because systems and processes that favor the autistic have taken over modern life.

Artistic success obeys a power-law distribution — a mathematical pattern found throughout the creative arts in which outcomes are radically unequal, so that a minuscule fraction of the talent produces almost all of the most significant work. The distribution is “heavy-tailed”: there are many forgettable works, a few competent ones, and an infinitesimal number of masterpieces, but those masterpieces account for almost all of the lasting cultural value. In other words, the gap in value between a masterpiece and a merely competent novel is of far greater magnitude than the gap between a competent novel and a bad one. This implies that returns to quality are convex at the top of the distribution. For the most successful artists competing for the highest levels of greatness, each marginal unit of effort, craft, or vision yields increasing returns. Thus, the more talented you are, the more extreme you should be about avoiding everything that is not the concentrated application of your distinguishing talent. A small concession to distraction can mean the difference between finishing a masterpiece and producing something merely competent, or never finishing at all. Six hours of filming isn’t really six hours, but six hours plus weeks of emails and mental preparation, plus the comedown afterward and some not-improbable collapse.

DeWitt’s novel The Last Samurai, published in 2000, is considered by some to be the greatest novel of the 21st century. Weighed against the chance to produce something even better, $175,000 isn’t as much as it seems. For someone who knows she is capable of producing world-class work, it is absolutely necessary that she secure the most complete concentration possible.

In her emails to the prize committee, DeWitt mentioned in passing that she was in good company. Emily Dickinson didn’t leave the family property for two decades. Proust sealed himself in a cork-lined bedroom. Pynchon has never granted a single interview in more than 60 years. Cormac McCarthy famously turned down paid speaking engagements while he and his wife lived off beans. These people made a decision that they were going to cultivate their creative work as their top priority, and then they ignored every other requirement of human life that they could possibly get away with. They let all other skills and capacities atrophy to as close to zero degree as they could survive. That’s presumably one of the major reasons they were capable of achieving greatness.

The requirements of the awards committee were reasonable. It makes sense that the Windham-Campbell prize would require some minimum of promotion to sustain the program. But it’s also reasonable that DeWitt could not meet even those modest demands. In fact, it is only because she is so absurdly, militantly protective of her mental space that this rewarding body decided to give her the prize.

Both parties are obeying their nature, and this is why our official institutions, staffed increasingly by the autist type, increasingly struggle to absorb, support, or participate in the most brilliant and interesting cultural tendencies today. Even when the institutional mindset is lucky enough to recognize creative genius, even when it offers the most generous possible terms to support it, in a world in which a tiny fraction of output carries the overwhelming share of lasting value, there is often just no workable agreement between schizo-romance and autist-functionalism.

Perhaps only the internet can sustain a stable commerce between the two.

The schizos are learning how to advance themselves online. X (formerly Twitter) in particular is the ecosystem where the type thrives. It is no accident that the word “schizo” was popularized there in recent years, proudly, as a self-description. DeWitt’s blog dump, and the X thread that spread it, are characteristic. Bypass the editors entirely, and hand the raw material to the reader. By rejecting $175,000 in favor of peace and quiet, Helen DeWitt has done more, for more people, than she ever could have imagined. She has proved to the world that to become a successful genius, you don’t necessarily have to answer your emails quickly. You don’t even need to know that every Starbucks has free wifi. All you need to do is the work, at any cost.