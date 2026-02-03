Poor Starmer. Finding himself accused of looking the other way during one grooming gang scandal might be attributed to misfortune. But two? That seems, at the very least, like carelessness. As the furore deepens around new revelations on the favours traded between Labour peer Peter Mandelson, and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, opposition MPs are calling for a Cabinet Office investigation. What did Starmer know, when he picked Mandelson as US Ambassador?

But the Epstein horror show has more in common with Britain’s rape gang scandal than just Starmer’s apparent wish to avoid grasping any awkward nettles. Both involved the grooming and trafficking of vulnerable girls. Both convened a close-knit network of depraved insiders, some bonded by sexual degeneracy and linked through a host of further personal and economic ties. Both have a way of bubbling to the surface at intervals, triggering horror and disgust, then disappearing off the front pages again.

Both scandals also implicate the entire political regime in which they occurred. By rights, both Rotherham and Epstein ought to be extinction-level events for these respective (in fact, interlocking) regimes. But somehow, public life staggers on. After all, how would we go about purging an entire national ruling class, let alone a transnational billionaire one with a combined net worth greater than many nation states?

It’s a bit like that joke about a rickety house, only standing because the termites in the woodwork are holding hands. If you booted everyone touched by this corruption from public life, would there even be anyone left? The list of luminaries connected to Epstein reads like a Who’s Who of the overclass. Epstein claimed Bill Gates caught an STD from Russian girls, and tried surreptitiously to slip his then-wife Melinda antibiotics. Prince Andrew pulled strings at RAF bases for Epstein’s private jet, and pumped him for investment in a warzone where British soldiers were still being killed. Bill Clinton; Woody Allen; Mick Jagger; Kevin Spacey. Bankers, plutocrats, lawyers, politicians, stars of music and film. Those exposed insist that — in Clinton’s famous words about being handed a joint at college — they didn’t inhale. They were just at the parties, and somehow didn’t register all the little girls being served up like Ferrero Rocher.

In the public reaction, it’s generally been the sexual depravity that has elicited the most visceral disgust. This is understandable, especially when this comes with a backbeat of still-darker rumours, that shade from sex trafficking into Gothic horror. Buried amid the files, for example, is one in which a man alleges he was raped by “George Bush 1” and that he witnessed babies dismembered and faeces eaten. Another alleges that Donald Trump witnessed the killing of her newborn baby, whom she birthed aged just 13. Then there’s the video footage of a hysterical Mexican model in Monterrey in 2009, screaming in the street after attending an “elite” party about how “they ate a person”, only to vanish off the face of the Earth that very night. No one knows much about the context, or if it’s even related to Epstein, but especially in the light of the latest revelations it’s doing the conspiracy rounds again.

The Epstein files contain many documents that are unverified, and could be hearsay or libel. High-profile abuse cases sometimes attract fantasists. It is eminently possible that many of the more baroque papers in these millions of documents may be untrue. But conspiracy theories can both be factually false, sometimes with grossly exaggerated or fantastical details, while still speaking poetically to something that is true. It can both be pure fantasy that anyone was literally killing babies on yachts — and also accurate that real children had their lives destroyed by Epstein. Horror and disgust is the right response.

But what is harder to parse, and yet is arguably more consequential, is the social picture that emerges from these files. Epstein’s emails convey the sense of a world that operates on terms completely alien to those by which normal people live. This is, I think, the real source of the swirling conspiracy theories about occult cabals and the like: the correct intuition that something doesn’t have to be “occult” in the sense of pentagrams, to be occult in the sense of being hidden.

Epstein was a node in a world that is precisely occult in this sense, available only to those with table-stakes high enough to participate. He emerges as a consummate flatterer, adept at brokering links between cultural and financial capital. One novelist reported, after attending a dinner arranged by Epstein for Les Wexner, his first billionaire client, that “Les seemed like this rumpled, sweaty schlub. He was so ill at ease. And there was Jeffrey facilitating the conversation.” Later, as Epstein’s power increased, he’s revealed as bartering favours, introductions, and insider access in every direction, majordomo for an intricate interpersonal economy of perks and privileges.

Everyone is now trying to make the revelations a scandal for their enemies in particular. But it’s clear that at the level on which Epstein operated, political “sides” simply don’t exist. To take one illustrative example, the Financial Times reports that Epstein pulled strings in 2019 to obtain an exclusive golf-club membership for Brad Karp, chair of the prestigious Wall Street law firm Paul, Weiss — and that he did so with the help of Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon. Yet the same report also shows that Epstein set out to arrange meetings with himself, Karp, and Kathy Ruemmler, now at Goldman Sachs and former general counsel under Barack Obama.

Money, though, was real, in Epstein’s network; money and influence. In Mandelson’s case, for instance, emails between him and Epstein show him putting pressure on the British government to water down proposed curbs on bankers’ bonuses, in the wake of the financial crash. Geopolitics is real, but can be transcended if you know how: Sergey Belyakov, a Russian FSB officer, wanted Epstein’s advice on evading sanctions. Clout is real too: for Wexner, Epstein provided glittery guests. Karp wanted an exclusive golf-club membership. Elon Musk wanted “the wildest party”. Richard Branson wanted the “harem”. Sarah Ferguson wanted a lifestyle she couldn’t afford. The mind recoils from what Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wanted.

For everyone, their heart’s desire; the thing they will do almost anything to get. Identifying and trading in such desires seems to have been Epstein’s superpower. But surely this miasma of upscale corruption didn’t touch everyone, or did not taint everyone to the same degree? The insurance mogul Robert Meister, who introduced Epstein to his first billionaire client, told Vanity Fair that the last straw in his mounting dislike of the financier came when Epstein turned up at his house with a bevy of young models, apparently for his sexual entertainment. Meister was, he said, not tempted: he told Epstein to leave and never come back. Angel Ureña, a spokesman for Bill Clinton, recently claimed that this was also the case with Clinton, and that he cut ties in 2005, before Epstein’s 2008 conviction on a charge of procuring a minor for prostitution.

Who knows. Mandy Rice-Davies, another teenage girl molested long ago by a powerful man, famously said when told that Lord Astor denied it: “Well he would, wouldn’t he?” Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also would, wouldn’t he, claiming to have cut ties with Epstein long before he actually did. Trump likewise claims the latest document drop “absolves” him, though his enemies retort that millions of files remain under wraps. Mandelson claimed he’d cut ties with Epstein some years back, only for the latest document drop to show that far from doing so, he was asking Epstein for advice on property buying and may well have leaked confidential government documents to him, well after his conviction.

Now, whether it’s the influence-peddling or the snapshot in his scanties, the game seems to be up. There is no suggestion that Mandelson was implicated in sexual abuse. But the girls were never the main action anyway. Now, the once apparently unassailable “Prince of Darkness”, already fired as Keir Starmer’s man in Washington due to Epstein ties, has resigned from the Labour Party and declared that he won’t be returning to the House of Lords. Starmer, ever on the communications front foot, responded to this statement by indicating he does not think Mandelson should sit in the House of Lords.

So that’s all fine then. Except it isn’t. For what’s also clear is that Mandelson was just one actor in a sprawling, incestuous web, that will outlive Epstein, and in which I suspect the household-name celebrities and public figures currently making headlines (and headaches for the Prime Minister) often counted for less in power-broking terms than those less high-profile but seriously influential in politics, finance, or law. For some in this group, raping trafficked children may have been a fun diversion. But the real frisson — and Epstein’s real work — lay in the subtler and more varied trade, in things that money can’t buy.

The nihilistic overclass of transnational kleptocrats and their hangers-on Epstein catered to in this occult marketplace operated, and still operates, at a level where political principle simply does not feature, let alone the moral or spiritual kind. There’s only whatever you want, and whatever strings you are willing or able to pull for someone else, in exchange for it. This was the real feast; those poor violated girls were just the amuse-bouche.