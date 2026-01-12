A quiet and insidious transformation is underway in Britain. Under the nose of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is courting elites in business and media, cultivating donors close to Westminster, honing pipelines of dependency in academia and politics, and keeping a close watch on those who shape public understanding of China. Beijing’s intentions go beyond stealing secrets; it is seeking to steer Britain towards Party priorities, soften its defences, and hollow democratic norms from within.

Britain’s intelligence agencies have belatedly admitted the gravity of the challenge. After a decade of neglecting the threats posed by an increasingly assertive China, MI5 warned of the “epic scale” of CCP espionage: the world’s largest intelligence apparatus, which commands tens of thousands of officers and agents, targets the UK “prolifically and aggressively”. According to MI5’s director, the CCP represents Britain’s most “game-changing” security challenge.

Yet while MI5 sounds the alarm, Britain’s response remains entirely incoherent. This month, the most serious breach of parliamentary security in living memory — an alleged spy operation run on behalf of the Chinese state — collapsed in court. Despite “slam-dunk” evidence of intelligence reaching Beijing’s top leadership, the Crown Prosecution Service could not persuade a single minister to state, on record, that China posed a national-security threat during the charge period.

On 21 October, the Labour government will decide whether to approve the construction of a vast Chinese embassy, opposite the Tower of London. This represents more than a planning dispute: it is a choice of whether to anchor, in the heart of the capital, the surveillance machinery of a one-party state which systematically crushes free expression, jails lawyers, and tortures its critics. The five-acre compound, heavily fortified and opaque by design, would be Britain’s largest foreign mission, housing more than 200 CCP employees and their families — any number of whom could be intelligence operatives.

The site offers Chinese intelligence an ideal perch within the arteries of the British economy. It is slated to sit directly atop sensitive fibre-optic cabling which transmits the City of London’s financial data — and a large share of global transactions. And this is a regime at the bleeding edge of digital surveillance technologies, actively working to reengineer the global financial system away from the dollar, and towards the Chinese yuan. Former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove has warned that such proximity could allow China, “with impunity”, to tap those lines and “collect anything and everything going down those communication chains”. The White House has already expressed “deep concern”. For Britain’s allies, this is a critical test of reliability: as a member of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network, the UK cannot afford to be regarded as the “weak link” through which sensitive intelligence might bleed to Beijing.

While intelligence officials now reassure Parliament that the risks are “manageable”, it is not clear why Britain’s allies should be convinced. The CCP has already successfully infiltrated Parliament; cultivated influence within the monarchy, and mounted large-scale cyber-attacks which compromised the data of 40 million UK citizens. Now, the collapse of the spy-case prosecution has dispelled any pretence of control. Britain’s China problem is an open wound — exposed, untreated, and festering in full view of its allies.

Beijing has made little effort to assuage concerns. On the contrary, it has refused the British government’s request to explain why its blueprints include mysteriously blacked-out rooms and an underground tunnel, insisting that further detail is “neither necessary nor appropriate”. It is a curiously contemptuous attitude. And when the roles are reversed, it becomes absurd. It is inconceivable that China would permit Britain to erect a vast fortified compound on Chang’an Avenue — within walking distance of the Zhongnanhai leadership compound and atop critical data infrastructure — let alone tolerate omissions labelled “none of your business” in the plans.

Chinese intelligence services represent a different kind of threat from most other states. Edward Snowden’s disclosures stripped away a polite fiction, revealing that embassies are not neutral houses of diplomacy, but platforms for espionage. Yet where embassies are typically used to gather information or advance strategic interests, Beijing integrates traditional espionage with the policing of ideology abroad. Its mission goes beyond the defence of China’s security to the preservation of the CCP’s monopoly on power through silencing critics wherever they live. This entails monitoring, intimidating, and neutralising civilians — including students, dissidents, exiles, and academics — as much as it targets foreign governments.

At the heart of this effort is the Party’s United Front system, a global political influence network operating through Chinese embassies to co-opt institutions, silence dissent, and enforce ideological conformity beyond China’s borders. In practice, this means surveillance of diaspora communities, pressure campaigns against exiles, and harassment of activists associated with the CCP’s so-called “five poisons”: Tibetans, Uyghurs, Taiwanese independence advocates, Falun Gong practitioners, and Chinese democracy activists. Uyghur activists in Britain have been threatened, while Hong Kong activists, including then-teenager Chloe Cheung, have had bounties placed on their heads. At times this repression has been brazen — as in 2022, when a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was dragged by his hair into China’s Manchester consulate and beaten — but more often it works through fear and impunity, creating conditions where critics censor themselves rather than risk retaliation.

This machinery has already extended into British academia. The Party’s ears and eyes are embedded within UK campuses through the United Front system. Chinese Students and Scholars Associations, nominally cultural clubs, double as surveillance and pressure groups against dissenting voices on campus — reporting on peers and pressuring universities to cancel events critical of Beijing. At Cambridge, one friend, whose father was imprisoned and likely tortured in Xi Jinping’s political purge, confided that she only ever dared to speak about politics behind closed doors in her room, never on campus. “You never know who is listening,” she told me. Politically vetted teachers at Confucius Institutes, another arm of the Chinese state, mould China syllabi in the CCP’s image in over 30 British universities.

A CCP mega-embassy in London would reinforce this apparatus of intimidation. Britain cannot credibly condemn Beijing’s abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong while granting the Party greater capacity to harass its critics and chill debate on its own soil. To do so would not just endanger dissidents; it would accelerate the alarming drift towards illiberalism already visible in the UK, at a moment when comedians are arrested over provocative tweets and elderly ladies are branded as terrorists for holding pro-Palestine placards. It would also embed in British territory the very form of arbitrary power the country has spent centuries struggling to restrain.

For much of British history, the royal prerogative was enforced through terror — treason suspects could vanish into the Tower without trial or be disembowelled before jeering crowds. Slowly, a constitutional tradition was formed in opposition to such tyranny: Magna Carta bound the monarch to law; the Habeas Corpus Act barred imprisonment without charge, the Bill of Rights curtailed the Crown and secured freedoms of speech and petition, and, in modern times, the Human Rights Act armed the individual with legal protections. The settlement which emerged is simple and profound: no one is above the law, no one is beneath its protection.

China under the CCP represents the inversion of this tradition. Its leaked “Document No. 9”, circulated under Xi Jinping in 2013, castigated constitutional democracy, universal human rights and press freedom as “extremely malicious” Western imports. The Party does not recognise law as a constraint on power but wields it as a tool of domination. Arbitrary detention is routine, from the mass internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang to the prosecution of peaceful activists in Hong Kong. And freedom of expression is curtailed by the most comprehensive censorship and surveillance system on the planet. Petitioners who persist in challenging authority may be imprisoned or forcibly confined in psychiatric hospitals, fed anti-psychotics in the name of “stability”.

The implications of inviting such a system to plant its largest embassy in Europe beside the Tower of London would be long-lasting and corrosive. To the Chinese diaspora in Britain, it would signal that their security cannot be guaranteed. To allies, it would suggest Britain is a weak link in the defence of the international order, shared intelligence, and common values. And to the world, it would mark the end of Britain’s reputation as a defender of liberty.

This article was first published on 15 October 2025