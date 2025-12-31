The problem, as George Orwell pointed out, is that free speech is worthless unless it extends to things that people do not want to hear. We all have different lists of things that we do not want to hear. Suggested candidates for legally enforced censorship include a variety of allegedly extreme or unacceptable positions such as gender-criticism, climate denial, antisemitism, blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed or the Koran, totalitarianism, eugenics, satanism and many others. Many of these demands reflect the sensitivities of particular ethnic, social or religious groups who say that their position is special. Censorship is often the child of collective grievances. People who feel that the world has been unjust to them are likely to claim that their position is special too. If some opinions are to be banned as beyond the pale, then why should my list of unacceptable beliefs be privileged over yours? The truth is that if we believe in freedom of expression, we have to tolerate things that we regard as intolerable. Otherwise the whole concept is meaningless.

There is an inevitable tendency for people to want to exclude from freedom of expression whatever ideas they personally cannot abide. Milton’s Areopagitica, published in 1644, is one of the most eloquent pleas for freedom of expression in the English language, but he excluded Catholics and atheists, whose views he regarded as beyond the pale. So did John Locke, although he at least offered reasons for their exclusion. He thought that Catholics were intolerable because they were not interested in truth, and atheists because having no fear of God, they could not be relied upon to honour any social obligations. The authors of the famous early 18th-century tracts known as Cato’s Letters argued the case for free political speech but made an exception for what they called “factious scribblers” and “turbulent babblers”.

In Britain, the list of exceptions recognised by the law grows longer all the time: speech that discloses secret intelligence, speech that prejudices current legal proceedings, speech that supports proscribed terrorist groups, hate speech directed at racial, religious or sexual minorities, “grossly offensive” messages sent through the post or over electronic networks, and so on. Most of these exceptions are concerned in one way or another with public order and social harmony. In Britain we have not usually specified opinions that it is illegal to hold in public, but other countries have. In Germany, Austria and Belgium it is a criminal offence to deny, trivialise or approve of the Holocaust. Spain, France and Switzerland go even further. It is an offence in those countries to question the existence or gravity of anything which is regarded as a crime against humanity. In many countries it is illegal to display the swastika. In Latvia and Lithuania, that extends to the hammer and sickle and other symbols of Soviet communism.

The European model has been very different. Freedom of expression is an important but not an absolute public interest in Europe. In principle, it may be overridden by a wide variety of other public interests if there is a sufficiently compelling case for doing so. Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights protects freedom of expression, but subject to a long list of potential exceptions: national security, territorial integrity or public safety, the prevention of disorder or crime, the protection of health or morals, the protection of the reputation or rights of others, the protection of confidences, or maintaining the authority and impartiality of the judiciary.

Recent criticisms of Europe by American politicians like JD Vance have reminded us that there is a profound gulf between American and European conceptions of free speech. The United States comes closer than any other country in the world to absolute free speech. The First Amendment to the US Constitution provides that “Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech”. No ifs, no buts. Since the early 20th century, this has been held to apply to state legislatures as well. The American courts were eventually persuaded to recognise exceptions for incitement to imminent violence, obscene and defamatory material, child pornography and fraud, but that is all. Even these exceptions have been very narrowly interpreted.

Tolerance does not come naturally to mankind. For most of human history, what people have believed about morality, about government and about the natural world was laid down by authority, usually by people claiming to speak in the name of God. It is salutary to be reminded that freedom of expression, as an idea, has a short history. It is essentially the legacy of the European scientific revolution of the 17th century and the European enlightenment of the 18th century. These movements rejected the way that men had thought for centuries. They rejected mere authority as a source of truth, in favour of observation, reasoning and rational discourse. It took much longer for the same notions to penetrate people’s ideas about politics, government and law. The legal protection of free speech is barely two centuries old in Europe and North America. And it has only ever been accepted with reservations.

This article was first published on 22 November 2025.

***

Tolerance does not come naturally to mankind. For most of human history, what people have believed about morality, about government and about the natural world was laid down by authority, usually by people claiming to speak in the name of God. It is salutary to be reminded that freedom of expression, as an idea, has a short history. It is essentially the legacy of the European scientific revolution of the 17th century and the European enlightenment of the 18th century. These movements rejected the way that men had thought for centuries. They rejected mere authority as a source of truth, in favour of observation, reasoning and rational discourse. It took much longer for the same notions to penetrate people’s ideas about politics, government and law. The legal protection of free speech is barely two centuries old in Europe and North America. And it has only ever been accepted with reservations.

Recent criticisms of Europe by American politicians like JD Vance have reminded us that there is a profound gulf between American and European conceptions of free speech. The United States comes closer than any other country in the world to absolute free speech. The First Amendment to the US Constitution provides that “Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech”. No ifs, no buts. Since the early 20th century, this has been held to apply to state legislatures as well. The American courts were eventually persuaded to recognise exceptions for incitement to imminent violence, obscene and defamatory material, child pornography and fraud, but that is all. Even these exceptions have been very narrowly interpreted.

The European model has been very different. Freedom of expression is an important but not an absolute public interest in Europe. In principle, it may be overridden by a wide variety of other public interests if there is a sufficiently compelling case for doing so. Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights protects freedom of expression, but subject to a long list of potential exceptions: national security, territorial integrity or public safety, the prevention of disorder or crime, the protection of health or morals, the protection of the reputation or rights of others, the protection of confidences, or maintaining the authority and impartiality of the judiciary.

In Britain, the list of exceptions recognised by the law grows longer all the time: speech that discloses secret intelligence, speech that prejudices current legal proceedings, speech that supports proscribed terrorist groups, hate speech directed at racial, religious or sexual minorities, “grossly offensive” messages sent through the post or over electronic networks, and so on. Most of these exceptions are concerned in one way or another with public order and social harmony. In Britain we have not usually specified opinions that it is illegal to hold in public, but other countries have. In Germany, Austria and Belgium it is a criminal offence to deny, trivialise or approve of the Holocaust. Spain, France and Switzerland go even further. It is an offence in those countries to question the existence or gravity of anything which is regarded as a crime against humanity. In many countries it is illegal to display the swastika. In Latvia and Lithuania, that extends to the hammer and sickle and other symbols of Soviet communism.

There is an inevitable tendency for people to want to exclude from freedom of expression whatever ideas they personally cannot abide. Milton’s Areopagitica, published in 1644, is one of the most eloquent pleas for freedom of expression in the English language, but he excluded Catholics and atheists, whose views he regarded as beyond the pale. So did John Locke, although he at least offered reasons for their exclusion. He thought that Catholics were intolerable because they were not interested in truth, and atheists because having no fear of God, they could not be relied upon to honour any social obligations. The authors of the famous early 18th-century tracts known as Cato’s Letters argued the case for free political speech but made an exception for what they called “factious scribblers” and “turbulent babblers”.

The problem, as George Orwell pointed out, is that free speech is worthless unless it extends to things that people do not want to hear. We all have different lists of things that we do not want to hear. Suggested candidates for legally enforced censorship include a variety of allegedly extreme or unacceptable positions such as gender-criticism, climate denial, antisemitism, blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed or the Koran, totalitarianism, eugenics, satanism and many others. Many of these demands reflect the sensitivities of particular ethnic, social or religious groups who say that their position is special. Censorship is often the child of collective grievances. People who feel that the world has been unjust to them are likely to claim that their position is special too. If some opinions are to be banned as beyond the pale, then why should my list of unacceptable beliefs be privileged over yours? The truth is that if we believe in freedom of expression, we have to tolerate things that we regard as intolerable. Otherwise the whole concept is meaningless.

Since we have to draw a line, where do we draw it? The starting point, I suggest, is to ask why we instinctively believe in freedom of expression in the first place. I think that there are three main reasons.

The first is that constraints on our ability to communicate facts or opinions invade our autonomy as moral agents and thinking creatures. When the constraints are imposed by the state, they imply a relationship between the individual and the state which is morally repellant. They reduce us to the status of mere instruments of other people’s power. Whether the suppression of free speech comes from governments or pressure groups or public opinion, it ushers in a narrow-minded, intolerant and authoritarian world in which the fear of giving offence or challenging existing shibboleths eliminates some of the most creative and original products of the human spirit.

The second reason for believing in freedom of speech is that we live in a democracy whose entire political order depends on the free exchange of ideas. It depends on our ability to freely receive information, on an acceptance of diversity of opinion and on a large measure of tolerance of intellectual and emotional differences. Our collective life depends on the resolution of issues between citizens by marshalling objectively verifiable facts. It depends on ordered debate about their implications under common rules that exclude coercion, and on a culture in which the outcome of our processes of collective decision-making is accepted even by those who disagree with it.

A third reason why we believe in freedom of expression is perhaps the most fundamental. It is the one which received its most eloquent expression from Karl Popper’s classic work, The Open Society and its Enemies. No one person or group, however respectable or expert, has exclusive access to wisdom or truth. This is not just because of the limits on the capacity of the human mind. It is also because truth and wisdom are dynamic concepts. They are informed by a stock of experience which is constantly increasing. All statements of fact or opinion are provisional. They reflect the current state of knowledge and experience. But knowledge and experience are not closed or immutable categories. They are inherently liable to change in response to fresh discoveries or insights. Knowledge advances by testing conflicting arguments, not by suppressing them. Understanding increases by exposure to uncomfortable truths. In a world of free expression, some of what people say will certainly be wrong, hurtful or even objectively harmful. But the principle which we would have to accept in order to justify censoring these statements is more damaging than the statements themselves. We cannot have truth without accommodating the possibility of error, or wisdom without accommodating the possibility of folly. In the end we have to accept the implications of human inquisitiveness, creativity and imagination. The alternative is to entrust significant parts of our intellectual world to external authorities whose capacity for objectivity, truthfulness and wisdom is no greater than our own.

Ever since the 17th century, our civilisation has been based on the notion that truth is independent of human will. It may be only partly knowable, and more or less difficult to identify, but it exists somewhere out there whether we like it or not. We have built our intellectual world on the footing that we get closest to the truth by objective study, logical reasoning and open debate, by what Mill called the “collision of adverse opinions”. I am not suggesting that this is guaranteed to produce truth or the wisest possible outcomes, but experience suggests that in the long term it is more likely to do so than any system of intellectual controls.

These reasons for believing in freedom of expression suggest a number of conclusions that we should bear in mind when we come to think about exceptions.

In the first place, freedom of expression is concerned with the transmission of information or opinion. Not everything that is spoken or written deserves protection. If I write you a letter or an email consisting of nothing but foul-mouthed abuse, I may be committing an offence under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 or the Communications Act 2003. Low level communications of this kind are devoid of intellectual, cultural or political value. In a sense I may be regarded as having communicated my opinion of you, but that hardly counts as an infringement of my right of freedom of expression.

The second conclusion to be drawn from our reasons for believing in free speech is that we should not suppress the expression of facts or opinions simply because they give offence, however understandable that offence may be. If we are not free to say things that other people regard as objectionable, we have no freedom of speech at all. In a famous statement of principle, Lord Justice Sedley observed in the High Court in a case about a Christian fundamentalist street preacher that “free speech includes not only the inoffensive, but the irritating, the contentious, the eccentric, the heretical, the unwelcome and the provocative, provided it does not tend to promote violence. Freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having.”

Thirdly, it cannot be a good reason for suppressing some assertion or opinion that we think it is wrong or even that everybody thinks it is wrong. Few propositions are incontrovertibly false, in the sense that they are inherently incapable of being affirmed by hitherto unknown facts or fresh analysis. As a general rule, the best answer to misleading speech is counter-speech, i.e. reasoned refutation. Of course, counter-speech does not always work. The barrage of rubbish generated by the internet, generally mediated by algorithms which serve people up with material that confirms their existing prejudices, is a serious challenge. But counter-speech is more likely to work than suppression. Once upon a time, the authorised consensus was that the sun moved round the earth, because that view was supported by Biblical authority, then regarded as a source of incontrovertible truth. Galileo was condemned for denying it. The same point can be made about statements of opinion. Once upon a time the religious and social consensus justified slavery and the imprisonment of homosexuals, because this had been regarded as obvious for centuries. Once upon a time it was taken for granted in Britain that black people were inherently inferior. These views have almost entirely died out in advanced societies in the face of rational discourse.

In 2021 the Royal Society, Britain’s premier scientific society, called for legislation to ban the dissemination by anti-vaxxers of “false information” about vaccines, by which they meant information rejected by the scientific consensus. The case for vaccination is not inherently irrefutable. But in the current state of our knowledge, the debate has been won hands down by supporters of vaccination. That has only been possible because there has been a debate. Suppressing public opposition to vaccination will simply drive it underground where it will be more difficult to refute. Holocaust denial is another example. It is an absurd position which has been discredited not by legislation but exposure to the evidence. The great American jurist Oliver Wendell Holmes, who wrote some of the greatest judgments of the US Supreme Court in support of free speech, once observed that the guiding principle was that almost all certainty is an illusion. We might always be wrong, he said. All of us can all point to public statements which are untrue, mischievous or absurd, sometimes manifestly so. But manifestness is not a very useful criterion for censoring other peoples’ opinions. Nearly every received opinion which rational examination has discredited was once regarded as manifest by those who held it.

Finally, the concept of free speech assumes that adults are capable of distinguishing what is good from what is bad in the torrent of information to which we are all exposed. In a democratic society, it is necessary to proceed on that assumption, even though we know that it is not always true. In a society which treats every person as entitled to equal consideration and respect, we cannot distinguish between adults according to their degree of intelligence or discernment or their skill in ordering their lives. In a democracy, we have to assume that adults are capable of making discerning choices in their own interest, because the alternative is an authoritarian world in which their choices are taken away from them by the state.

All of this suggests that the threshold for banning the transmission of information or opinion should be exacting. Any exception must, I suggest, be based on some consistent principle, not just on people’s subjective likes and dislikes. The exception should also be consistent with the basic rationale for wanting freedom of expression in the first place. And it must be clearly defined, because if the boundaries of the exception are unclear, we will end up with a freedom that is at least partly discretionary. A freedom which depends on the discretion of the enforcers is no freedom at all.

I suggest that the only speech which we are justified in suppressing by law is speech which is coercive. By that I mean speech which deprives us of our choices because it is threatening, or directly incites violence or manipulates people in highly vulnerable categories, especially children.

The suppression or punishment of speech is a coercive act. The traditional principle of English law has been that it is only justified if the alternative is coercion of a different kind, the coercion which follows from a breakdown of public order. In his Commentaries on the Laws of England, the earliest systematic survey of the common law, published in the 1760s, Sir William Blackstone described a free press as “essential to the nature of a free state”. This was why the common law did not allow pre-publication censorship. Blackstone added that after publication, an author could be punished or mulcted in damages if his words were contrary to public order. This was because the state’s ability to maintain public order was also essential to the nature of a free state and to its role as the guardian of liberty. In Blackstone’s day, the courts were much more willing to take action against provocative speech, because the state had fewer means of maintaining public order. There was no general police force in Britain until the 1830s. In the first half of the 19th century, as Britain became a more orderly, better policed society, speech became less dangerous and the courts became more active in protecting it. However, direct incitement to violence is still the main exception sanctioned by English law to the principle of freedom of expression.

The most interesting analyses of this question come from the American case law. The Americans have a related doctrine known as the “fighting words” exception. Their case law denies that this amounts to censorship, because they distinguish between the content of the message and its consequences. Restrictions on free speech are unacceptable if they are directed to the content of the message. They have to be addressed exclusively to the circumstances in which the words were uttered and to their likely consequences. A rather similar line has been taken in some decisions of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. A good example is the case of Faber v. Hungary, decided in 1992. Faber was a Right-wing activist who had been convicted in Hungary of standing at a site in Budapest where Jews had been massacred in the Second World War and holding up a banner with a fascist symbol. His conviction was held by the Strasbourg court to violate the Human Rights Convention because the mere act of holding up the banner was incapable of disturbing public order or inciting violence. The fact that it was offensive and liable to outrage those who saw it was not enough. That was an objection to the content of Faber’s statement, not to its likely consequences. I think that that is also the approach of English law, even though English judges have been less articulate in saying so. Calling for violence in a university debating society is objectionable but not illegal, whereas calling for violence in front of a howling mob in a city centre is likely to be both.

In September of last year, Lucy Connolly was sentenced to 31 months imprisonment for an inflammatory tweet. The case aroused much controversy. Her unsuccessful appeal against the sentence was supported by the Free Speech Union, and the sentence was roundly denounced in The Daily Telegraph and on GB News. This seemed to me to be strange. Her tweet said: “Mass deportation now. Set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care.” If she had expressed this opinion at a meeting of the Women’s Institute, there would have been no problem. The actual circumstances were that the murder of three children in Southport had been attributed (in fact wrongly) to an asylum seeker, at a time when there was rising tension against immigrants in much of the Midlands. If a rabble-rouser stood on a soap-box in front of an angry mob and urged them to head for the nearest immigration hostel and burn it down, the vice of words like these would have been obvious. Doing it on social media is worse because the reach of the internet is so much greater. Its algorithms thrust words like Connolly’s under the noses of people who are already likely to agree. The internet is not a private conversation. It can whip up a violent mob in minutes. Connolly soon regretted her post and deleted it three and a half hours later, but in the short time that it was up, it was viewed 310,000 times and reposted 940 times. It was one of a number of wild statements on the internet following the Southport murders which provoked serious riots across England later that day and violent attacks on mosques and immigration hostels. Connolly was not a free speech martyr. Her conviction was in line with a perfectly rational principle reflecting a centuries-old limitation on free speech.

“Her conviction was in line with a perfectly rational principle reflecting a centuries-old limitation on free speech.”

Incitement to violence is not the only restriction that our law places on free speech. Some of the other restrictions are principled exceptions which are perfectly consistent with the underlying principle of free speech. Others are unprincipled exceptions which should have no place in a rational system of law.

Let’s start with the legal restrictions which I suggest we should accept. The Online Safety Act, which was passed in 2023, is a complex and in some ways clumsily drafted piece of legislation, which hits many targets that were not intended. However, its principal purpose is to require providers of online content to have age verification checks so as to control access by children to manipulative or corrupting material such as pornography or material advocating suicide or self-harm. I have pointed out that the concept of freedom of expression involves treating adults as capable of discernment and of intelligently ordering their lives. The same assumptions cannot apply to children, who are by definition in a state of developing but incomplete maturity, and who do not have the full range of liberties available to adults. It is fair to regard the manipulation of children’s sensibilities as closely analogous to the coercion from which we seek to protect adults.

Next, there are laws which regulate the way in which our right of free speech is exercised, rather than the content of our speech. These too are, in principle, acceptable. For example, you cannot picket abortion clinics within 150 metres of their doors or buy advertising time for political causes on television. The law restricts the picketing of abortion clinics because it harasses women at an emotionally difficult time of their lives, but you can still protest against abortion in ways that do not amount to harassment: you can stand with your placards 160 metres away, demonstrate in Trafalgar Square, write articles in the press, publish podcasts on YouTube, distribute leaflets, and so on. The law forbids political advertising on television in order to provide some limit on the power of big money to buy influence over political debate in a democracy. However, you can still do party political broadcasts, put up posters on billboards, take advertising space in newspapers, or hold political rallies. These restrictions are not directed against the content of any spoken or written statement. There is no infringement of the right to freedom of expression simply because there are some places where you cannot speak. A notice saying “Silence” in a courtroom, church or library is not an infringement of free speech.

My final example is more controversial. It is about the laws relating to defamation and privacy. The law of libel and slander allows people to claim damages from those who have told lies about them. The law of privacy allows those whose privacy has been invaded without any justification in the public interest to claim damages from the intruder. There are legitimate concerns about the granting of injunctions, especially in privacy cases, but I see no reason why the law should not, after proper investigation, correct the financial consequences of lies and intrusions into our private lives by awarding compensation for the damage which these things can cause. I do not regard that as censorship. It simply adjusts as between private individuals the financial consequences of free speech.

If these are legitimate restrictions on freedom of speech, there are others which have been imposed over the last half-century and which ought to cause us real concern. They are designed to protect people not from coercion or manipulation but simply from being offended.

A good example, which is currently topical, is the provision of the Terrorism Act 2000, which forbids public expressions of support for proscribed terrorist organisations. The Act forbids any conduct which involves assisting or participating in the work of a proscribed terrorist organisation, which is fair enough. However, it then goes on to forbid expressions of support even where they do not assist the work of the organisation but merely amount to the peaceful expression of a favourable opinion about it. Unlike the restrictions which I have just been discussing, this is a direct attack on the content of certain statements. There are people who think that terrorism in the service of a good cause is fine. I think that this is foolish, but should not be criminal. Arresting hundreds of people in Parliament Square for holding up placards saying that they support Palestine Action is an unprincipled interference with freedom of expression.

The main restrictions of this kind come under the broad heading of hate crimes, which is probably the most intrusive and least justifiable interference with freedom of expression in Britain. Hate crimes are based on the Public Order Act of 1986. Their scope has been expanded by successive amendments since the original Act was passed. The position can be summarised as follows: it is an offence to use language which stirs up racial hatred, religious hatred or hatred based on sexual orientation. In the case of religious hatred and hatred based on sexual orientation, the language used has to be threatening. This probably means words which threaten imminent violence, which broadly accords with the law’s traditional approach to breaches of the peace. However, in the case of stirring up racial hatred, the offence is much wider. The language used need not be threatening. It is enough that it should be abusive or offensive. In the case of religious hatred, there is a broadly drawn exception which allows people to discuss or criticise, or express antipathy, dislike, ridicule, insult or abuse of any religious belief or practice. This may be described as a proviso for the benefit of Richard Dawkins, the late Christopher Hitchens, and the late Bertrand Russell, all of whom have had harsh things to say about religious beliefs. Yet there is no such exception in the case of race or sexual orientation. In 2024, 140,561 hate crimes were recorded by the 43 police forces in England and Wales. The breadth of the offence can be seen from the facts that the police have arrested Christian preachers for their street sermons, parents engaged in a dispute with their daughter’s school, and the Irish comedian Graham Linehan for tweeting that women confronted by trans men in women-only spaces should “make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls”.

In addition to hate crimes properly so-called, there is an anomalous category known as “non-crime hate incidents”. The police have a common law power to record incidents. Non-crime hate incidents are not criminal offences, but are simply incidents which the police are administratively directed to record. They have real consequences and will usually entail intimidating visits and warnings from the police. They will show up on enhanced criminal record checks and may stop people getting jobs. The police defend the practice on the ground that such incidents may lead to real crimes if repeated. This seems rather far-fetched. The job of the police is to enforce the criminal law, not to regulate behaviour which is perfectly lawful but may be loutish, offensive, politically incorrect or contrary to received opinion. Different police forces have recorded as non-crime hate incidents gender-critical tweets, tweets critical of the police, accidental damage done by schoolchildren to a copy of the Koran, and even speeches by ministers proposing restrictions on immigration. Harry Miller, who was visited by Humberside police at his workplace and questioned about his gender-critical tweets, took them to court. The conduct of the police, said the judge, offended against a “cardinal democratic principle”. “In this country,” he said, “we have never had a Cheka, a Gestapo or a Stasi. We have never lived in an Orwellian society.” Yet last year, more than 13,000 non-crime hate incidents were recorded by police forces in England and Wales.

“Hatred”, “threatening” and “abusive” are vague terms which cry out for precise definition, but there is no definition of these words in the Public Order Act. “Offensive” is an even vaguer term, which is likewise undefined. On the face of it, the word extends to anything that causes offence. As for non-crime hate incidents, they have no statutory basis at all and therefore no definition either. The looseness of these concepts means that in reality action depends on the discretion of individual police officers. This is not a proper function for a statutory public service or a satisfactory basis for penalising speech. A police state can fairly be defined as a state in which the police have discretion as to what constitutes an offence. The prosecuting authorities have tried to resolve this problem in a highly unsatisfactory way. The Crown Prosecution Service and the police have agreed to define a hate crime as anything which is perceived by the victim or anyone else to be motivated by hostility or prejudice. In other words, the definition which they use is subjective. If the complainant thinks it is a hate crime, then it is a hate crime. One would think that hatred implied a very high degree of animosity, but the Crown Prosecution Service has suggested that it can include ill-will, ill-feeling, spite, contempt, prejudice, unfriendliness, antagonism, resentment, and dislike. Yet all of these, humanity being what it is, are hazards which most of us must expect to live with. Remarkably, until 2021 the College of Policing, which sets standards for the police, after explaining that a hate crime depended on the perception of the victim, added the following observation:

“The victim does not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers and staff should not directly challenge this perception. Evidence of hostility is not required for an incident or crime to be recorded as a hate crime or hate incident.”

Carried to its logical conclusion, this approach gives racial minorities a right of veto; an entitlement to silence opinions to which they object.

In 2021, the guidance was changed in response to criticism by the Court of Appeal in Miller’s case. The Court of Appeal did not object to the subjective character of the definition, but it held that the guidance was unlawful because it was far too wide. It interfered with Miller’s right of freedom of expression and was likely to have a chilling effect on the discussion of controversial issues like gender. However, the changes to the guidance were minimal. The guidance now says that at the point of receiving the complaint, no justification or evidence is required, leaving open the possibility of seeking such evidence later. The effect is that the investigation of a hate-crime is still dependent on the personal sensitivities of the complainant and the discretion of the police.

All of this originated with the Macpherson Report on the murder of Stephen Lawrence, which was published in 1999. Macpherson made two recommendations which are relevant for present purposes. First, he recommended that the police should systematically record “racist incidents”, a category which he defined as “any incident which is perceived to be racist by the victim or any other person”. That is the origin of the subjective definitions currently used by the police and the Crown Prosecution Service. Secondly, he recommended that racist incidents should include both crimes and non-crimes. That is the origin of the category of non-crime hate incidents. Experience has shown the Macpherson recommendations have proved to be extremely damaging. Speaking in the House of Lords last November, Lord Hogan-Howe, a former Metropolitan Police Commissioner, observed that the recording of hate crime was a well-intended change which had gone wrong. “The definition of a crime is objective and the definition of hate crime is subjective,” he said, “during the time this has been in place, online crime and online hate crime have grown massively, and the application of the hate crime definition has been inconsistent.” Recently, Britain’s largest police force, the Metropolitan Police, announced that it would stop dealing with non-crime hate incidents. The current commissioner, it was announced, “has been clear he doesn’t believe officers should be policing toxic culture war debates, with current laws and rules on inciting violence online leaving them in an impossible position”. So far the Met’s example has not been followed by other police forces.

The most famous test for determining what can and what cannot properly be suppressed is the “harm principle” proposed by John Stuart Mill, the great Victorian apostle of free speech, in his 1859 treatise On Liberty. Mill taught that the only purpose for which power might properly be exercised against individuals against their will was to prevent harm to others. Hate crime and non-crime hate incidents are symptoms of a modern tendency to redefine harm so that it extends to the discomfort caused by having to endure rudeness, contradiction or dissent. When interest groups object to someone’s opinion of them, they commonly call for a subjective approach to its impact. Harm is whatever the relevant target group perceives as harm. It depends on their “lived experience”, as the phrase goes. This way of looking at the harm done by free speech is particularly common when the offended group is a racial, religious or sexual minority. The argument is that words may undermine the dignity of the groups against whom they are directed. Words wound, it is said, especially when they relate to another person’s identity or status. Words are therefore viewed as a form of violence comparable to physical assault. But there are obvious problems with this approach. One is that concepts such as undermining human dignity are too uncertain and subjective to serve as part of the definition of a criminal offence. Another is that there is an important difference between violence and words. Violence is coercive. Words, even if offensive, are not coercive except in those cases where they are calculated to provoke violence.

Today, racial, religious or sexual minorities are said to need protection from hurtful words. The desire to accommodate groups who feel themselves oppressed is understandable. It assists social inclusion. Racial, religious and sexual differences are highly sensitive matters, but they are also major issues in our society, as well as in other countries of Western Europe and North America. They need to be openly discussed without fear of criminal liability. Discussion certainly cannot be suppressed without inviting serious suppressed anger which will ultimately be destabilising and very bad for community relations. Historically, minorities have been the main victims of censorship and other forms of intellectual and social intolerance and the chief beneficiaries of freedom of speech. As I have pointed out, people once believed in the persecution of sexual minorities, the inferiority racial minorities and the exclusion of religious minorities. These notions were supported by the social consensus of the age, but died out in the face of rational discourse. In general, rational counter-argument is a better way of addressing hate speech than the attempt to suppress it through criminal law.

The suppression or punishment of speech tends to start from the best of motives. Its progress is gradual and frequently unperceived. But the ultimate result is objectionable. Recent legislation and police practice has, I fear, moved away from the distinction between coercion and liberty, which represented the only rational basis for curtailing freedom of expression. The result has been to reduce large parts of the law in this area to incoherence.

Once you start proscribing speech on the sole ground that it offends or distresses people, you open the door to the censorship of any words that people do not like. Without a coherent principle governing the permissible limits of free speech, there is effectively no free speech on some issues, except for those who confine themselves to the inoffensive and the anodyne. I think that that would be a retreat into an unpleasant world.

***

This article was adapted from the Shrieval Lecture, given at Hereford Town Hall on 12 November 2025.