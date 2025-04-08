At a time when reason is desperately needed, Maxime Bernier has become one of only a few voices of reasons in Canada. “We are not at risk. We are a sovereign country,” the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) told me a few weeks ago.

Seeing an opportunity in hysterical claims that the country is “under attack” from its neighbour, the Liberal Party has rebranded as Team Canada, rallying the country around a patriotism it treated with disdain just a couple of years prior. Rather than lead with prudence, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has echoed the anti-Trump rhetoric. The propaganda machine is in full swing.

With an election coming in a few weeks, Canadians have been offered little more than political theatre. The two parties competing for power seem to have joined forces against an invented American enemy, allowing Canadians a distraction from the very real problems that exist in their own country. How have our memories been wiped clean so quickly?

Just a few months ago, the ruling Liberal Party appeared dead in the water. Trudeau had become the most hated Prime Minister in Canadian history and calls for his resignation were deafening. By June last year, polling showed that a majority of Canadians wanted him to step down. He couldn’t even go out in public without being screamed at by angry citizens.

Even former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who had avoided criticising Trudeau to date, said the government had “denigrated” the country. Repeating what many of us had noticed, Harper said that Trudeau managed to stay in power thanks to a “media conglomerate” that “erased his every error” and “misrepresented his opposition”.

He was right. The already tiny Canadian media landscape was unabashedly biased in favour of Trudeau’s government, and against not just Poilievre’s Conservative Party, but any Canadian who did not subscribe to Trudeau-approved narratives. As the only party to mount a serious and unapologetic challenge to issues viewed as untouchable in Canada, the PPC was almost entirely erased from the conversation. Bernier was taking on many of the sacred cows politically homeless Canadians have been desperate to see addressed — things like gender identity ideology, climate change alarmism, and mass immigration. The PPC is a small party, but one Poilievre might take a page from: if he genuinely wants to lead the country down a different path.

Canada became evermore censorial under Trudeau’s reign, as dissent against the Covid mandates, gender identity ideology, and unevidenced claims about the supposed discovery of “mass graves” at old residential school sites was framed as dangerous hate speech.

Rather than encourage Canadians toward unity, Trudeau labelled those protesting the vaccine mandates as women-haters, racists and, science-deniers. Those of us fighting for parental rights and women-only spaces, and against the transitioning of children, were violent extremists akin to terrorists. Pointing out that no remains of buried indigenous children had been discovered at old residential school sites was referred to as “denialism,” rather than the truth.

Liberal authoritarianism peaked in 2022, when Trudeau famously went so far as to invoke the Emergencies Act and freeze the bank accounts of Freedom Convoy participants and supporters, all in an attempt to shut down the protests against the ongoing draconian mandates.

The Emergencies Act had never been used before in Canadian history. Its predecessor, the War Measures Act, was invoked only once during peacetime — by Justin’s father, then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau, in the Seventies. The Acts give sweeping powers to suspend civil liberties and democratic processes in the face of a dire threat to the security of the country.

At the time, Bernier spoke out unapologetically against “a series of violations of our fundamental rights and freedoms that a tyrannical government wants to keep in place by crushing dissent”. He made it clear that this was “not a state of emergency”.

And we are now seeing the same tactics being used again. In January, the Prime Minister announced he intended to resign. But only he didn’t, instead proroguing Parliament in order to avoid a vote of no-confidence. This gave him the opportunity to install his pick for the new leader of the Liberal Party, Mark Carney, and drum up yet another “emergency” in the form of a trade war. While party members are meant to vote on a new leader, it was immediately clear that Carney would be picked no matter what. He was suddenly giving interviews across North America as a “Canadian Official” (odd, considering no one had elected him as an official of anything).

Indeed, Carney was installed as Trudeau’s successor in March. Canada had a new Prime Minister, and with that, all was apparently forgotten by Canadians who simply didn’t like the idea of voting Conservative and were relieved to have an excuse to fall back into their comfort zones. There was “no turning back” now, Carney explained dramatically. “The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.” It appeared half of Canada was thrilled at the prospect of a “war” with its bigger sibling.

In truth, as Bernier explained to me, “Trump does not want to invade our country militarily”. What Trump wants is a new deal — he wants to reopen the free trade agreement. And rather than sit down at the table and make a deal, the Liberals took the opportunity to fear-monger Canadians into believing they were the innocent victims of an unfair attack. In fact, it is the Liberal Party, not Trump, that started a commercial war — “a trade war that we won’t win” as Bernier put it.

This is merely another distraction at a time when we need a national reckoning. I told Bernier that I saw there was no PPC candidate running in my old riding in East Vancouver, one of the most Left-wing electoral districts. I had lived in the neighbourhood for 15 years, but eventually felt unsafe there. After I began speaking out against gender identity legislation and in defence of women’s spaces, the attacks on me were relentless. I’d been screamed at, threatened, and stalked while out and about — walking my dog or having drinks with friends. Many of my old friends refused to be seen in public with me anymore for fear of being cancelled by association. I left East Vancouver in early 2021, during the Covid lockdowns, foreseeing a dark future. Despite addiction, homelessness, mental health crises, and crime spreading across the area, the progressives who dominated politically held firm in their approach, which offered little more than clean pipes and free drugs. Issues like women’s sex-based rights had been completely wiped off the table. Once I left, it seemed that my efforts to force a debate left with me.

At the end of our conversation, I asked Bernier if he thought I should run, unsure in that moment if I was joking or not. He responded enthusiastically.

And because I’ve never been one to sit back and let the bullies win, I’ve decided to run as a PPC candidate. In a democracy, people should have the right to vote for something they believe in. And if I don’t show up and force a conversation, it just won’t happen. Women’s sex-based rights deserve to be an election issue and a topic of debate, whether the Leftist authoritarians of Canada like it or not. Free speech is only a lost cause in Canada if we don’t fight for it. There has to still be some fight left in us.

For far too long, Canadians have accepted a status quo where expression is suppressed and democracy stifled. There’s only one way to fix that: stand up, speak out, and refuse to be erased.