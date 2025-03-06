James David Vance is the epitome of what so many Europeans loathe about America: brash, insular, moralising and imperious. And yet — even more annoyingly — like America itself, he combines this with intelligence, education, wealth and, ultimately, power. Vance is the Hillbilly Crown Prince countering the Old World’s scorn with a contempt of his own. In the unseemly battle between the two over the past few weeks, neither side has emerged with much credit. And yet, the most uncomfortable reality of all for Europe today — and Britain in particular — is that what we see in Vance we also see in our own future.
When Vance asks what America has to gain by risking a war with Russia, Britain, too, will soon begin to ask what is in it for us as part of the proposed peace keeping settlement. When Vance demands that Europe pay more for its own defence, Britain will also want to know why it should shoulder a disproportionate share of the burden for the continent’s defence without recompense. Germany, for all its current economic difficulties, remains far less indebted and much wealthier than Britain. Norway, meanwhile, has spent the past decade growing ever richer as a result of the spike in gas prices. Shouldn’t both of these countries, then, be contributing more in financial terms towards any future British deployment? Finally, when Trump himself complains that Europe is treating the US unfairly while asking for its support, surely it is reasonable to ask why British troops should be sent to defend the EU’s borders when the EU itself refuses to negotiate even the most basic defence “pact” with Britain until it hands over access to its fishing grounds?
At the heart of the Trump-Vance strategy is the pursuit of a new grand bargain in global affairs, in which the US acknowledges the emergence of a new multipolar world governed by great powers rather than international law. While Europe is not — yet — one of those powers, it too faces a moment of reckoning; when the old EU order is no longer enough to govern the continent’s security, new grand bargains will be demanded. It has not gone unnoticed in Downing Street that today, Europe’s security is increasingly dependent on four countries none of which is a member: Britain, Norway, Turkey and, of course, Ukraine. If America’s position in the world is no longer sustainable, then neither is the current concert of Europe. Whether any of Europe’s current leaders can rise to the challenge and create something new is far less clear, although Emmanuel Macron made an effort to do so last night.
In an address to the nation last night , the French President argued that “the future of Europe cannot be decided in Washington or Moscow”. He said that while he wanted to believe that “the US will stand by our side”, Europe had to be ready if that wasn’t the case. “We need to be able to recognise the Russian threat and better defend ourselves in order to deter such attacks. We need to provide ourselves with more arms. We need to do more than we have in the past to reinforce our security.”
In a sense, then, Vance, is both a harbinger of our upheaval — and an author of it. As such, he is a curious character to capture. He is not the Appalachian red-neck of general European disdain; he is far too Ivy League and Silicon Valley to be understood as such. But nor is he merely a tough-talking under-boss of the Dick Cheney variety: Vance is something sharper and more elusive; closer to Richard Nixon than most recent holders of the Vice Presidency. He’s a man of power and ambition who is offensive to European sensibilities not just because of the dishonesty of his casual asides, but the fragility they reveal about our own predicament.
Over the course of the past month alone, Vance has outraged public sentiment across Europe by — in turn — claiming the continent’s attitude to free speech is a greater threat to its security than Russia; condemning the German “fire wall” against the AfD in the run up to its general election; berating Volodymyr Zelensky for daring to question him in the Oval Office; and, finally, claiming that the offer of “20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years” was no guarantee of security to Ukraine. Vance’s latest remark, in an interview on Fox News, sparked particular condemnation in Britain and France — the only countries which have publicly offered troops. Britain has spent much of this century fighting — and dying — alongside America. “Have you said thank you once,” has become the meme response, Britain’s diplomatic esprit de l’escalier.
Vance insisted his remarks were not aimed at either country. Yet he quickly added another pointed criticism in its place: “Let’s be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful.” This latest criticism is a reminder that the real reason Vance is so offensive is often because he reveals our own weakness. In Afghanistan and Iraq, the painful truth is that the US did not need our support, was not particularly impressed by our efforts, and has concluded subsequently that we have run down our militaries to such an extent it no longer even needs to be polite about the nakedness of our own position.
The interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan remain a trauma for the British body politic, but not for the reason they should — that we lost them both. In the years that have followed these invasions we have agonised over their legality and morality, wisdom and effect, but not so much over our own military failures. Addressing British troops in Iraq in 2003, Blair claimed that not only had they won the battle, but they had “gone on to make something of the country you had liberated”. This, he said, was “a lesson for armed forces everywhere the world over”. Britain was still Greece to America’s Rome. Yet the story was not true, if it ever was.
By the summer of 2007, the Americans had come to the conclusion that in Iraq “the British have basically been defeated in the South”, as the former reservist and diplomat Frank Ledwidge wrote in Losing Small Wars, his account of Britain’s military failures in Iraq and Afghanistan. By this point, Blair had ordered a draw down of British troops, leaving the army with a garrison of 500 in Basra under siege from the local militias. The Americans, by contrast, had begun “the surge” under David Patreus to restore order. Still, though, Britain continued to advise the Americans on the way to defeat an insurgency. “It’s insufferable for Christ’s sake,” one senior figure closely involved in US military planning is quoted in Ledwidge’s account. Britain had lost the war — and with it the right to offer advice. Still, we persisted.
After withdrawing from Iraq, vanquished and dejected, Afghanistan offered an opportunity for us to rebuild our reputation. Around 3,500 troops were deployed to Helmand to restore order and defeat the Taliban. Yet, as Ledwidge writes, such numbers were nowhere near enough. Once Britain’s forces were spread throughout the province — the size of Wales — Britain ended back in the same “self-licking lollipop” position it had found itself in Basra, capable only of defending itself and little more. The capital of Helmand, Lashkar Gah — a city of 200,000 people — ended up being patrolled by about 80 British soldiers, although there were never more than 20 on the ground at any one time. Outside the city, the entire Brigade could only muster 168 combat troops to conduct operations. The result, like Basra, was failure and, eventually, withdrawal.
Has Britain ever properly come to terms with its military defeats in these wars — or those that followed? In Libya, David Cameron and Nicolas Sarkozy led an intervention dependent on the US which turned into another disaster. Is it any wonder that this American administration shows such disregard for the latest Anglo-French initiative?
At the heart of Vance’s complaint is not just a frustration with European capabilities — a long-standing source of annoyance — but a fundamental rejection of what is, at heart, an attempt to extend America’s security guarantee to Ukraine primarily to protect our own security. The US has made clear, repeatedly and explicitly under successive administrations, that it will not fight a war with Russia for Ukraine. Until now it has agreed to pay for Ukraine to fight the Russians, but it has consistently refused to go any further than this. Europe’s attempt to wrestle out of Trump a “backstop” commitment is, in effect, an attempt to change this policy as part of any future peace agreement. Trump has said no.
For Europe, this presents a fundamental dilemma: is it prepared to fight a war with Russia for Ukraine? Today, no one in Europe is prepared to answer that question. For all the talk of “strategic autonomy” or even “independence” from the US in recent weeks, Europe has sought to answer this most existential of questions with a sleight of hand, suggesting that it was willing to fight while seeking to draw the Americans in.
The central reality in European politics today is that there is a panicked scramble to protect the essential bargain of the transatlantic status quo and America’s supremacy in continental affairs, not to seize the moment for its own independence. For sure, the world is changing — more European spending on defence and a willingness to consider the previously unthinkable: that America might one day be a threat to European interests. But at the summit in London on Sunday, while Volodymyr Zelensky was comforted and embraced, he was ordered to make up with the Emperor over the water. Two days later he duly did so.
The paradox of JD Vance is that his insults only matter because we are too weak for them not to — yet if we choose to become strong, we will begin to sound more like him. We are dependent and so we are craven. If we become independent, we will surely ask more from Europe for the commitments we are making. Friedrich Nietzsche warned that when fighting monsters beware becoming a monster yourself. Perhaps, though, this destiny is unavoidable.
JD Vance is an intelligent, tough, serious man. He also has the moral courage to go into a room of powerful people and tell them uncomfortable truths, and history will I hope thank him for his Munich speech. If it doesn’t, it means we lost, and someone else got to write the history.
The current UK prime minister knelt, literally bent the knee, to an imported Marxist race-baiting craze, was unable when asked to define what a woman/man was, is about to pay to give away British territory not to its inhabitants but to a client state of the PRC, and presides over a police force that harasses people for tweets that might make some people feel uncomfortable, and actually imprisons people for saying things his government finds uncomfortable. This colossus is talking now of standing up for Ukraine against Russia.
The sooner we sound more like JD Vance the better. I don’t see why it’s a paradox that blunt, hard-headed truth would make you stronger.
Great comment. The only people who dislike JD are the weak, incompetent technocrats who have driven Britain and Europe to the precipice of economic and social collapse. For them, JD is an existential threat to their unearned status and privilege. I think JD is a more intelligent, less mercurial and more articulate version of Trump.
I don’t think JD Vance is anything like Donald Trump. A lawyer who graduated from Yale, JD Vance does well in the abstract world of words and ideas but seems to have little practical sense and no talent for the art of the deal or the art of getting problems solved or things done.
Remember that JD Vance had only been a US senator for a year and a half when Donald Trump picked him as his vice presidential candidate. He has even less experience than Kamala Harris, someone not qualified by my measure. JD Vance is certainly the least qualified vice president I can think of. I was shocked that Donald Trump chose him.
JD Vance may indeed be intelligent, less mercurial and more articulate than Donald Trump. So what? That hardly qualifies JD Vance for the presidency. There are a lot more strengths that Donald Trump has that JD Vance lacks. Important strengths a president should have.
Many people seem to think that JD Vance’s scolding Munich speech and his Oval Office scolding of Volodymyr Zelensky demonstrate ability. I disagree. I think both those events did more damage than good.
JD Vance still has 4 years of vice presidency ahead of him. Maybe he will come out of it seasoned and impressive. Maybe he will go on to great things. But I doubt it. His resume is awfully thin at age 40. That does not augur well for someone with presidential ambitions.
Caesar didn’t get his ‘big break’ until he was 42.
Even then people such as Cicero continued to vilify him, rather as some today continue to squeal about Messrs Trump and Vance.
I hope I didn’t give the impression I think JD Vance is a failure. He’s certainly not that. He is intelligent and can give a forceful speech. But I fail to see any moral courage or any talent to do what really matters.
In short, I see JD Vance as a talker, not a doer. Big hat, no cattle. All mouth and trousers.
Talkers can get things done. But that ability is rare, and JD Vance hasn’t shown it. His Munich speech caused offense and did no good. More Germans appeared to be turned off by his and Elon Musk’s interference in their election than were turned on.
Say what? JD Vance has exceeded expectations every step of the way, from his humble roots to Yale. Everyone thought he was a bad choice as running mate, and then they shut up when he killed it on the campaign trail. Comparing JD Vance to Kamala Harris is silly. They couldn’t be more different. He earned every scrap he’s accumulated. He left eu he’s in the tech world to enter politics. His Munich speech was 100% on target and needed to be said.
Sometimes Truth is more important than subtle Diplomacy.
And Now is one of those times.
Tough, serious?
If it’s the Vance who made the speech in Munich, yes.
If it’s the Vance who, disgracefully, bullied Zalensky in the Oval Office; if it’s the Vance who applauds the tariff war on Canada and Mexico; if it’s the Vance who wants to help himself to Greenland, the sovereign territory of a NATO ally, no.
During my lifetime we have only managed to produce two, what you might call ‘decent’ Prime Ministers, Harold Macmillan and Margaret Thatcher.
Macmillan had started out fighting on the Western Front with the Grenadier Guards, during the Great War,* whilst Margaret Thatcher was an Oxford educated chemist. For some unfathomable reason, this seems that seems to have generated a “blunt, hard- headed”character that is essential for such a role.
To see Starmer ‘bending the knee’ the other day, was by far the most humiliating gesture was I have witnessed in a British politician for many a year. Has the man no SHAME? Obviously not it seems.
*Now known as WWI for millennials and others.
Getting blunt, hard-headed truths – once you’ve licked your wounds – is sometimes the best possible medicine and the best way to set you on a better course. I hope Europeans will come to see Vance’s interventions in this way soon. Currently, all I’m seeing is Trump/Vance/US bashing and it won’t help us.
At the moment this article is the only one I’ve read that recognises European, and specifically British, culpability in the collective predicament we now found ourselves in. Hurray for Tom McTague.
From my reading across a range of sources this is by no means the only article supporting Vance’s home truths speech. Aside from the usual MSM shills I have seen a collective sigh of relief from a great many credible sources that someone at the very top has articulated very clearly the views that a good many of us hold. Not all Europeans hold the progressive left line, but alas this is the flavour preferred by our governing elite. And while you (and I) may hope this will change I fear that it won’t. The religion is too firmly embedded and there is too much vested by these people for there to be a radical shift. There will be lots of words, which is the EU’s preferred reaction to anything, but little if no action. Our European leaders are adherents of two of Macbeth’s best lines; ‘full of sound and fury signifying nothing’ and ‘tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow’.
We can hardly blame Mr Vance for our inadequacies, instead we should be castigating Blair, Cameron and others for the loss of about 600* British lives in two resounding military defeats.
Was any of this hubris worth the bones of even ONE ‘British Grenadier’?
*And another 2000 odd with what are euphemistically described as “life changing injuries” many of which resulted in emasculation.
Even at the hight of our Imperial power during the Victorian era we managed to sustain severe defeats and losses in both the first and second Afghan Wars. My grandfather was lucky to have been in charge of the baggage train at the Battle of Maiwand as a young Lieutenant so managed avoid the fate of his comrades in the Royal Berkshire Regiment. Our posturing politicians have throughout the ages sent our soldiers to fight unnecessary wars in far off places inadequately prepared.
Ironically my grandfather’s uncle wrote in the preface to his journal about the punitive expedition in the first Afghan War that England would be unlikely ever again to fight in Afghanistan. Sadly a prediction that proved far from prescient.
Only 3 generations between the Battle of Maiwand (1880) and today? Congratulations – you must come from a very long-lived family.
An excellent article setting out the truth…which many, particularly our politicians, cannot recognise let alone voice. They prefer to pretend they are Churchill and “plucky little Britain” will provide moral leadership to the West.
Reality is rather different, and the posturing of the powerless British and EU leaders amusing, if not contemptible.
Sadly we also have that “plucky little Britain nonsense when it come to the Net-Zero fiasco.
For all his limitations, I very much doubt if WSC would have ‘fallen for’ the Net-Zero sting, unlike that other redoubtable Tory luminary, one THERESA MARY MAY.
You can certainly point to Vance’s hypocrisy. After all, America’s efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan were not much of an improvement on Vietnam. Nor is America a country at ease with itself. No other country in the West regularly debates the possibility of civil war.
We can certainly say that Trump’s last attempt at peacemaking (in Afghanistan) ended in fiasco and tragedy, as the Taliban simply ignored the agreement they had just signed, and Trump did not care. So who is America, the world’s patsy, to lecture anyone?
But still. Vance has a point. Our democracies and our armed forces are weak. We need to rectify that, and fast.
Agreed about Afghanistan but not Iraq. Iraq was seen as an existential threat to Israel and had to be “bombed back into the Stone Age” or better.
Better turned out be internecine civil war, from which the country will not recover for at least thirty years. Job done, move on.
Afghanistan ended in tragedy and fiasco because of the Biden administration. The Trump peace deal had nothing to do with the botched planning and shambolic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Alas, it did. Biden chose to see through Trump’s plan. It was everybody’s fault.
Look up the timeline of the war in Afghanistan, on the website of the Council of Foreign Relations.
How on earth can Vance be hypocritical about Iraq or Afghanistan when he wasn’t elected to the House until 2023?
And the US is a different country now.
Deep down European leaders have never really believed that Russia was going to invade them, which is why they are content with their tiny unprepared militaries.
James David Vance is the epitome of what so many Europeans loathe about America: brash, insular, moralising and imperious.
And I’m sure plenty of Americans hate how moralising and imperious many Europeans (including multiple leaders) have been about them – particularly since 2016.
Re: Britain. I’ve come to the conclusion in the past few years that the country deserves insulting and Vance – who I admire – is obliging. Not as an enemy or a nasty person, but as a good friend who is trying to shake the Brits out of delusions and torpor.
A sobering but true and necessary assessment. Europe and in particular Britain needs to harden up and act in its own interest. Unfortunately neither still haven’t worked out what that is.
Monsters from the deep. A sober thought. Indeed, Man was placed on Earth to fight evil, to shape the world and not be shaped by it. Bravery is needed, a heart for justice, a willingness to do what’s right – to take the path less traveled …..
‘Man was placed on Earth to fight evil’.
Should be:
‘Man was placed on Earth to fight the evil WITHIN’.
In the West we’ve failed absolutely, for, in my opinion, the greatest evil is hypocrisy – as it inevitably leads to all the other evils.
And the West is the world champion in hypocrisy!
The truth hurts and this article gives us it to us in spades.
UK defeats in Iraq & Afghanistan are not normally mentioned never mind admitted.
Our political class have been weak and vaccillating for decades leaving our once great country in a dire economic position.
Let us hope the present turmoil in politics continues and out of it all a new and courageous leader emerges to fix our economy and restore our values.
“moralising and imperious”?
That describes the European ruling class to a T.
That was my first thought too! At least Vance’s moralising and imperious manner (if you think he is like that) are backed up with hard power. Europeans are all mouth and no…nukes.
A reasonable strategy for Ukraine at the beginning of the war would have been for the west to throw everything at it – arms (within reason) and economic sanctions on Russia – with the overall strategy of holding back the Russians, capitalizing on short-term gains as much as possible, and bringing the Russians to the table for a negotiated peace as soon as possible, all in the understanding that the longer the war goes on the worse it is for Ukraine/ the more Russia will take back its overwhelming advantage via arms and men.
The Biden admin encouraged European and American hubris, a culture of NPC platitudes and pompous idealism, indulged the foolish idea that Ukraine could actually *win*, and war-feverish binary thinking over ‘appeasement’, but all at the same time taking pathetic virtue signalling half-measures over supplies and sanctions — Europe continued to pay for Russian fossil fuels and Germany’s Zeitenwende was always going to be pathetic.
All without any real objectives or strategy.
Now the chickens have come home to roost and much of the useless European and UK chattering classes descend into hysteria.
A reasonable strategy for Ukraine would have been to allow Russian speakers to speak Russian, and stop it’s army attacking its own people with artillery: and become a neutral state, like Austria.
And no-one would have been killed in military action.
the UK lost Iraq/Afganistan
What did the US win it , as i remember the US Armed forces being incapable of getting their people out of Afganistan (which the UK managed to do) running away while leaving $80 Billion worth of modern military equipment
Is that the same kinda win the US had in Vietnam
I also don’t remember the US win in Iraq
So as the US made up the bulk of the forces in those countries, weird to say the UK lost it, and the US won it
There’s none so blind as those who will not see !
Nah, he offends us because he’s just rude.
the US should’nt be so smug, they have per population the same amount of personal in their Army as the British Army, despite spending nearly a Trillion per year
The US performed far worse in Afganistan and Iraq than the Brit’s and the US armed forces are in a far worse state, the insitutional rot has hollowed out the US armed forces, just look at their soldiers,hardly the best
So the US might laugh at the UK/France , but the US Army has less than 500k Soldiers, Russia has 2.2 Million. even Ukraine has more soldiers
The reality is the US is no longer a world power, it’s a regional power at best and the UK seems to get far more done with far less money, but that’s always been the case
And Maybe the US should have listened to the UK in Iraq and they would’nt have made a complete bulls up of it
There’s none so blind as those who will not see.
JD Vance will very likely be president once Trump’s term has concluded.The Democrats need a generation in opposition to repent and recalibrate. So for purely practical and sef-interested reasons, we need to start listening to what JD says. The Age of American Largesse is over. While post-Cold War Europe was slashing defence budgets to finance ever expanding state welfarism, Russia took note. And so has Trump. The fact that Europe including the UK has weak and mediocre political leadership is obvious. A continent that no longer values its own defence, national security or free speech is ripe for criticism from the US VP. And the US taxpayer is no longer obliged to tolerate our failings.
Thanks Tom, enjoyed that immensely. And if I may add; we are not weak, it is our feeble elites who, unable to brook any challenge, resort to surveillance and repression of free speech. Hiding behind their amplification and stoking of minority grievance to silence and alienate. Talk to almost anyone and, there is strength of character and a sense of huge injustice against deeply held beliefs of what we, true ethnic British stand for.
In the ge2024 we took the soft option and the UK electorate put 600 MP’s out of a total of 650 from the #Uniparty into Westminster.
Just think about that ?
1. Since there is no ‘European’ interest in whose interest would a European army act? And what body would determine and direct it?
2. Vance didn’t name Britain in his comment, yet ‘Britain’, or at least those who claim to represent it took offence. If the cap fits as we say…
3. The British army performed so badly in Basra that they only avoided being driven out by letting the militias operate freely. It took US troops, already battle-hardened from brutal fighting in Falujah, too dig them out. It was one of the most shameful episodes in British military history.
Britain has spent much of this century fighting — and dying — alongside America.
Not the Eurocentric view of the American Secretary of State, Charles Evans Hughes.
The British response to Vance’s comment is to get out the DVD of Darkest Hour. GCSE jingoism. The British Army is short of cooks.
The USA spent a great effort over a long time since 1945 in promoting European integration. Yet Europe still has multiple personality disorder. Who is speaking today?
Ukraine is going to be latest in a long line of conflicts lost by the Americans. For a nation that spends the amount they do on the military, snd with all the sophisticated equipment they have they really are pi$$ poor at fighting wars.
The Koreans, Vietnamese, Kurds, Iraqis, Afghans and now Ukrainians have all been let down and abandoned by the yanks
And Europe’s been great?
A useful observation – if an uncomfortable one for a Brit like me to accept. As I see it the U.K. like the EU , has had thirty five years of dreadful and delusional Government – for which we can only blame ourselves. Getting out from under this mess is a project of decades and demands honest and steadfast political leaders and voters who are prepared to accept the necessary changes (more individual responsibility, less and better targeted welfare, more effective defence of our nation and its borders , lower taxes and much less debt) Tragically I fear the chances of this are very slight.
