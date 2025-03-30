Odesa’s historic city centre remains under daily Russian bombardment. Each night, we wake to news of yet another drone or missile attack. But so far the air defences, like Ukraine, hold out. And the yellow and blue flags fly defiantly from the city buildings.
Everyone wants to talk about Donald Trump, possible US betrayal and whether there really is now an end in sight to this war. Confusion reigns, with Trump reacting belligerently to Putin’s suggestion of an interim government. He says he’s “very angry” and has again lashed out with the threat of tariffs. The President might promise peace, but the lines coming out of Kyiv, Washington and Moscow are consistent only in their acrimony and confusion.
Ukrainians remain shocked at Trump’s behaviour. They cannot understand why he humiliated their president (only improving Zelensky’s popularity at home); they cannot understand why he parrots Kremlin propaganda (the latest being his claim that Ukrainian forces are surrounded in Kursk when they obviously are not). And, above all, they cannot understand why he has wanted to embrace Putin, a man who so clearly despises the United States.
Last week, though, following separate meetings with each side in Riyadh, the White House announced it had brokered a deal between Moscow and Kyiv to halt fighting in the Black Sea. This is a more limited agreement than the ambitious one discussed weeks ago in Jeddah. And the situation remains complicated. From the outset, Russia insisted that for any halt in hostilities it must get sanctions relief. It wanted its access to the SWIFT payment network restored and general banking sanctions lifted. Last Tuesday, the US agreed to this in exchange for a limited Black Sea deal. But then, on Thursday, a European summit in Paris declared there will be no lifting of sanctions — European buy-in essential for any deal to progress.
So what we have is another Trump-induced diplomatic mess. According to former Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk, things are at a stalemate. “We believe the Russians still have sufficient capability to put pressure on us, but not enough to make any serious breakthrough,” he tells me. “We don’t have enough to break through from our side either. No one can move any further.”
If the Russians don’t have the numbers to break through the Ukrainian lines they can, of course, mobilise yet more people, but this is not without a political cost, even for Putin. Moscow’s last mobilisation was difficult. Thousands fled the country to dodge the draft, and Russia started signing people up from other countries. Despite this, they’re still attempting to build their reserves.
“They’re getting ready for another summer offensive, which will be difficult for us,” Zagorodnyuk says. “We have defensive power, so their offense won’t be as productive, but it won’t go unnoticed. But if they want to launch an offensive, this is the right time. The weather is ideal — it’s around 16°C now, which is perfect for their preparations.”
Given that the offensive hasn’t come, Zagorodnyuk wonders if their preparations haven’t gone to plan. Certainly nothing has changed in terms of their strategy. “Their goal remains eradicating and destroying Ukraine,” he added.
As it stands, both sides need some form of respite, even if only temporary. Neither country’s economy is doing well and both militaries are exhausted. “They also have production problems,” adds Zagorodnyuk. “So they can’t ramp up production quickly enough to replace lost assets. If they’re put in a difficult position, they may go for a ceasefire, but they need to be in a very specific position for that. So, to expect them to agree to a ceasefire just because Trump asks them to — it’s not going to happen.”
But Trump can pressurise Putin in several ways. First, he could give Ukraine the weapons it’s been requesting. These would include the missiles, real-time intel, long-range aviation, and the communication systems that Zelensky laid out in his victory plan for Biden. He could also drastically intensify sanctions — cutting off most of the international banking system from trading with Russia and targeting its oil trade. Biden didn’t want to do either of those. His approach was never full-throated.
Trump has now actually started talking about doing these things, hoping to bring Putin to the table. His threats to impose secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire suggest that he might be finally running out of patience. Perhaps the White House has realised that it can’t work with Putin, and that Trump can’t get him to behave equitably and honestly. But Putin will want to keep at least a charade of negotiations going. Partial ceasefires, shifting the goalposts, complaints, new proposals: this is the Russian negotiation playbook. We saw it play out from 2014-2020 with the Minsk Process, a series of ceasefires that never came close to ending the war (that began in 2014 not 2022) or stopping Russian aggression.
For now, then, Trump remains the ultimate variable. Say what you like about Putin, but he is at least consistent in his barbarism. Trump’s malice is compounded by whimsy. Before his most recent pivot away from Putin, he changed once again the terms of the deal by which Ukraine would give Washington a share of its huge mineral resources. Washington’s latest demand is for all of Ukraine’s natural resources income for years: Kyiv to send Washington all profit from a fund controlling Ukrainian resources until all American wartime aid was repaid, plus interest. Obviously, Ukraine cannot accept this, which allows Trump to blame Zelensky for being an obstacle to peace.
This all looked good for Putin previously, but as Zagorodnyuk cautions, you can never be sure. “Putin will just blame Ukraine for everything, so the question remains who will Trump decide to push, Ukraine or Russia. You never know with Trump.” So though life continues in Odesa, uncertainty, as ever, rules.
I have to confess I haven’t missed Mr. Patriarkos biased articles about the Ukraine conflict.
He’s as usually, showing one side of the story.
Some things that are “obvious” to Mr Patriarkos are not so obvious to others. Why shouldn’t Ukraine repay the US for the war aid it’s received? We in the UK only finished paying our WW2 debts a few years ago. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
I’m not sure it’s “obvious” that Ukraine’s troops in Kursk aren’t surrounded, either.
As for quoting former Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk:
why on earth does the author think we’re going to swallow Zagorodnyuk’s assertions as readily as it appears he does? If Russia and Ukraine are truly “exhausted”, then why would
What these “experts” don’t seem to understand is that Russia is conducting a war of attrition, not of maneuver. And it is is winning. Russia keeps destroying Ukraine’s military using its massive advantages in artillery and air power, and only advancing when and where the defending troops have been beaten or withdrawn. Ukraine signed up for flashy maneuver warfare in its disastrous “counter offensive” against Surovkin’s Line and the invasion of Kursk, and has nothing to show for either besides tens of thousands of dead and maimed Ukrainian men.
And bulging pockets for various oligarchs and MIC shareholders, but I’m sure that’s pure coincidence.
Ukrainians “cannot understand why Trump humiliated their president”? Surely the author meant to say “cannot understand why Zelenskyy humiliated himself and Ukraine with his aggression in the Oval Office”?
You obviously saw a different interview than I did.
It wasn’t an interview and if you bothered to watch the whole meeting & press conference (not just the last 8 minutes used to frame a false narrative in the media), maybe you would’ve also seen Zelensky whinge, lie and disrespect his overlord over the course of 40 minutes before Vance and Trump had enough of his childish perfidiousness and let him know who’s boss.
I’ve noticed most people tend to interpret that “interview” in line with how they view Trump generally. If you’re anti-Trump, it was Drumpf being outrageously rude to Zelenskiy, The Brave Little Soldier Defending The West From The Moskovite Hordes; if you’re pro-Trump, it was the Sweatshirt Goblin being rude and ungrateful to The Orange Messiah and his Hillbilly sidekick Jimmy-D.
What I saw was Zelenskiy, who appears to have believed all the repeated unctuous flattery about him being The New Churchill, repeatedly interrupting both Vance and Trump with his stupid little he-man raspy voice, and try to play cutesy metaphor games; eg, when Trump said he didn’t have great cards.
If Zelenskiy hadn’t listened to BoJo in April 2022 and put the kibosh on the peace agreement (thereby saving many billions of dollars and God knows how many hundreds of thousands of lives) I might feel sorry for him. But no, he listened to Biden et al tell him that the US would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, and he was dumb enough to believe it.
Trump’s supposed impatience with Putin calling for UN oversight of elections to replace the regime in Kyiv didn’t last five minutes but it’s echoes though Western media so remind us of the Atlanticist magnetic field fired up against Russia for more than fifteen years. Even though it becomes increasingly hard to avoid seeing how far this is a fantasy field creating insuperable problems for those in its sway, it’s still there, poisoning Europe. So many political and institutional careers have been bound in, it continues to generate force while starting to fly apart.
Have to count this article as part of the problem. One symptom is the insistence that there must be ways to make Putin do what we want, dressing a fine window of wishful thinking which we’re entitled to gaze upon from some standpoint of presumed moral superiority. Another symptom is the tendency to dismiss as weakness any deviation from the crushing narrative. And of course one can only continue any of this by denying or at least ignoring how seriously Ukraine has been interfered with for over fifteen years, effectively destroying democracy and the rule of law in country and setting it’s people against each other some time before Russia finally intervened.
We need to wake up to the fact that the state of Ukraine is the problem. It can’t be defended against Russia because it can’t be defended in any terms we’d respect as normal. Credit to the Russian establishment for being the first to recognise that even though they did so partly because that had become a threat to them. Their recent proposal for UN oversight of democratic regime change in Kyiv shows Putin’s openness to working.in a rules based international order despite how his previous attempts to do so re Ukraine have been frustrated. He must maintain something positive from the way he was once able to work with Burns when the US under Bush.
Trump has a way to go to show he can now extricate the US from the mess his predecessors made trying to de-Russify Ukraine. Part of his difficulty is that he is compromised by actually haven taken part in that, even though he may be correct to say he would never have allowed it go to war. Though saying he knows who holds what cards, he’s addicted to means of making people pliable in bargaining and may unwisely fall back on that again even though he started from the game changing recognition that he doesn’t dispose of the means to make Putin pay or even play.
Putin will never stop the war . Because if he does he will be removed tried and jailed. There are forces in Moscow planning his removal even now. It’s only a matter of time before the rich folk in Russia remove him. Their wives want to travel and to shop in Harrods again. They are not impressed by Russians dying for a muddy field.
This article is so bad that even the BBC is being more honest in it’s reporting:
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0q198zyppqo
Basically every single claim made here is either completely disingenuous or an outright lie: Kursk was a debacle in which the Ukrainians fled like headless chickens (and it would’ve been a catastrophe had they not managed that), they’re also steadily losing ground inside Ukraine and have been doing so for over a year (and this is before the new offensive), Minsk was officially a process between Ukraine and it’s breakaway regions, so Russia couldn’t have broken the agreement (it was guaranteed by the French, Germans and Russians, with the former now claiming to have used it as a ploy against the latter), the sanctions have been a failure on nearly every level (and have opened doors for North Korea, Iran and China partnerships, as well as strengthening BRICS) and no amount of weapons will change the fact that Ukraine has already thrown most of it’s people to the wolves for this war (aside from the oligarchs extended families who are enjoying visa free travel & taxpayer subsidized living across western Europe), which they will lose sooner or later (their military has over 100 thousand official desertions, 70 thousand women with increasing participation in the fighting and they’re “incentivising” 18 year olds to join as well).
It’s incredible that people can keep warmongering even at this point in the war, when it is obvious to all but the mad and the blind that money is being burned and blood is being spilled for nothing but hatred.
As I predicted, the Trump administration will be bogged down in this so-called conflict resolution over years until Moscow gets its own government in Kiev. Or that could just take months but at the cost of a massive fracture across the West.
Trump and Putin are doing theatre for public consumption. There is no practical path to drive Russia back. Russia is the master of attrition warfare. Always has been. Nor is it even clear that the status quo of Feb 2022 would be desirable.
The irony is that, but for Boris Johnson’s interference in March 2023 (no doubt at the behest of the Biden State Department), a settlement along the lines of guaranteeing Minsk 2, would have sufficed. Now, Russia may well keep most of Ukraine East of the Dnieper (including Odessa). The best Ukraine can hope for is Russian generosity to leave Odessa (or part of it) and an outlet to the Black Sea.
As for fracturing “the west”: the war itself did that. Despite relentless anti-Russian propaganda, the grass roots in “the west” wondered why its mid-wit rulers insisted on pointless interference in a foreign border dispute? The only result has been impoverishment for Western Europe, skyrocketing energy prices and the rapid de-indutrialisation of Germany. If “the west” is ever to recover, a fracturing and humiliation of its mid-wit elites is necessary. Then let “the west” become genuinely democratic again.
Trump mistakes his ego for the fruits of knowledge and experience. But his banter can be fact-checked, so more extreme positions have to be taken.