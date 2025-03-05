“I’m working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense with no security, with no anything.”
Donald Trump’s Tuesday night speech to Congress was notable for its 90-minute length and sustained crowing, interspersed with petty swipes and veiled threats. Eventually, the president got around to the subject that has dominated global politics since his outburst in the Oval Office on Friday: the war in Ukraine. “2,000 people are being killed every single week — more than that. They are Russian young people, they’re Ukrainian young people. They’re not Americans, but I want it to stop,” he said.
The more I observe international politics, the more I return to former Israeli statesman Abba Eban’s characteristically dry observation that “political leaders do not always mean the opposite of what they say.” Trump has always been plain about who he is and what he wants. One of his few good qualities is that he never pretends to be what he’s not. And he’s never liked Ukraine, and he’s never believed in its war of defence against Russia.
Trump’s speech came barely 24 hours after the announcement that he was pausing aid to Ukraine. As a result, tens of billions of dollars in military assistance, including the supply of not just future aid but arms and associated tech already earmarked (but not yet delivered) to Kyiv has been frozen. To do this to an ally under attack from a murderous neighbour is lethal, and morally treacherous. Ukraine is now severely exposed.
A cessation of aid is going to be difficult for Ukraine. Sources over there tell me that the army could continue fighting for anywhere up to a few months, longer if the Europeans really step up. But their message was clear: they need the Americans. I fear they are right. It’s hard to spend any time on the front without running into soldiers using US equipment, while almost all digital communications are run through Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service. For now, though, everything has stopped, except, of course, the Russian attacks.
That doesn’t bother Trump. In any case, the US has done similar things in the past. Back in the Seventies and Eighties, Washington occasionally paused aid to Egypt when its policies ran counter to American interests, notably when Cairo started cosying up to the Soviet Union. Congress also often attempted to limit the Reagan administration’s aid to Nicaragua and El Salvador on account of their corruption and authoritarian governments. Aid has always been used as a means of chastising regimes that irritated them.
But to slap a longstanding US ally at war with one of Washington’s traditional foes? The only precedent for that is… Donald Trump — in 2019. That year, he halted aid to Ukraine for various supposed and different reasons, mainly, he said, because of Ukrainian corruption. Many suspect, however, that he did it because of Ukraine’s refusal to launch investigations into Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, as Trump wanted to nobble his likely rival in the 2020 presidential election.
So why the power play this time? It seems that, in the end, the divide on Ukraine between the Europeans and the United States is the one at the heart of so many divorces — irreconcilable differences. In this case, it’s irreconcilable enemies. For the Europeans and Britain, Putin menaces their continent. The threat is on their doorstep, which makes it not just proximate but inescapable. For the Americans, though, geography intervenes. Trump knows this. As he said: “We have an ocean separating us, and they don’t.” It’s China that poses a more serious multi-pronged threat to Washington, ranging from conventional military competition to crime, counterintelligence, and cybersecurity. More than this, China is the only nation that is big and rich and powerful to conceivably challenge Washington for global dominance. Russia is too poor and dysfunctional.
From this position of relative safety, it’s small wonder Washington feels such dissatisfaction at the Europeans who, in its view, simply aren’t doing enough to protect themselves. To America, Europe looks recklessly blasé. As Trump stated last night: “Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they’ve spent on defending Ukraine, by far. Think of that. They’ve spent more buying Russian oil and gas than they have defending.” In fact, this American view long predates Trump (even if it wasn’t felt with such force). Biden mentioned it several times, and even Obama complained that “Europe has sometimes been complacent about its own defence”. They are right. In Europe, we have lived off American largesse for 80 years. We love welfare states and so we outsourced our security to Washington to pay for them. Whether we like it or not, in certain regards the true father of the NHS is not Nye Bevan but Harry Truman.
This sort of freeloading was always going to irk a president whose view of geopolitics is fundamentally mercantile. For Trump, everything is transactional. “If we have to safeguard everyone else, what do we get out of it?” is the attitude. As the President said, he wants to deliver “the greatest economy in history”. Behind the vague and typical boasting lies a note of fear. The American deficit, which sits at around $1.2 trillion, has concentrated minds. As the historian Niall Ferguson observed, when superpowers spend more on debt repayments than on defence, they soon cease to be superpowers. Washington did that for the first time last year. The trend must be arrested. The deficit must come down, or else the United States might go down with it.
No wonder, then, that the desire to bring in revenues is high on the Trump agenda; resources, be they in Ukraine or Greenland, are seen as a fruitful means to this end. His beloved, misunderstood tariffs are too, which “are not just about protecting American jobs. They are about protecting the soul of our country. Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again.” The stock market may yet have other ideas.
But for all those statesmen who don’t see Ukraine as a security issue, and are aware of how much leverage Washington has, Kyiv offers value only as a cash cow that can be bilked, not least from a man who’s spent his life bilking everyone he can. And make no mistake, he intends to bilk Ukraine. And it seems his playbook is working. Zelensky has been made to atone. In a letter which Trump read out last night he said: “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer…. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time.” This is the deal that was due to be signed until the meeting between Zelensky, Trump and JD Vance descended into finger-jabbing acrimony.
The threat of facing Putin alone has also pushed Europe into action. Not only has Starmer promised that Ukraine’s Western allies would continue providing military aid to secure lasting peace and protect the country’s sovereignty. The PM has also declared the UK’s readiness “to put boots on the ground and planes in the air”, invoking a possible “coalition of the willing” for Ukraine’s defence.
Finally, Europe was getting its act together — rhetorically at least — which you’d think would be music to the White House’s ears. But then Vance hit the airwaves to tell the world that “If you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.”
“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years,” he said.
Apart from the inanity of the outburst, forgetting, perhaps, that the UK sent around 150,000 troops to Afghanistan and around 140,000 to Iraq, this response to the European willingness to do what the White House has repeatedly urged them to do is striking. But perhaps not surprising. If Kyiv can survive with only European help, then it may well be goodbye lucrative minerals deal. But more broadly, it is not in the US interest for the Europeans to become totally self-sufficient militarily. If that were to happen, Washington would lose the largest part of its leverage over a continent that is, in the end, the richest and most dynamic free space outside of the US. The ideal situation is for the Europeans to pony up much more cash yet still have to defer to Washington when it counts.
Understand this and understand that the White House is using Ukraine as a means through which to more broadly reorder international relations for a new era; in Trump’s machinations can be seen an adumbration of the world as he wants it to be.
What, then, will Vance make of what happened last night in Germany. In response to the White House’s outburst, it overturned the debt brake which prevents it from spending more on defence. “In view of the threats to our freedom and peace on our continent,” said Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, the motto “whatever it takes” must now apply to the country’s defence. Merz now argues that defence spending must go above 1% of GDP. Isn’t this what America wanted?
It’s almost impossible to predict what Trump will do, but what is clear is that the United States is no longer a reliable ally. If we are back in the age of empires, then he is a fickle emperor indeed. The lesson for Europe is bleak but unambiguous. We are alone. While Moscow is revelling in Trump’s actions and China is seething at the imposition of tariffs, Europe has no choice but to become self-sufficient. We must understand that paying 3% of GDP for defence now is better than having to pay 6% five years down the line when the Russians are in the Baltics.
Of course, it’s not just foolish but dangerous to take Trump at his word. Of course his speech was filled with exaggerations and lies. The US hasn’t spent $350 billion on Ukraine; in fact, since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Congress has passed five spending bills to provide support to Ukraine, totaling about $174.2 billion. Meanwhile, Europe hasn’t merely spent $100 billion. A February EU fact sheet reported that its member states had provided about $145 billion since the start of the war, and then in February, the EU committed up to $54 billion for recovery and reconstruction.
Minerals, tariffs and the annexation of territory (“one way or the other, we’re going to get it,” he said about Greenland) — it could be the 1800s again in DC. Trump, let’s be clear, doesn’t like war: because it’s expensive. But he likes to fight (or “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as everyone chanted in that room yesterday), and to do so while making “great TV”. His weapons of choice are, it seems, economic, all backed up by massive US hard power in the background of course.
And so, for now, we continue to stumble into an uncertain future, unsure of where the whims of one man will take us next. Trump says it will be like nothing we have ever seen before. And, in that at least, we can take him at his word.
“To do this to an ally under attack from a murderous neighbour is lethal, and morally treacherous. Ukraine is now severely exposed.”
Ukraine isn’t an ally, it’s a proxy, which was always meant to be used as a punching bag and occasionally poke the Russians back.
I have to say though, I think it’s more “lethal and morally treacherous” to be cheering for the needless and pointless slaughter of your “allies” youth than it is to find a solution that will stop the bloodshed. In fact, if the author were using his brain he’d maybe consider that any pause in hostilities would be to Ukraine’s benefit, because the Russians have been advancing since the so-called summer counteroffensive (and still are, if slowly).
Warmongers like Patrikarakos pretend to be somehow representing Ukrainian opinion, when in reality it is the Zelensky regime they shill for and anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to throw more money and weapons into this dumpster fire should go and volunteer instead of being a keyboard warrior.
I almost stopped reading after looking up the verb to bilk. = to swindle, cheat etc. So that’s the premise of the article?
Then the ridiculous number of UK troop sent to Afghanistan. How can we have sent over 150,000 when we only have 75,000 troops in total?
Unherd do better please. This is just more crap. Your readers don`t want this.
About 100,000 in the British Army at that time, not all deployed of course so the numbers in this article are just made up.
Like oh so strong words about billions of Euro money and boots on the ground. Made up words.
I too baulked at that, To have transmitted those figures without scruple or interrogation casts doubt on this entire piece and, indeed, the good sense and perspicacity of the author altogether.
HM Forces in Iraq peakd at 46,000 men.
The figures appear to refer to an FOI request drawn up by thr MOD in 2014.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a7479da40f0b646ce8d9bb7/PUBLIC_1398344624.pdf
These figures must surely refer to numbers deployed rather than individual servicemen sent. I know chaps who went over 3 times to Afghan and twice to Iraq so perhaps they were counted 5 times.
It also refers to ‘personnel’ rather than troops.
I’d be intrigued to know how that figure was realised otherwise.
One of those 46,000 was that Proconsul and plenipotentiary extraordinaire Rory Stewart. He who backed the late Camilla Harris 100%.
10,000 was the UK’s maximum deployment in 2010.
By comparative analysis BAOR used to be about 55,000.
That is the correct figure for the total number of British troops who served in Afghanistan, not the number in theatre at any given time.
The corrct number of individual servicemen or the correct number of deployments?
I would be interested to know.
It seems very high given the size of the Army during that period.
It’s the number of people who served. They didn’t all go at once. Doh!
I thought UnHerd had largely escaped the TDS pandemic. But I was too hasty.
Since Trump himself often appears deranged (eg the mad Gaza plan, Ukraine starting the war by being invaded, $350 billion dollars sent in aid to Ukraine = 2x actual amount, annexing Canada and Greenland), I think
‘TDS’ should actually stand for our awareness that the man’s ideas are, quite simply, often unhinged. He gets some things right (eg European defence underspending, DEI and trans follies, government waste) but if you machine-gun a target, you will hit the bullseye sometimes. I thought Patrikarakos made some good points, especially about the awfulness of siding with the murderous Putin and his kleptocratic cronies.
Trump’s speech, he writes near the start, was “interspersed with petty swipes and veiled threats.”
That’s where I stopped. Trump’s speech wasn’t debanking his opponents, gleefully censoring them, or attempting to jail them.
TDS is especially tedious when combined with rank hypocrisy.
“But to slap a longstanding US ally at war with one of Washington’s traditional foes?”
Ukraine is not an ally of the US. An ally, is a country like the UK tied to the US with treaties, in particular NATO. Deliberately pretending that this distinction doesn’t matter seems to be part of a concerted attempt to convince us that we are at war with Russia.
But there is a treaty between Ukraine, the USA and the UK.
https://theconversation.com/ukraine-war-what-is-the-budapest-memorandum-and-why-has-russias-invasion-torn-it-up-178184
Russia broke its terms, obviously, by invading. Trump is now reneging on his obligations.
OMG, I’ve barely got through a third of the article and already have too much to object to here:
Firstly: the USA has stopped aid going to Ukraine to pressure it into continuing the peace plan that the Trump administration is pursuing. Which, as far as I’m aware, is currently the only one in town. The author then makes the argument that this is a typical example of the US being nasty by halting aid to countries to make them bow to US interests. Right, I’m buying all that, but how is pressuring for peace not in the Ukraine’s interests when this war clearly isn’t going anywhere?
From this position of relative safety, it’s small wonder Washington feels such dissatisfaction at the Europeans who, in its view, simply aren’t doing enough to protect themselves.
That’s because they aren’t.
To America, Europe looks recklessly blasé.
It looks a lot like that to me aswell.
This sort of freeloading was always going to irk a president whose view of geopolitics is fundamentally mercantile.
It seems to have irked a succession of presidents, so I honestly don’t know what the author’s point is.
“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years,” he said.
Even though Vance didn’t specifically refer to Britain and the outrage seems highly confected, it is true that Britain hasn’t gone into war alone since the Falklands War, which was 43 years ago. Otherwise, Britain has been in a coalition – usually lead by the US. So Vance did have a point, whether that was his intention or not if you look at the issue from the standpoint of independent capabilities, which is what the US wants from Europe now.
And frankly, what is there to cheer about about the condition of Britain’s armed forces and the willingness of the young to fight for their country? Starmer’s sabre-rattling just comes across as entirely toothless and I guess the US reaction is – understandably – “GET REAL”.
I’m sorry but this is exactly the kind of self responsibility-evading tosh coming from Europe at the moment that raises my concerns even further about the future security of the continent.
The only take perhaps is that Trump is an American leader defending American interests.
Hardly news, except for uberrascht author.
The hysterical pearl clutching contrasts so vividly with years, decades, of apathy and irresponsibility, on pretty much every issue, defence, energy, procurement, net zero à tous prix, internal security and justice, destructive market distortions and protectionism.
And on every issue, should you differ from dogma, you are a nazi. On every issue, the norm is not rational conversation, it is silencing
When Europe finally realises that Hitler’s influence has been greater him dead than alive, when Europe finally stops living in fear and distrust, then maybe there’s hope for our young
This chap should be re-assigned to the Guardian Newspaper to spill his bilge.
The content of this warmongering armchair sanctimonious warrior is so misguided and wrong-headed it makes me despair for the future of Unherd. Don’t the editors give these ramblings any scrutiny?
Ironically, this author is very much of the herd mentality.
Absolute tripe and a black mark on UnHerd.
“Morally treacherous.” Unlike our breaking our solemn vow to never expand NATO?
“Longstanding US ally.” WUT?? You mean the country we overthrew ten years ago??
Poke the bear, the bear eventually reacts. Sometimes I hate us.
Hmm. Mostly hogwash. But lets not blame UnHerd: we all need too see what is being said by the “other side”. As a wake-up call if nothing else..
I was suspicious too, but the author is correct: 150,000 British service personnel served in Afghanistan. Download the pdf from the House of Commons library here: https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9298/
It’s a nonsense figure.
UK soldiers were there for 13 years and, from the IWM website:
By 2010, UK troop numbers reached their peak with around 10,000 troops deployed across Afghanistan. Later the same year, discussions began over the withdrawal of NATO forces and in 2011, US President Barack Obama announced the planned withdrawal of US soldiers. Over the next few years, UK forces concentrated their efforts on training Afghanistan’s own security forces, and began handing over key parts of Helmand Province to Afghan forces.
In the first year 2001 there were only 5,000 soldiers from all 50 contributing countries. So even if they rotated soldiers every year that number can never be reached. In fact many soldiers did many tours.
“In keeping with the many thousands of British Service personnel who have served with such courage, commitment and distinction in Afghanistan – many repeatedly – I know that they will approach their extended final tours with professionalism and dedication.” Major General Patrick Sanders, Assistant Chief of the Defence Staff (Operations) 2013
“many thousands...” not 150,000.
“Longstanding ally”.
If the new US Administration is serious about defusing recently ramped up conflict with Russia things can only improve. Trump’s been President before and knows exactly how Ukraine’s been twisted out of shape as a weapon in that and he also knows that it’s perfectly possible to make mutually beneficial agreements with Putin’s Russia as under G W Bush in 2005-7. He’s aware it’s not Russia that moved away from those. If he doesn’t fully avow American responsibility for fostering unnecessary conflict in Ukraine and elsewhere, and polluting political discourse with anti Putinism, he may at least be.prepared to do something about it.
bilk or milk?
What a bunch of hogwash! Who moved NATO eastwards! Transactional! About time someone stepped up to the plate! Trump is the only leader in town with a plan! STOP THIS FRIGGEN UNNECESSARY WAR! Pull your finger out Europe! The ‘continent’ always at war, internecine and and all manisfestations in between. Hungary, Slovakia, Italy and all like thinking rationalists. Thanks President Trump for seeing the light rather than snuffing it out! No apologies for the !!!!!!
Good to see you haven’t fired all the lunatics, I was getting worried by the spate of good articles on Donald Trump recently.
Since Britain can more likely send a brigade of front line fighters rather than 20000 troops it has, since the days of Afghanistan and Iraq, indeed become ‘some random country’.
This is an appalling piece of TDS nonsense. Full of the usual ad hominem attacks and compromised by incorrect statistics, anyone thinking that the answer is 2TK committing to ‘boots on the ground and planes in the air’ is unworthy to be called a ‘foreign correspondent’.
Utter drivel, even for Unherd’s centrist dad failures. What next, Rory Stewart on ‘How to save Ukraine’?
Ukraine is not a longstanding ally. Biden and the EU were 100% prepared to abandon it until the Ukrainians fought back. Stop pretending Trump is the outlier because he wont risk WWIII over who controls the Donbas. Where do we do find these tired talking points?
All well said.
America may regret Europe finding itself through the US abandonment of an order it created.
Aren’t we all getting ahead of ourselves? Whatever Trump might have heard in private, there’s no indication at all in the public domain that Putin wants to stop fighting. We have no idea what Trump thinks peace looks like and the notion that some long term US economic interests in Ukraine would deter Putin is nonsense. Without deploying troops, what leverage would Trump have?
We have a better idea what peace would look like to Putin but no detail.
I’ll believe Trump has an actual peace plan when I see it.
Two indications. One was Russia saying they had no objection to Ukraine joining the EU. Just compare that with the reasons for the coup. The second was Russia saying they would accept peacekeeping forces from NATO countries. Last week they wouldnt accept it.
Sounds like the warmonger is angry… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAWk1tY3oFk
As a simple formula, this is a plausible characterization. I’m sure it’s a bit too simple, and it’s dangerous to underestimate Trump. But he refers to peace negotiations as business and thinks, however seriously, that he can turn the Gaza Strip into a Riviera or Las Vegas Strip. That’s pretty nakedly transactional.
One evident thing that complicates the Dealmaker/breaker-in-Chief label is Trump’s just about unsurpassed hunger for attention—favorable when he can get it. If not, outraged or baffled attention will do. He’s swallowing much of the attention and energy of the world. Many watch with admiration or glee. TDS is prevalent among his followers too. No one knows where this will end. Including Trump. I doubt he cares where the world actually stands after his departure as long as he is remembered as powerful and important, and adored by some.