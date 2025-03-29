There’s a poignant epigraph in Hilary Mantel’s final book, The Mirror & the Light. “Brother men,” it reads, “you who live after us, do not harden your hearts against us.”
Right now, it feels particularly difficult not to harden our hearts to the governments of our recent past. Layer upon layer of political failure has consolidated into a deep rock of mismanagement which grows more obdurate by every passing generation. Britain is just so bleak: the sense of decay and neglect is palpable across the country. Everyone knows something is fundamentally off; that things are out of kilter.
Was anyone really that surprised by the report published earlier this week which found parts of Birmingham and the North East are now among the poorest places in Europe? You only have to walk around these places to know they are profoundly poor.
During my last trip to Birmingham, the city of my birth, I watched a group of Bayern Munich fans wandering aimlessly through the town ahead of the match against Aston Villa. What were they making of our second city as they compared it with their German home-town? Britain must have seemed so much poorer. This wasn’t because of anything dramatic — boarded up shops or jarring poverty — just an unmistakable feel.
The city’s problems run particularly deep, of course: failures of local government exacerbating failures of national Government. I’ve been reading David Lodge’s Nice Work, set in the depressed Birmingham of the Thatcher years. What is so striking about that novel, written almost four decades ago, is just how relevant it remains. That sense of decline and neglect captured by Lodge in 1988 has, if anything, only become worse.
Governments have come and gone, new ideas have been tried, grand promises made. And yet, here we are, Birmingham among the poorest places in Europe, a failing city at the heart of England: once Tory, then Labour and then Tory once again, but now, potentially, Reform. It should be no surprise that Nigel Farage chose the city for his party’s “BIGGEST Event Yet” last night.
But as deep as Birmingham’s problems go, they are far from unique — and it is this which goes at least some way to explain the national popularity of Reform in the polls. Even in London, which cannot be said to be a failing city in any real sense, there is now a sense of listlessness and decay in the air. As someone recently said to me, “It feels defeated.” London gambled on globalisation before 2008, and now, like the rest of the country, seems lost.
Everything here seems to be out of sync. What were once seen as basic life expectations have become aspirational luxuries; three-bed semis, family doctors, functioning A&Es, pleasant town centres and simple family holidays. Those jobs that once guaranteed a comfortable standard of life and status, no longer do: teaching and medicine, social work and military service. A friend of mine calls this the crisis of the “downwardly mobile professionals” — the DMPs or dumpies. These are not the “left behinds” of lore, but the quietly seething dumped upon, unsure who or what is to blame, but aware that something is wrong.
Who should the dumpies blame? In one sense, it’s easy: the Tories. There is a strong empirical case that the government from 2010-2024 was the worst in Britain’s post war history; a period of rule almost entirely without merit. Not only did the Conservative Party leave office with taxes at record highs but public services were at record lows and people’s living standards had barely improved since they took power. The country’s prisons were full, its military power reduced, its police forces cut and utility companies disgraced. Heathrow was not given its third runway, HS2 was not finished, the Northern Powerhouse was abandoned, and old-age care left to rot. The failure is almost impressive in its totality. Not a single prime minister or senior figure from this period emerges with credit: from David Cameron to Rishi Sunak via Theresa May, Boris Johnson and the Liz Truss moment.
Such is the Tory record, it is fanciful to think Badenoch might have turned things around in the short time she has been limply in charge of the party. Yet, brother man, for the sake of honesty, we should not harden our hearts too much. The Tory record is disastrous, but it was book-ended by crises beyond even its own ineptitude. No one serious can account for the years of Tory failure without acknowledging the crash of 2008 and the pandemic of 2020. We continue to live with the seismic consequences of those two events, as well as the stains of the 2016 Brexit crisis, which Cameron, May and Johnson cannot so easily wash from their hands.
But things go even deeper. It is not possible to travel around the UK without seeing not only the failures of the last period of Tory rule, but also the failed promise of the Blairite years of plenty before that, and the epoch of upheaval under Thatcher before Blair and Major. Andrew O’Brien, from the Council for National Resilience, has calculated that in 1975, when Thatcher became Tory leader, the country was spending around £19 billion a year in today’s prices on support for nationalised industries and employment programmes. Today, we are spending £41 billion on unemployment assistance alone. We have few nationalised industries ensuring that the essentials of advanced economic life — like steel — are produced in Britain.
Given our current predicament, O’Brien believes it would be sensible for the Government to abandon decades of Treasury orthodoxy and begin subsidising British industry all over again. That we are even contemplating such things is telling. Old answers no longer make much sense. The country today is walking around in a daze, like those Bayern Munich fans, dimly aware that something isn’t right, but unaware how to fix it.
All certainties are gone. In the Conservative Party, the children who worship at Thatcher’s feet have suddenly found their assumptions turn to dust. The transatlantic alliance, which was the alternative to Europe, is crumbling along with America’s commitment to free trade. What, then, is supposed to take its place? The Labour Party, meanwhile, has inherited a state which does not work in the way it assumed; it is unable to deliver either the improvements in public services or the economic growth necessary to begin to shift the malaise which is powering Reform into contention at the next election.
And yet, even Reform — Westminster’s disruptors — still cling to old Thatcherite orthodoxies which no longer make sense in a world where Trump and Putin hold sway and national resilience is the key, not just nationalism.
The failures of four decades have combined in this moment of profound national malaise. But Mantel’s plea for the compassion of future generations, contains a profound truth about life — and politics. It is too easy for us to pass judgement on those who made decisions in the past. Who, though, has the political bravery to try something new today? We should not harden our hearts to those who fail, only to those who never bother trying.
There is a lot wrong with the UK, but I’ll go with economic policy. The article states the Blair years were ones of plenty, but they were not – they were years of running up debt, in both the public sector and households (mostly because house prices rose so dramatically, requiring ever bigger mortgages). It looked like a time of plenty but it was no different to someone spending excessively on the credit card looking like they are wealthy.
Since 2008 we have, collectively, been trying to pay that credit card off and just like someone who suddenly has to pay off their credit card debt, we have become poor. Or some of us have – many became wealthy during the Blair years and those having to pay off the debt are not the people responsible for it.
And yet the Bank of England barely even gets a mention. It used to be said the Governor of the BoE’s job was to remove the punch bowl just as the party was getting going. The problem is that since 97, and especially since 9/11, they chose to spike the punchbowl instead. And the problem today is that given the slightest chance they will spike what is left of the punch again.
However, I do not see anyone even acknowledging the issue really. Trump and Farage have some flickers of understanding but they do not seem to have the whole picture. I have been hoping for a revolutionary, Thatcher-like figure for nearly 20 years now but I see little sign of one appearing.
We defaulted on our US debt repayments in 1934, thus we have ‘form’ as an undischarged bankrupt.
So why not again? After all it’s our grandchildren who shall have to pick up the pieces, not us.
I agree Dennis; Debt is the killer and the new “normal”.
Making borrowing normal, usual and easy means we can buy “stuff” we cannot afford. This keeps up a veneer of wealth that is illusory. But it does allow GDP and things to seem good. Manufacturers do well selling stuff on the lam. We (all, me included) enjoy things we can’t really afford, we remain complacent and are bought off with distractions. The winners are those who control the debt, no one else in my view, not manufacturers long term nor individuals and families.
The chasm between the haves and have not gets wider, the poor are kept quiet with hand outs of borrowed money, the better off are kept quiet with trinkets bought with borrowed money or serviced with the illusory asset price rises.
Bought and sols; all of us.
“Only (harden our hearts) to those who never bother trying.”
Yes, but trying what? A brand new economic theory? Finding something to ban? Pointing a finger at someone to blame? We’ve tried all of those, and look where we are.
I have a modest suggestion. The only thing we haven’t tried, at any level, is leadership. But then, do we want to be led? Are we willing to accept ‘no’ for an answer when we voice our wants? McTague describes modern Britain, but his description could just a easily describe Britain in the 1970s. We know what happened next.
This article does a good job of capturing Britain’s deep unease with uncanny precision. Though Blair gets an easy ride in terms of analysing root causes.
We were once a nation once brimming with confidence, ambition and capability, but have now settled into a collective shoulder-shrug: everyone feels something is off, but no one can quite work out how to fix it.
Amongst a range of contributing factors that are causing all this – two deeper undercurrents stand out in explaining this gloom.
First, there is the persistent failure to produce authentic, imaginative leadership. Instead of courageous visionaries who could rally people behind bold solutions, we have careful “managers” who appear more concerned with survival than true renewal. This lack of political bravery has, over decades, led to half-hearted, contradictory, or downright damaging policies that have fundamentally altered the fabric of our society (ahem – Blair) and which certainly never quite meet the scale of Britain’s challenges.
Second, while a strong safety net is a hallmark of a compassionate society, the welfare system and other modern comforts have arguably lulled much of the population into apathy and complacency. Plenty of people sense the country’s decline but lack the motivation – or see no incentive – to undertake the sacrifices or radical shifts needed to reverse it. The path of least resistance is simply to muddle along, allowing inertia to persist.
What remains is a system so bound up in its own dysfunction that even sincere reformers struggle to make headway. The question, then, is how to break this cycle.
One possibility is that we will be forced to act by an external crisis: a sudden economic collapse, an environmental disaster or a geopolitical shift. Such shocks have, in the past, spurred Britain to embark on bold new paths. Yet if we ar at at the stage where we are relying on catastrophe to save us; then it’s clear that the damage has already been done.
Perhaps the most pragmatic takeaway is that we should not spend all our energy blaming past governments (as easy / enjoyable as that might be) – or even scolding a population weary from decades of half-measures. If we truly wish to avoid harder external jolts, we need systems that can produce and support leaders able to overcome institutional inertia, and a public / culture prepared to make short-term sacrifices in exchange for renewed vigour in the long run.
Without both, Britain is likely to remain “out of kilter,” resigned to decline until the next externalised shock arrives to force us to make the uncomfortable yet necessary steps required to transform our nation.
Dependency begets more dependency. It is a simple truth but if you give people free stuff they will vote for more of it. The NHS is a classic example. Most people have no idea how much it is costing them. NHS and welfare are gradually destroying us. Give people free stuff and people will just want more free stuff. It was ever thus. The irony is the one Marxist Leninist state namely china would not entertain welfarism.
And how do you create real wealth? I was always told either by digging stuff up or making stuff, both of which we seem to have given up on. Buying and selling houses on borrowed money has been the biggest growth industry which is hardly surprising when you have had years of absurdly low interest rates and money printing. We are facing a reckoning and this is just the beginning.
It would be futile to engage in the blame game by castigating past governments, but we do need to recognise that with the increasing size of the state in each decade since Thatcher has brought us to this pass.
We need to give the ‘working people’ their money back and the only way we are able to achieve that is by reducing the size of the ‘State’
“And yet, even Reform — Westminster’s disruptors — still cling to old Thatcherite orthodoxies which no longer make sense”.
This has been the assumption for many years and, during those years, the state has grown and grown and we are now poorer. A Thatcherite solution would be painful and takes years to bear any fruit and, yet, I see no alternative.
“O’Brien believes it would be sensible for the Government to abandon decades of Treasury orthodoxy and begin subsidising British industry all over again.”.
This seems to me lunacy – not only because of the question, how does the Government know what to subsidise and might there not be a little corruption but because we’ve been there, done that and it doesn’t work.
There seems to be among the population a view that the Government should be there to help us to the extent to 60% of households receive more from the state than they contribute.
There is only one way to prosperity and that is through more productivity. I don’t know how to achieve that but it certainly does not involve guidance from His Majesty’s Government.
It could subsidise industries that are strategically important such as steel and energy, the same as other countries do. Instead we went all in on Tharchers ideology of privatising everything that state owned foreign companies now own billions of pounds of British assets.
British workers are literally handing money to foreign governments for things their predecessors created, which is a frankly ludicrous situation
The article doesn’t mention mass immigration at all.Birmingham is not a british city anymore.
Importing 10 – 15 million useless people from the third world for idealogical reasons, is the root cause of most of these problems
I found it curious this did not get a mention in the article.
The last time I went to Birmingham the ethnic make up looked similar to that of a Dubai shopping mall – about 10-15% white and the rest from everywhere else, but mainly Pakistan and India. I wonder who would vote Reform there.
Earlier arrivals worked at the remaining large factories such as BL at Longbridge, and acquired property – which they now rent to newer arrivals since the factories have mostly gone.
I would occasionally have gone there for a football match or a concert, but now just don’t bother since that trip to the Bullring about 10 years ago. It’s just too wretched.
The best measure of this slump – and any progress made in getting out of it – is probably GDP per capita. There are some pretty obvious actions available to increase this measure – but the uniparty and wider blob refuse to implement them. To do so requires “putting country first”. There is only one party likely to kick-start the journey.
…you’re completely and unredeemable ‘effed Youkay. Worse than when you were in in the early seventies when I was a lad there. Its’ feminization wots got ya’s by the short and curleys. So unless yas break out the Saxon scold’s bridals for the AWFULs you’re gonna crumble humble to the burqa in quite short order.
“Do not harden your hearts against us.”
The DEI Blairite community of communities claims to be non-judgemental. Yet it judges the people of Britain’s past, and does so very harshly. Or at least certain of those who are not of the sort who are valorised in the new dispensation.
Did all these politicians of the last forty years fail despite trying? Or did they very successfully plant the seeds of a vigorous new growth? A species something akin in habit to Ficus sumatrana?
Do not harden your hearts against us is a plea for mercy; for forgiveness. That might, at certain times, stir a response of love. But only towards those, weak though they were in their humanity, nevertheless loved us.
But what of those political leaders who merely scolded us? Wanting to ‘improve’ us so that they might glory in their own rectitude? Their promises their only claim to be necessary to us. Their plea for forgiveness resting on the assumption that is it better to just have tried something.
Britain is like your elderly aunt. When you were a child she was your favourite. She always gave you a bright welcome. As generous with her interest in you as she was with her afternoon teas and gifts of pocket money on parting in the Summer evenings.
Now she is retired, living in a seaside bungalow, in a town which is itself like her photographs and nik naks: repositories of memory that communicate nothing to her decayed state of mind. Veneration of what she was requires following her coffin to the committal service and in acceptance, willed and humble, hearing the priest read the last rites – the description of the iron cage of life that will be reforged into a rod to rule, but in another Age.
There is a different plea than Hilary Mantel’s one for mercy in judgement. It is not for us to mount the tribunal to judge; much less to anathematise. A very different plea that was put into a work written near the end of her life by the Great War poet May Wedderburn Cannan in her poem From One Generation to Another.
A great revival in the UK, is an opportunity waiting to be grasped, and it’s really not rocket science.
The ‘Big State’ has comprehensively failed since Maggie resigned 35 years ago, extending it’s reach with each decade that has passed, it is now suffocating/strangling our economy and our values.
We need a leader and a party to radically reduce the size of the State and its agencies, to eliminate many of the taxes it takes from us and allow working people the freedom to rescue our economy and improve the lives of their families.
Right now I would settle for a government that would just fix the $#%*ing potholes in our roads.
I would add 9/11 to the seismic events that have been so detrimental to us, but apart from that a fairly accurate analysis it seems to me.
It may not be popular but I think Rishi Sunak was really trying to making a difference during his tenure. The changes and projects put in place 2023 – 24 received no fanfares in the MSM, but they were going on behind the scenes, progress was made despite being up against an obstructive civil service at times.
I am not at all sure a dramatic leader is what is needed. Sometimes in history it has been the quiet steady ones who made the most useful reforming headway, Stanley Baldwin and Harold Macmillan for example.
‘Slow and steady wins the race’.
Britain has the people Even immigrants come to the UK wanting to work. The problem is that the energy to do things is continually squelched by safetism and laws of compulsion (you must do…). In past times, with the exception of taxes, law was about prohibitions – what you shouldn’t do, but so long as you didn’t do things that were prohibited, there was no limit to what you could achieve.
We have to understand England (and later Britain) as a pirate nation. It made its money from merchant venturers and privateers. It stepped over boundaries, it was adept at ‘borrowing’ ideas from other nations and then extending them for profit. It broke things – like the Catholic Church, and the monarchy, and Europe at least a couple of times. It attacked battleships with men in canoes.
Now what? The law assumes people are stupid – safety assessments, written policies, tons of compliance paperwork. Nothing is allowed to be done without matron getting her oar in.
The solutions aren’t difficult – just unpalatable. Cut anything that creates a law of compulsion – eg the Online Safety Act, GPDR, Net Zero, AML and go back to laws of prohibition – Do No Harm. Stop investing in renewables and invest all that burning money in nuclear. Make energy cheap. Get education back focused on taking apart, copying and learning from other people’s ideas then figuring out how to do them better. Let people come up with new ideas and solutions, and above all take risks
Worry not O ye of little faith. Nothng you do can turn the wheel of fate.
Birmingham is now a North African-Middle Eastern-Pakistani city and judged by those standards remarkably pleasant. There is probably 10-15 years left till the European verneer wears off and full-on Islamisation, corruption, tribal conflict and social collapse begin.