Labour isn’t working — and things will only get worse. As if chaining itself to neoliberalism isn’t bad enough, the Government is now tying itself in knots over rearmament, ironically the very issue that did for Clement Attlee. Good luck going to war with no domestic steel or petrol, or bolstering the economy after smashing higher education, one of our few productive sectors. Unsurprisingly, then, Starmer’s popularity is tanking, and Reform is surging. Yet, as Reform’s first public bust-up so vividly hints, there are reasons to suspect that Farage won’t do much to solve Britain’s underlying woes either, leaving the country to drift even further into the abyss.
The tectonic plates are shifting in British politics, and the two-party system is edging towards disaster. As Reform’s momentum seems irresistible — until recently anyway — we may well be witnessing the belated emergence in the UK of something akin to the authoritarian national populism snaking across Europe, the final “Pasokification” of Labour and the emergence of a hegemonic Right-populism in Britain akin to Meloni, Le Pen or Orbán. Reform, then, are on course to be their British heirs.
Yet for all the discourse about the Red Wall and Labour losing the working class, Reform is not strictly a working-class revolt. Like all Right populist movements across Europe, Farage’s outfit is in reality a complex class coalition. To be sure, they undoubtedly do have a very strong base in the old skilled or “respectable” working-class (think: skilled tradesmen). But they also draw support from right across the social spectrum, with a lower-middle class core (think: policemen or shopkeepers) as well as sections of the professional classes (think: lawyers, bankers or managers).
Like Thatcherism, Reform’s ideological centre of gravity, its weltanschauung, is therefore not the working-class — but the frenzied fear of falling from the lower-middle class. This is certainly class politics and class anger, but it is not the collectivism or solidarity of communities during the miners’ strike. A better example is Hans Fallada’s “little man” in interwar Germany: squeezed and pushed around until he snaps, his isolated, uncollectivised rage fizzing everywhere like a firework let off indoors. In other words, then, Reform faces both ways. It’s both anti-elite and anti-underclass, taking aim at those on welfare as well as politicians and the rich. The hard working majority, the people, are being mugged off, by lazy freeloaders, whether migrants or students, bankers or politicians. Reform’s manifesto is a homage to this worldview: back small businesses; help small landlords and farmers; defend the nuclear family; attack state bureaucracy and the nanny state.
There are remarkable parallels today with the mood of the late Seventies, captured by Stuart Hall in his famous Policing the Crisis, written as the UK stood on the precipice of a new political-economic paradigm. Then, he argued, economic crisis fed popular, racialised fears of crime and disorder, which was in turn absorbed and entrenched by Thatcherism. Today’s popular rage, insecurity and fear of crime is coalescing around migration, an issue which has become a proxy for the huge divide between the people and the elite, a catch-all upon which ideas of powerlessness and glaring, jarring decline are projected. Vox pops of protesters on recent anti-migration marches didn’t even mention immigrants that much. What they did say was that the place has gone to shit; there used to be pubs here now it’s full of litter.
As Hall noted in 1978, a generalised culture of hysteria over immigration and crime drowns out key questions regarding deeper, structural causes for societal malaise — where have all the good jobs gone; why we don’t have any social housing; why the NHS is broken and we can’t see a doctor; why pubs are closing down; why councils don’t collect rubbish; why the police can’t respond to crime; the actual relationship between immigration, wages and public services. Yet answering them honestly would, of course, necessarily implicate many of the politicians and media figures currently pushing simple solutions to Britain’s problems, which doesn’t seem likely these days.
There’s a broader point here too. One of the most compelling criticisms of Hall’s work came from so-called “Left-realist” criminologists, who argued that his focus on the “moral panic” around crime obscured the reality that mugging was happening, crime was rising, and it was mainly affecting working-class communities. Today, while people’s fears and anxieties are undoubtedly being stoked by a sensationalist press, their fears and anxiety are real. Crime is high. Streets are dirty. The migration system is broken. The system is rigged against hard-working people. Social cohesion and trust have tanked. Society is fucked. Across the world the middle-class is being squeezed: it has felt the pinch more than all other sections of the population in recent years, with wages falling, debt soaring, and professionals under ever-more pressure to keep up appearances in their rotting Hackney terraces. This fear of falling and sense of unfairness is stoked by an increasingly visible underclass which hoovers up scarce public resources.
Rachel Reeves was right in her “securonomics” speech that we are at an “inflection point”. The UK is desperate for a new political-economic paradigm. It is not just the physical fabric of society that needs to be repaired, but the mental and civil. Ours is a country that has been driven mad by the twin strains of austerity and precarity, punctured by hyper-individualism and isolation. We need political leaders to articulate new ideas of shared citizenship, a new social contract. The welfare state was underpinned by an emotional articulation of values and citizenship rooted in shared suffering, contribution and fairness. While Thatcher attacked this consensus, she nonetheless simultaneously articulated a distinct, positive vision of the good life and the aspirational citizen-capitalist, liberated by property ownership.
Labour’s problem is not merely that they are straitjacketed by their commitment to spending limits and state intervention. It is that their technocratic approach to politics is incapable of articulating a new emotional common sense, so anathema is this idea to the bloodless managerialism in their hearts. Labour’s strategy is, therefore, just more managed decline, to tell us that things will never get better. Even more outrageously, some Labour politicians have claimed with a straight face that the economy is fine, that people must simply be imagining that they’re broke and let down.
Much as the lower-middle classes found their saviour in Thatcher’s fusion of penal populism, nationalism and individual economic liberty, today the frustration of the “hard working majority” finds its perfect outlet in Reform. Farage, an enthusiastic Thatcherite, seems to be the only person in British politics to grasp this worldview, the lack of faith in politics, or indeed the desperation for change. As during Brexit, Farage is seemingly the only politician capable of saying that the system is broken in an engaging way, and skilled enough to articulate a new positive vision.
In other words, then, there is a positive element of Faragism: a blokeish, nostalgic utopianism which pledges to break with the consensus and reset the social contract for decent, hard-working people. Because migration has become a proxy for societal decline and unfairness, the simple act of securing the borders and cutting migration contains a promise for rejuvenation and fairness: the high streets back to how they were; cleaner pavements; lower crime and higher wages. Thatcher had the scrounger as the foil for her positive vision. Farage, for his part, has migrants. Starmer, too, is currently attempting his own Thatcher tribute act with his recent attack on the benefit system. Yet Thatcher’s very raison d’être, like that of her class, was anti-statism, a visceral hatred of the nanny state and the bureaucrats who administer it. This stuff doesn’t work when you personify the very nanny state you’re meant to dismantle.
In the end, though, voters exhausted with the two-party consensus may be disappointed in the insurgents. First, there’s Farage himself, who is both Reform’s biggest asset and its biggest liability. Reform is dangerously over-reliant on the Brexit hero, a reluctant parliamentarian who is always on the look-out for the next lucrative opportunity on American television, and with a long history of falling out with former allies. The current public feud between Farage and Rupert Lowe comes as little surprise to anyone who has followed Farage’s career.
This clash of personalities equally speaks to Reform’s internal contradictions. As a committed Thatcherite, Farage (like all of Reform’s top brass) ironically backed the economic paradigm that has caused British decline to start with. Now, with an eye on power, Reform are cobbling together an eclectic economic strategy which, like other European Right populists, borrows aspects of welfare redistribution: their manifesto wants to part-nationalise utilities. Yet though Lowe apparently called for the creation of a Reform policy unit, Farage proved reluctant.
There are a myriad of possible reasons for this feud. It could be that Lowe was trying, perhaps naively, to professionalise Reform and turn it into a party ready for government, whereas Farage simply has zero interest in the responsibilities of actually taking power. Meanwhile, Farage supporters suggest that Lowe’s enthusiasm for mass deportations and Tommy Robinson risks scaring the horses and becoming an electoral liability, threatening Reform’s appeal to more moderate, respectable conservatives. Either way, beneath the bravado, Reform is fragile.
And even if Farage turned into a policy fiend overnight, he’d be incapable of solving Britain’s basic problems. Unlike Thatcher, current economic circumstances mean that he would be unable to provide any material concessions to his base: beyond cutting migration anyway. There will be no cut-price council houses and no discount stock options. Right populists in power will face similar issues to the current government.
It all speaks to the sheer depth of our crisis. The UK’s economy is painfully imbalanced and focused on the City of London, crippled by parasitic rentierism, by cynical capitalists who prioritise short-term extraction of wealth over stable investment. Low productivity, low investment, low growth, low wages, poor infrastructure — the UK is Canary Wharf with a country attached, overseen by a bloated political elite that never leaves the M25. Successive attempts to rebalance the economy and build a viable industrial strategy have failed. Recent headlines that the UK is now a poor country is news only to those within the bubble. And, all the while, any departure from the status quo is strangled by the vested interests, from the civil service to asset managers, that control the British state. Compared with all that, Reform’s bickering suddenly feels trifling.
Looking for Reform to save Britain would be… a category error. What I’m looking for from Reform, is to be the vehicle to carry out a ram-raid on the Westminster system, to smash up the existing settlement. As such, I don’t view the spats within Reform as a problem, as long as this doesn’t impact the momentum they are building. Nor am I looking for fully thought through policies or governing competence or any of that from them. I don’t want Reform to become part of the system to rule, I want them to be the invading hooligans on a rampage. I no longer believe the Westminster system is capable of reforming itself from within, the only option left is to support whatever means are available to bring about the demise of the existing system and the people it has attracted, who don’t seem to want to want to respect the wishes of the people who voted then in. Hopefully something better can emerge on the other side of the breakup.
Well said. Never expected to find myself giving an uptick to a nihilist!
I’m afraid I’m further down the rabbit hole. I now believe only violence can smash the consensus. And I sense it’s coming. It is nearly 20 years since the GFC when the gdp per capita decline set in.
Admirable sentiments, but this a nation of irredeemable ‘forelock tuggers’, and has been since at least 1660*. Worse ‘we’ like it like that.
Consummatum est.
*The Restoration.
Oh golly. That is quite a point of view. Unfortunately, it is depressingly widespread. And it’s uttered by people who would never lift a finger to join Labour or the Conservatives, and make the messy compromises that are part and parcel of democracy.
It’s a very English point of view. I was born and brought up in Northern Ireland, which gives me a quite different perspective. We had a rebel who promised to smash up the cosy existing system. His name was Ian Paisley. It did not end well.
As ever in life, be careful what you wish for…
.“It did not end well”.
Really? I thought it ended rather well for the other side’? For example the Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland is now a Catholic woman, simply unthinkable in the ‘good old days’ (GOD).
Then the Good Friday Agreement allowed the release of nearly 500 convicted IRA-UVF killers/terrorists, and gave each one a £10,000* ‘resettlement grant’ to aid their return to polite society. Would that ever have been possible in the GOD? Of course not.
Then you have the unprecedented generosity of the Barnett Formula, which on a per capita basis is even more astonishingly indulgent ** to Northern Ireland than it is to the ever ‘needy populations’ of either Scotland or Wales.
So rejoice, ‘you’ should have been ‘dumped’ in 1922, but have instead lived as an ungrateful English supplicant for the last century and more. Not a bad report when all is said and done.
*At 1997 values.
** In the mistaken belief that it will ensure sectarian bliss.
Does Unherd have some deep animus against Nigel Farage? It seems that with every picture on here he’s gurning or bug-eyed or something. It’s most unsubtle. There must be some normal ones of the man.
‘The Times’ cartoonist is even worse when it comes to President Trump.
“generalised culture of hysteria over immigration”
Wouldn’t want to be seen as hysterical. Best to turn a blind eye to the literal millions of new arrivals this century.
Stringing a series of clichéd soundbites together doth not an essay make.
Nothing new, or thought-provoking; all of it already written, read and commented upon in previous articles. Asking us to think this and think that – as if we need little illustrations to think with, is unworthy of the audience that Unherd attracts.
“bolstering the economy after smashing higher education, one of our few productive sectors.”
Productive in what sense? Short term profits from international students?
What percentage of the students who went to university post Blair were materially more productive as a result?
Changes are coming across the UK and Europe, and the question for Reform is do they have a lifeboat, it will occur with or without them, Farage is not leading this, he is just a passenger
The Labour/Tories are forever done, so does Farage wish to pin his colours to their mast
Everything is fixable, but changes will need to be radical, that cover everything from migration, right to stay, previous decisions , the economy, defence, the very nature of how we are governed
The greatest taboo has been destroyed, the thing you don’t mention. these people have no real power, it’s illusionary and like with the various Eastern European countries in the 90’s, that seemed destined to be ruled by a despotic regime , they all fell, rather easily and they where far more competent
Power will be taken, not asked for, and they will only have themselves to blame
Dan’s last paragraph almost gets to the nub of the problem and then he pulls his punch.
The real issue is that, enslaved by the Gadarene stampede to Net Zero, we’ve deindustrialised and gutted the mass employment that created our historic exports and national wealth. Now, addicted to imports from a carbon emissions intensive slave labour economy, we’ve an entitled society with a largely inactive fraction existing on a benefits funded lifestyle.
That said, an economic turnaround, dramatic cut in energy prices through elimination of all subsidies and back to cosl power and that reshores mass employment with a squeeze on benefits might just turn the ship around.
What is the electorate to do, fed up with two party politics, they drift from one minor party to the next looking for something that resembles/represents their values. Unfortunately that party doesn’t exist, LibDems and Greens just parasites feeding off the system, switching policy at will to garner votes comfortable in the knowledge they will never be in Govt to make hard decisions. And as for Reform, as the author indicates,.a one trick pony dependent on the charisma of it’s Messiah
This is a fine piece, written by an author with a Marxist worldview. He sees the world through a prism of class: proletariat, lumpenproletariat, bourgeoisie and so on. It’s not a criticism, but an observation. The result is that he combines penetrating insight with massive misunderstanding.
He thinks Reform has a ideological worldview. It doesn’t. Its manifesto last year was a mishmash of poorly thought-though crowd pleasers. It is just like its fellow protest parties, the LibDems and the Greens. The only difference is that Reform is just a fan club for one man. If the established parties get their act together, Farage’s star will fade.