Donald Trump wants peace, now. Volodymyr Zelensky and his European supporters want victory, later. This is what the very public disagreement in the Oval Office on Friday was all about. Peace through victory — essentially the Second World War model — is the lens through which virtually all European leaders, and most commentators view the Russia-Ukraine conflict. America sees it differently.
The absurdity of the European position was perhaps best captured in its full hubris last year by the historian and writer Anne Applebaum when she won a prestigious German peace prize. During her acceptance speech, she maintained that victory was more important than peace, asserting that the West’s ultimate goal should be regime change in Russia. “We must help Ukrainians achieve victory, and not only for the sake of Ukraine,” she said. “If there is even a small chance that military defeat could help end this horrific cult of violence in Russia, just as military defeat brought an end to the cult of violence in Germany, we should take it.” This is the Second World War model in its purest form.
But most wars do not fit that pattern, they generally end with complex peace deals. A far better model for the current conflict would be the Thirty Years’ war that raged in central Europe from 1618 until 1648, and which pitched the Holy Roman Empire against the protestant towns and municipalities supported by Sweden and the Netherlands.
That war did not end with glorious victory for any of the involved parties. But it did end with one of the most important peace treaties of all time: the Peace of Westphalia. One of the important principles it established was that of non-interference in other countries’ domestic policies. It laid the foundation of the modern nation state and marked the beginning of a golden age of European politics, art and science.
Russia’s conflict with the West has gone on for almost as long. Vladimir Putin has waged war in Chechnya, Georgia, Ukraine and Syria in an attempt to regain those spheres of influence lost after the breakdown of communism in 1990. And without some sort of peace deal, Putin is certain to keep pressing the Russian advantage, with a strategy that may yet involve the Baltic states and Poland.
It is dangerous for Europe to insist, instead, on victory. For while Trump has talked a lot of nonsense about Zelensky and the war, he is right in one critical aspect. Without America, there is no road to victory for Ukraine. This is not primarily about weapons, ammunition, and financial aid, but about satellite support and intelligence. If the US were to switch off the satellites and stop the flow of information, the Europeans have no way of plugging the gap. Without the US, it’s over for Ukraine.
Not only has Europe failed to grasp this, it has also failed to map out a strategic path to victory. Politicians, journalists and academics parrot meaninglessly, that Europe will do whatever it takes. Or they assert that Putin will blink first, if only the war goes on for a little while longer. Or that the Russian economy will collapse as sanctions take their toll. But solidarity is not a strategy. Virtue signalling is not a strategy. Sanctions are not a strategy if the primary goal is to minimise the pain to ourselves.
A strategy is something that is costed, politically stress-tested, and that responds to different scenarios. A strategy has primary targets, together with an agreed definition of second-best outcomes. A strategy also has a clear exit route mapped out. Europe has nothing.
A credible path for a Ukrainian victory would have started three years ago with a massive expansion of military spending by all European Nato countries. There should have been an immediate expansion of military industrial capacity, which has been depleted in most western countries, and a concerted political campaign to organise trade-offs between other spending priorities and defence.
But Germany, France and the UK, those European countries which matter most, didn’t act back then and now all lack the fiscal headroom to corral such an approach. We have not figured out how we can support Ukraine and stay solvent. The most desperate idea has been to plunder Russia’s $300m in foreign reserves, which are currently frozen. Clearly this hasn’t been thought through. If that were to happen, the risk is that Euroclear, the Brussels-based financial depository where the reserves are held, could face a slew of lawsuits and even bankruptcy. The EU would be forced to spend tens of billions to recapitalise the company — potentially costing more than the aid to Ukraine. The trust in Europe as a safe place for assets would be lost and we could end up with a full-blown financial crisis.
Without a costed exit strategy now, and as America turns away, how then is the EU to defend itself in the future? Even if the EU were to set itself an agreed trajectory towards military spending of 3% of GDP by 2030, and to pool their procurement to make defence spending more efficient, I struggle to see how the continent can find the unity and determination to replace the US as guarantor for our security. Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, laughably exemplified Europe’s myopic attitude to strategy when she said “the free world needs a new leader”. This is preposterous, typical of European grandstanding. The EU, with its veto rights, its qualified majority voting and the explicit exclusion of defence from the single market, is structurally unsuited for foreign and security policy in a Hobbesian world. We couldn’t be further from a Westphalia moment.
We have been here before. Angela Merkel talked about European strategic independence from the US in 2018, after a disastrous meeting with Trump. But she did not put any political capital behind the idea because she did not want to pay the political price.
A structural increase in defence spending would require sacrifice. The US spends 3.5% of its GDP on defence. In 2023, the 27 EU countries spent an average of 1.6% of EU GDP. This gap of almost 2 percentage points arises because we Europeans spend the money on other things. Germany has a gold-plated social system. People are entitled to a basic citizens’ income whether they work or not. Germany has also given itself a budget of €150bn for the energy transition. The US, meanwhile, has food stamps, and no net zero policy. You cannot do it all. There are necessary trade-offs involved which the Europeans have not even begun to discuss.
In their desperation, though, the Europeans are now talking about funding an increase in defence spending through debt. This is economically insane. For that reason, it will also fail to achieve its declared goal — to deter an enemy attack. The credibility of our security policies depends on a willingness to finance them. Defence spending should be funded through current revenue. If you do try to do this through debt, the bond vigilantes are going to get you before Putin does.
Putin must surely see that Europe is desperate. The UK only managed to increase its 2027 military spending target from 2.3% to 2.5% by cutting its foreign aid budget. Meanwhile, France’s divided politics has left the country on an unsustainable fiscal path, even as the Germans are grappling with their own fiscal rules. This molly-coddled, self-absorbed Europe is not about to fight and win a war against Russia. We applaud speeches calling for regime change in Moscow. But we want someone else to do it for us just like in the Second World War. The difference is that back then, America was willing to play a progressively stronger part. This time, the US is in open retreat.
If the Europeans were smart, they would take Zelensky to one side, without the cameras, and tell him that the game is up, and that he should cut a deal with Trump now. They should insist that what the President was trying to negotiate before the Oval Office showdown is as good as anything Ukraine will ever get — the minerals deal will keep the US engaged in the besieged nation’s future. For now, though, it seems clear that Europe and Ukraine are currently asking for more than Trump is willing to concede, especially since the White House is convinced that they aren’t ready for peace.
Seeking victory, Zelensky walked straight into a trap in the White House last week. He may have been more at ease with his European friends in London who cajoled him with warm words and big promises. But their shared illusion that there is a path to victory will inevitably lead to a more dangerous future for us all.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Ding Ding Ding. Perhaps Münchau is the smartest German alive.
The second-to-last paragraph is the crux of the current reality. Now we will find out whether the European Leaders care more about Europe than they do about scoring petty political points against Trump. Any bets?
All these eurocrats who have never been producers in their entire lives believe they can just fiat whatever they wish. When doesn’t work – it never does – just have another summit and wish more.
I cannot help feel that the continued support for the war has more to do with the domestic political battles of Ukraines allies than any geo strategic considerations.
This is an excellent article but I disagree that Russia could pose a threat to any member of NATO, its military is exhausted and will take years to rebuild. Ukraine secured a victory when against the odds it prevented Russia from securing all of its Russian speaking territories, which based on the direction of their offensive in 2022, was surely the goal. Beyond that this is in essentially a very large and bloody border dispute, which will likely only end with the Russians claiming a dubious victory, when they have secured the whole of the Donbas. This victory will have been at an unacceptable cost and will do nothing to strengthen Russia strategically so why does the west fear this outcome so much?
My best theory is that the real fear in western capitals is that a victory for Russia, no matter how strategically insignificant, will be seen as a victory for right wing nationalism over left wing internationalism and will strengthen the growth of right wing political power on the continent. Even America, which saw certain sectors of its economy actually benefit from the conflict, largely became so deeply involved because Biden’s poll number nose dived after his Afghan debacle and another foreign policy defeat would have finished him off for certain. After that, with Ukraine seemingly in the ascendancy it became impossible to pull the plug.
I have great sympathy for the people of Ukraine but I cannot help but think that this war has been prolonged far beyond its utility for any of the sides involved, other than the European centrists, who are desperately clinging to power and feel they cannot sustain another defeat and this isn’t reason enough to continue to spill blood and treasure on the Ukrainian steps.
Great comment.
…thank God. A sober, sane analysis at last. Even though the path forward from it is not a pleasant one for Western sensibilities of whatever persuasion.
Thank you for this realistic assessment of what happened between Trump and Zelensky.
I watched a couple of subsequent news reports about Zelensky’s meeting with UK prime minister Starmer, then with various European leaders. I was struck by the amount of hugging. Everyone hugged everyone else, over and over. I sensed someone might faint dead away (although not, perhaps, Georgia Meloni: she doesn’t seem like the fainting type).
I was reminded of a group of girls in the playground. One girl had the courage/temerity to challenge the alpha female, and got her face slapped for her audacity. Then she runs back to the other beta females for hugs and cuddles, and to plan revenge. Only no one cares, because everyone knows they’re not capable of revenge.
A welcome bringing together of all the salient points that i suspect many of us have already figured out, albeit in not quite as much detail.
The biggest question is why those we’ve entrusted (via the ballot box) with making the necessary decisions to secure our futures aren’t able to work these things out, when reality is staring them in the face; thus, our futures are impoverished and endangered.
Having said that, Zelensky is making noises about going along with the Trump deal, which makes his posturing in the Oval Office all the more injudicious. No doubt he’s had his wounds licked in Downing Street and at Sandringham over the weekend.
He just needs to get on with it now, having literally nothing to fall back on but the courage of a population who might quickly turn against him. That, at least, would grant Europe some breathing space with which to begin to re-arm, a process that would take us well into the next decade.
The current mood music from the European leaders and the Labour government, seems to be a scenario whereby they club together with a few billions each and they sleepwalk into a direct military engagement with Russian troops in the territories in Ukraine that the Russians have occupied, via “peacekeeping forces”. I can imagine scenarios where Trump allows this to happen, because he would care much less if it is Europe rather than the US that is burning their money in the war, and he knows he can pick up the pieces and the resources he is looking for on his terms at the end once Ukraine, Russia and Europe have all burned themselves out after a couple more years.
It is hardly discussed these days but Europeans somehow seem to have forgotten that Russia is a nuclear power – certainly that is how Starmer and Macron are behaving. Ukraine is not in NATO, but it would be perceived as a de-facto member by the Russians if European troops enter Ukraine. So for the European powers there is an even greater danger if Russia were to start losing the territory they have so far occupied. Putin in his old age is looking to secure his position in the eyes of Russian history. So he is not fully rational, and it is not at all beyond the bounds of possibility that he considers the nuclear option if he thinks Russia will be humiliated in Ukraine because of the European NATO countries. At that point anything the rest of the world says, including the Chinese, will fall on deaf ears. To my eyes, what the Europeans are upto looks incredibly stupid and dangerous.
The reality is that Europe (EU) offers cheap platitudes, with nothing to back it up.
Will Putin be deterred by German forces armed with brooms?
Starmer is hardly any different. The UK forces are so diminished that they offer virtually nothing to the argument.
All bluster, no strength. The chickens have come home to roost.