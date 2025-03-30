Europe is appalled. Donald Trump has delivered a wake-up call that it cannot ignore. We have long been in denial about the state of our relationship with America, knowing about our dependency, but have done nothing to correct it. This is classic bloc behaviour. It was the same during the euro crisis, when our leaders would keep on kicking the can down the road. They still do.

Mark Carney, however, understands the need for action. The new Canadian Prime Minister made two important observations last week. The first was to recognise that his nation’s mutual relationship with the US, based on trade, investment and defence, is over. It’s that straight-forward. Then he went on to say something with a clarity I have yet to hear from any European leader: “We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States. We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere. And we will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven’t seen in generations.”

The UK did attempt such a dramatic change with Brexit. It severed a similarly, deeply interwoven relationship. Britain had failed to make the right policy decisions to allow its membership of the EU work to its advantage. But it has subsequently failed to make the right policy choices in order to prosper outside the EU. Contrary to certain predictions, the economy has not collapsed. But it does continue to disappoint. Neither the UK, nor Europe, seems to have learned the lessons of Brexit.

Imagine if it had happened on a larger scale – imagine if the biggest country had left the club. If Germany had made the decision to leave, the entire EU would have had no choice but to reboot their model. The US disengagement from European security and economic co-operation is on even a bigger scale and there’s no sign of a reboot.

America has occupied a role in the world’s economic and financial architecture that nobody else wanted to fill. But Trump is determined to undo this. He has imposed trade tariffs on steel and aluminium; on cars; on China; and even on Mexico and Canada. No longer willing to be the lender of last resort to the global economy, he is already calling Wednesday “Liberation Day”, when an announcement on his so-called reciprocal tariffs is expected. These are already higher and more comprehensive that what the President promised during his election campaign.

Not content with disrupting the global economy, Trump has also upended the transatlantic security relationship. Nato will remain formally operational. But the unconditional nature of Nato’s security guarantee, as enshrined in Article 5 of the treaty, is unrecognisably different from Trump’s transactional version. He has repeatedly said he would only supply protection to Nato members who are willing to meet agreed defence spending targets.

This was borne out in the leaked Signal messages, in which administration officials discussed classified military operations. The most worrying aspect of this for us is not the security breach. It is the absolute disdain they expressed for the Europeans. I, too, have criticised Europe’s failure to meet agreed defence spending targets. I have also characterised the European beggar-thy-neighbour mentality. But when Pete Hegseth, the US secretary of defence, calls Europeans “free-loaders”, and JD Vance says that he hates “bailing out Europe again”, then it isn’t a comment, it is now policy. The conversation may have ostensibly been about the US attack against the Houthis — but it was the Europeans who were really shot down.

So where do we go from here? First, Europe needs to stop reacting, and start acting. Reaction is for losers. The EU is gearing up to retaliate, but just look at what happed when Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, immediately announced retaliatory EU tariffs. Trump shot back the next day with a tweet, in which he threatened 200% tariffs on Europeans wines and champagne. Under pressure from France and Italy, Europe’s largest wine exporters, the Commission immediately went into retreat and postponed the retaliatory tariffs. This is the problem when you run large and persistent trade surpluses. You think you are strong and successful, but in reality, you are weak and dependent, and vulnerable to protectionist trade policies. A trade surplus means that there are a lot more European goods in the US than US goods in Europe. We are going to run out of things to tariff long before Trump does.

Europe is talking about placing tariffs on services. It has some leverage here. The US runs a surplus in services against Europe. So here, the tables are turned. But Europe’s goods surplus is twice as large as its services deficit. And we should remember that it is consumers who pay the tariffs. The US public might be less upset about a tariff on a German car because alternatives exist in the US market; meanwhile European consumers are completely invested in Apple’s franchise of services, for which there are no alternatives.

It is not just the trade imbalances that favour the US. In extremis, America could pull the plug on Europe’s access to the US financial markets. The European economy would collapse overnight. They might talk about “strength and self-confidence” and insist, as Robert Habeck did, that they will not back down, but there is no scenario in which Europe, or Canada, can win a trade war against the US, not even aim for a draw.

But they could take action. They could do what Carney is suggesting and change their economic models. If the US is going to stop buying European goods, then Europe will have to buy its own. This means a calculated expansion of investment and demand. Most of this would have to come from the private sector — but the public sector would need to support this actively. It would require a complete recalibration of the bloc’s economy: lower taxes, possibly a temporary overshoot of public borrowing, but primarily a lot of deregulation to free up the entrepreneurial spirit. It is what the UK should have done after Brexit —and didn’t.

The EU, perhaps with Canada’s help, should start to promote the euro as a rival to the dollar. This would not be a marketing exercise. Again, it would require a reboot of how Europe conducts economic policy. Rather than running trade a surplus against the rest of the world, Europe should attempt to fill the role the US is vacating under Trump and start to import more than it exports.

All this is possible in theory. But, alas, I don’t see it happening. Just look at the backlash in the UK after the Labour government imposed a few minor welfare cuts, mostly to disability pay. Europeans enjoy comprehensive welfare systems, like Universal Credit in the UK, or the Citizens’ Income in Germany. The US spends far less on these sorts of social transfers than the Europeans do. Where the Europeans have housing benefits, the Americans have shelters and food stamps. Carney is right that the economic transformation required is beyond anything we have seen in generations.

I doubt that Europe’s coalition governments and fragmented parliaments have the political will and the majorities to deliver such change. The Europe I know is comfortable but divided — a combination not conducive to change. I think it is more likely that the Europeans will once again fail to rise to the occasion. They may find it more expedient to pay Trump the protection money he is asking for, as a quid pro quo for security guarantees. The Europeans will become poorer as the years pass, and the dollar will remain the leading global currency. In other words: Trump wins.

Those Europeans who complain the loudest about Trump are the same who will oppose the action needed to make us more independent from him. They will oppose higher defence spending, lower welfare spending, lower taxes, deregulation and prying open business cartels to allow new generations of entrepreneurs to take their place. At EU level, they will oppose the removal of internal barriers to the single market, and the reversal of Net Zero, corporate governance and the tech legislation which has become such a burden for European companies.

When Trump makes his big announcement on Wednesday, I expect the Europeans will either scream and make empty threats, or fall into depression. And they will all be focused on the man. But what they should do is get Trump out of the picture and start to take action.

Canada’s prime minister has the advantage of being one step ahead of Europe. He has accepted the enormity of the situation and is thinking about what next. The Europeans, though, are stuck in a dead-end littered with cans from the past, and unfortunately there’s nowhere left to kick them.