“Always forgive your enemies — nothing annoys them so much” said Wilde; but still, Novara star Ash Sarkar’s latest publicity drive is a test of mettle, even for a strategically magnanimous softie like me.

Ash Mark I — the cheeky scrapper phase — first came to national prominence in 2018, jousting impressively with a blowhard Piers Morgan in full cry on GMTV, and blindsiding him with her frank approval of communism. She always seemed clever in outings for Novara but apparently could not resist easy pickings — and many were available at the time. This version of her, circa 2016-2022, was big on pompously telling white people to stop getting upset at the idea that they “benefit from their whiteness”, or that their “presence automatically means the presence of racism”. She liked calling middle-aged Brexiteers “gammon”, announced that Sajid Javid “100% cooks with boil-in-the-bag rice”, and enjoyed scoffing to anyone anxious about open-all-areas passes to nurse’s changing rooms and women’s prison cells that YOU HAVE A GENDER-NEUTRAL TOILET IN YOUR HOUSE!

At least back then she was entertaining. Now, though, Ash Mark II has a serious book to punt, in which she argues that identity politics is a divisive cul de sac making anti-capitalist revolution further away than ever. Hear her out: the political culture of this country has been harmed by self-interested Leftist pundits using social media to commodify whatever currently fashionable identity characteristics nature gave them, spawning rancour instead of fostering solidarity among the working class.

To illustrate this, Minority Rule kicks off with an anecdote from 2023 which Sarkar repeated while doing the podcast rounds this week. She was in Liverpool for The World Transformed (TWT) a self-styled festival of radical politics, art, and culture, which started life as an offshoot to the Labour Party conference. The leader of Extinction Rebellion, Roger Hallam, was a speaker. In Sarkar’s words on The Newsagents: “When he was asked what has gone wrong for the Left in the last few years, he looks around the room and he goes … ‘The problem is, that you’re all a bunch of fucking cunts.’” (In the book, she says she was “not exactly thrilled” about his insult; on the pod, she said she thought it was funny.) There followed general uproar in the room as people lined up to say how they had been kicked in the identity by Hallam’s “white anger”. In the book, she describes a dawning realisation: “We have nurtured a culture that’s deeply individualistic, where to be seen as a victim, to be able to claim a marginalised identity position, gives you social capital.” On the podcast, she went further: the silence of onlookers in the face of unhinged activist emoting was “prone to enabling some bad behaviours”.

As it happens, I too have a TWT anecdote. Mine is from the event accompanying the party conference in Brighton in 2019. Sarkar was a speaker, as was Corbyn, Diane Abbott, and Ed Miliband. Meanwhile I was due to attend an unofficial Labour fringe event in the city, organised by as committed and conscientious a set of members of the old socialist Left as you could possibly get. Female speakers had some politely expressed worries about the practicalities of saying men could be women now, with a particular focus on disproportionately negative effects for the impoverished and socially dispossessed. Speeches at the event had titles like “I am not your enemy — let’s talk”. Attendees were a visual smorgasbord of socioeconomic and ethnic groups in just the way you’d think Sarkar and co. would normally like.

But someone on stage at The World Transformed had told the activist audience that this fringe event was transphobic, and they should go do their thing. By the time I arrived, protesters were blocking the door, bellowing “SCUM, SCUM” and “TERF, TERF” through loudhailers, throwing water at participants, and generally manhandling them. Attendees were crying, having panic attacks, and a woman in a wheelchair couldn’t get through the throng. The event itself was barely audible over the sound of well-heeled boots kicking the windows. I suppose these are the sort of “bad behaviours” Ash Mark II probably means, though I don’t remember Ash Mark I condemning them at the time.

Do I sound bitter? It’s possible. I realised early on in this book that I’d have to resort to day-drinking to get through it. In abstract, the main thesis isn’t so daft, though braver people have been making versions of it for years. The young Corbynite Left — including Sarkar, obviously — swam with the identitarian wave surging across the Atlantic, not against. They made individualistic grievance politics and competitive victimhood fashionable in a quest for attention, while pretending to themselves it was selfless. Billionaires, centrist politicians, and Oxbridge academics realised they, too, could cheaply rebrand as moral heroes via a few superficial gestures involving rainbows and black squares without changing anything fundamental. In working-class and lower middle-class public minds, various factions from Corbynite to Blairite started to morph into one hypocritical, pontificating, reality-averse blob. The Right began to weaponise public anger about the Left’s antics by pointing out the harmful policy consequences and daft pronouncements, repeatedly, for clicks. And we now have a pointless standoff — everyone screaming about the superstructure and nobody paying attention to the base.

This would be fine and even moderately refreshing if Sarkar weren’t still intermittently using exactly the same old tactics of divide and rule in her new book, even as she argues they should be given up as unhelpful. I’m sure she thinks she is sticking it to the likes of me very satisfyingly when she says that public outrage over trans policies is because “Piers Morgan and gender critical feminists are hostile to trans people”, or where she compares us to Rupert Hess for a view none of us actually hold (namely, “biology is destiny”). All she actually does is further enrage thousands of working-class women fed up with being taken for thick, expendable mugs by gobby people with English literature degrees from UCL. Or she will do, when that bit is extracted for Piers Morgan’s next viral takedown.

Equally, her main objection now to treating claims about “lived experience” and felt vulnerability as sacrosanct is not that it involves a transparently self-interested power grab, whoever is demanding it — it does — but that it allows the pro-Israel lobby, in particular, to complain about antisemitism and so distract from the hideous carnage in Gaza. She wants us to believe that the politics of feeling obscures “what is actually happening” in the Middle East — also true, in every direction — but equally expects us not to notice when she brushes over the savagery of the October 7 attacks with studied neutrality in a single line: “Dubbed Operation Al-Aqusa Flood, the attacks killed some 1,200 people, and involved roughly 240 individuals being taken hostage.”

She’s good on noticing the opportunistic framings of the Right in narratives about the working classes — from chavs to our brave patriotic boys, depending on the context — but cannot help caricaturing working-class enemies herself. Empty value-signalling is bad when she notices it, but when Lee Anderson criticises footballers for taking the knee it can only be a tell he’s racist. Keira Bell may think she is campaigning against doctors giving puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children — in an environment made unbelievably hostile by the likes of Sarkar — but actually she’s just a pawn played by sinister forces to get rid of the notion of Gillick competence and so undermine abortion laws. No fair inquiry into the merits of any opponent’s case is ever offered.

Ultimately, then, for all the window dressing about rebuilding trust and confronting hard truths, there is a persistent sense that a core part of the Sarkar agenda is as it ever was — catching waves at the right moment, while dismissing enemy concerns as either oligarch-funded battleships or trifling flotsam and jetsam, depending on what works at the time. A sad side-effect of the blatant manipulation from someone who is sparky and funny in person is that her few attempts at jokes fall flat. It’s impossible to laugh when you feel this irritated.

Even sadder, I’m not sure which wave she is actually catching. Her more hardcore tankie pals will surely now denounce her as a splitter; a new generation of politically minded radicals are off doing their own thing; and readers with any sympathy for the views she caricatures will surely be turned off. Vaguely Left-leaning Millennials might buy Minority Rule in the name of bookshelf aesthetics, but that can’t feel very satisfying given the radical promise with which she started out.

Meanwhile the most radical position of all continues to elude her. Sarkar just doesn’t seem to get that the Left is never going to win the enthusiastic votes of millions who feel alienated and dispossessed by hyper-liberalism — including by its favourite kind of performative politics — until its representatives start to take all of their priorities seriously. This includes the inconvenient ones about negative effects of immigration and forced proximity to dangerous men in changing rooms. They don’t have to agree, but they do have to stop laughing and pointing. For as long as those talking in the name of the Left continue to belittle working-class “moral panics” — a phrase used 11 times in the book, while “grooming gangs” apparently does not feature — the Right will continue to stoke them. In the end, it turns out I can’t forgive Sarkar, no matter how much it would annoy her. I hope she enjoys the rare win.