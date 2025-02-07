Only Donald Trump can unselfconsciously talk about one of the world’s most obstinate political and humanitarian crises in terms of its real estate opportunities. Only Trump can be taken seriously while doing so. And so here we are.
“We’re going to develop it, we’re going to create thousands and thousands of jobs,” he gushed while discussing Gaza’s potential to become the Middle East’s “Riviera”. This followed comments he made immediately after his inauguration about its “phenomenal location on the sea — best weather”.
The Palestinians who live in Gaza would, he continued, be taken in by Egypt and Jordan. Both countries, he was certain, would “open their hearts and will give us the kind of land that we need to get this done and people can live in harmony and peace”.
Benjamin Netanyahu, standing next to him, was clearly taken by surprise, though clearly also not unpleasantly so. These words were, he said, “worth paying attention to”. Trump, he added, “sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism… I think it’s something that could change history”.
In contrast, allies and adversaries across the world mainly reacted with the same horror that was written across White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ face as Trump outlined his vision. Hamas called the plan “racist” and vowed to prevent its implementation, while the Palestinian Authority described it — not incorrectly — as a severe breach of international law.
Jordan and Egypt were similarly outraged. Both receive huge amounts of US aid (third and fourth largest recipients respectively in 2023), which means that Washington does have considerable leverage. But when you consider what is being asked, and of whom, then even those colossal sums are likely to be inadequate.
Let’s start with Jordan. When it became an independent state, in 1946, it did so as a largely Palestinian one — led by a British-installed Hashemite monarchy. Today, one in five Jordanians is of Palestinian descent, while more than two million Palestinian refugees already live there. For Amman to absorb more would threaten its very viability as a Hashemite state.
There’s also a deeper anxiety here. Back in 1970, during the Black September conflict, Jordanian forces and Palestinian groups clashed after a failed assassination attempt on King Hussein and the hijacking of four planes by a Palestinian terror group. A massacre ensued, and only ended with the expulsion of the PLO from Jordan. The Hashemite monarchy internalised a lesson: give the Palestinians any room in the country and they will try to take control. Import a million or so now, and the result might not be so favourable. King Abdullah may not want to go against Washington, but if it’s a choice between that or the end of his monarchy then there is no choice.
Egypt is, arguably, even more vulnerable if there were a Palestinian influx. The idea that President el-Sisi, who overthrew the Muslim Brotherhood in a coup, will now import its offshoot, Hamas, is hardly serious. Nor can he afford to be seen as complicit in the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. Polling by the Washington Institute a year ago found that 97% of Egyptians agreed Arab states should “immediately sever all diplomatic, political, economic, and any other contacts with Israel, in protest against its military action in Gaza”. El-Sisi has maintained relations with Israel. But imagine his people’s reaction if he helped Jerusalem empty Gaza.
An angry population is a destabilising one. And Egypt is already an economic basket case, suffering from inflation, a nosediving currency and substantial debt. If it collapses, the region and the world will suffer the consequences. And if there is one state in the world that has a particular interest in Egypt holding together, it is Israel. To have 112 million desperate and enraged Egyptians next door would probably be a threat greater than any it has yet faced.
The shock of Trump’s Riviera has reverberated beyond Palestine’s immediate neighbours. Normalisation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a longstanding goal of both the Trump and Netanyahu administrations, but after Trump’s words Riyadh was unequivocal: there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without a Palestinian state. I know from multiple sources that the Saudis don’t actually care about the Palestinians; and that their crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is keen for normalisation with Jerusalem. But Trump’s real estate plan has left Riyadh with no alternative but to publicly support a two-state solution (which was not necessary for the signing of the Saudi-supported Abraham Accords). Since this is out of the question for Netanyahu, Trump has inadvertently pushed normalisation further out of reach.
That the “plan” would be a gross violation of international law is probably irrelevant to Trump. But if he were to succeed in turning Gaza into a riviera, what does he think the millions of displaced Gazans would do? They would consider it a second Nakba. Gaza city would become a seafront paradise where residents sipped Negronis under rocket fire from Egypt and took cold plunges as Hamas terrorists emerged bellowing from tunnels across the border. US troops would be stuck there for decades. A surely less-than-ideal scenario for a man who has repeatedly stated his desire to end US involvement in foreign wars.
Netanyahu understands all this. He is a sociopath with a messiah complex; he genuinely believes his destiny is to save Western civilisation from the scourge of radical Islam. He is also the man who, before October 7, brought Israel to the brink of civil unrest. But he is also incredibly smart and probably the most able state leader in the world right now. His assessment that Trump’s proposal was “worth paying attention to” was pointedly mealy-mouthed — in contrast to his fascistic former coalition partner Itamar Ben-Gvir’s enthusiastic assessment that Trump’s plan represents “the only solution”.
But if this idea is dangerous, impetuous and unlikely to see the light of day, the impulse behind it (even though borne from instinct rather than design) — to think about a seemingly unsolvable problem in a new light, however crazed, is perhaps worthwhile. As policy, Trump’s Gaza plan is a disaster; as a thought experiment, it’s absurd. But such an unthinkable suggestion might actually kickstart the sort of unorthodox, disruptive thinking that has eluded more measured, knowledgeable and sharper minds — and which has helped to keep peace so tortuously at bay for almost 60 years.
I wonder how many Palestinians wouldn’t rather spend their threescore-and-ten building their lives somewhere other than the rubble that Gaza now is, and wouldn’t jump at the chance to move elsewhere for the chance of a better life.
Maybe they do all desire to return to penury and destitution, living in the ruins of what used to be their houses, ruled by Hamas and seeing their children go off to pointless deaths in a jihadi cul-de-sac. They get bonus payments, apparently, for dead kids. And Heaven awaits, sultanas and all.
So tough choices.
But is it really so absurd that Trump is pushing a plan that would at least give individual Palestinians that choice? Or is it absurd that Western liberals would deny them that choice?
Is it not absurd, in fact, that the UN, and geniuses of similar ilk, has spent decades financing a terrorist government of a quasi-state, seen the consequences, and decided that somehow a return to this situation is in everyone’s best interests.
Trump’s thinking on this is way outside the Overton window, sure. The author claims that as policy the plan is a ‘disaster’. Take a good long look at Gaza, and tell me what current bien pensant policy is then. Trump’s plan has at least the advantage of looking like good sense at the outset.
As a thought experiment, it is absurd only to those incapable of seeing beyond the bounds of an Overton window that will leave their lack of imagination behind as it moves.
One could add to that a slightly different angle.
Progressives who’d throw their hands up in the air at the idea of ‘allowing’ those in Gaza who might wish to migrate to another land to escape the constant turmoil inflicted upon them by their leaders, or who might balk at the idea of neighbouring states being unsettled by the arrival of Palestinians from Gaza, are the very same progressives who take pride in the influx of migrants into western democracies, and balk at those who object on the grounds that such influxes result in an unsettling of local populations.
In other words, it’s one law for the plebs of Gaza, and another for the plebs of their own democracies. For progressives, hypocrisy not only knows no bounds, it’s compulsory.
Its an Ouroboros. A snake eating its own tail.
How many Palestinian’s we taken in as refugees in UK LL?
You’ve indicated it’s compulsory, but let’s just test the reality. How many?
My dear watson, it’s not “how many Palestinians” it’s how many migrants, irrespective of race, nationality, skin colour. You know the answer is: far too many, already.
In fact, your comment displays the very.mindset i’ve just described. Thankyou!
As thought experiments go, here’s one for you, Mr. Dakin.
Suppose a bunch of rioters burned your neighbourhood to the ground. Then some bright spark wanted to pack you off to another country, so your neighbourhood could be turned into a theme park and golf course. How would you feel about that?
I would want the rioters to be dealt with by the authorities, but when the authorities are the rioters and stop someone else from dealing with them as well and others naively support them then I would want to leave because it will go on forever and ever.
The un are busy setting up another martyr doom genocide.
Hey, everyone gets paid.
It’s the perfect big government gig.
I think Trump generally thinks out loud, makes an absurdly aspirational proposition and then achieves like 10-25% of it.
Better than going backwards. He’s so progressive!!
One problem is that the Palestinians in Gaza have no place to go. No one is going to take them in. No one is going to build them safe, beautiful homes in thriving communities. If they leave they have lost what little they had.
Yeah Carlos, you sound like Europeans talking about the Jews early let century. Poor Jews, no one wants to take them. I know, why not create a homeland for the Palestinians!!
What about sending them all to Greenland?
It will soon be a US state with all the ‘goodies’ that entails.
Don’t they say “A change is as good as a rest”?
Quite. Trump’s suggestion neatly emphasises how all Israel’s neighbours see the Palestinians as trouble and want nothing to do with them. Making any objections they might have to whatever Bibi’s next move might be self-evidently self-serving.
You seem to have not read the paragraphs outlining why the majority of Palestinians can’t relocate to other adjacent Arab nations whether they’d like to or not. Imagining a fairytale and claiming it as grand strategy is infantile.
That does not mean there is an easy alternative. The Palestinian Leadership have 3 times in 60 years rejected deals that gave them a significant proportion of the land they covet. Each time though the proportion offered was reduced, in part through their own failure to grasp peace and accept they could not have it all. Whether one can blame all the people or just the leadership for these historic missed opportunities a separate debate, but IMO this point is not made often enough by western supporters of the 2 State solution.
Nonetheless to believe the solution is mass ethnic cleansing and then we all live happy ever after is for the simpletons. Perhaps though more could be done to broker a deal with likes of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi, managing Gaza as a Protectorate guaranteeing security for Israel and some form of civil society for Palestinians without Hamas. The difficultly here is the Turkey-Egypt tension where Hamas have been part used by Erdogan too as he has more sympathy with the Brotherhood than Sisi. But nonetheless somewhere here perhaps a deal the US could help broker…if it had someone with real ability and awareness in the White House.
Say China bombs England. You return to Coventry or wherever. Many buildings left, albeit ruined. Someone says to you, wouldn’t you rather live away from all this dastardly rubble old chap? Yr ancestors all lived on their land, or nearby. What say you?
Yup – we could split up and go to Denmark, Germany, Italy, Normandy, France etc, because that’s where our ancestors came from so we have a god-given right to do so!
Notice that in this archaic screed from Patrikarakos that, as usual, there is no mention of the people of Gaza, and what might be the humanitarian thing to do, considering that their homes are ruble and they continue to be ruled by a homicidal, terrorist death cult. The entire purpose of the “Palestinian” refugee camps, such as Gaza, was to ensure a perpetual torment for the Israelis, thus satisfying the structural antisemitism of the West’s Left and also providing a useful distraction for the region’s autocrats.
Notice also that neither Patrikarakos nor any other establishment pundit has any solution (other than endless terrorist ferment on Israel’s borders). Trump made the only reasonable, practical suggestion in my lifetime. Thus Trump’s message to the people of Gaza – entirely moral and justified in my view: Live in peace with Israel, or go into the desert.
That is a useful focusing message for the brainwashed denizens of Gaza to absorb – and may lead to something actually positive,
Just like the Romans, make a desert and call it peace!
The fact that Trump is actually creating dialogue between warring nations is a win. For a brief second it reminds one side that the other side is human. He thinks out loud with absurdly high aspirations. Better to have high aspirations and not meet them than put your expectations at the floor.
I understand Peace through Capitalism is a stain on the Socialist Global Revolution but maybe just consider it.
How is he creating dialogue? To that requires both sides to be talking to each other. All he has achieved is for the Israelis to cheer and the rest of the world to condemn the plan as idiocy
This kind of dialogue is normal in mediations like this. I’ve been a mediator, and I’ve been mediated. It’s often a messy process, but with a good mediator it can work well. And Donald Trump is a great mediator — a master of the art of the deal.
The problem in the Middle East is the Palestinians. The Israelis want peace and would give up a lot for it, as they have been willing to do for generations now. But the Palestinians won’t give up their dream of a state stretching from the river to the sea, and they are never going to get that.
And Israel is not going to wait patiently on the Palestinians. Israelis can be selfish and grasping themselves. They too dream of a state stretching from the river to the sea, but for them, the state is Israel. Meanwhile, most Palestinians are not jihadists like Hamas, or corrupt like Fatah. They just want to live in peace, but they are caught between their fanatical leaders and their avowed enemy.
So the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and blockade of Gaza has been brutal. Israel’s actions even before the Gaza War violated international law, as do the inexorable Israeli settlements and the almost casual and cruel persecution the settlers and the Israeli defense forces inflict on Palestinians. Myself, I am not surprised that Hamas launched its terrorist attack when it did. The provocation had been building and the lid was clamped too tightly onto the pot for it to let off steam. An explosion was inevitable.
But it was absolutely the worst thing that Hamas could have done for their own cause. No one could hold Israel back from bombing the hell out of Gaza and committing war crimes in the process. Now Gaza is destroyed, and it needs to be rebuilt. That will take 15 to 20 years, a generation, just to get it back to where it was before the first bombs fell.
Some people don’t seem to realize what a hell hole Gaza is now. There’s no electricity, no Internet, no water, no toilets, no schools, no hospitals, no housing. Nothing but rubble as far as the eye can see. I say none even though there is some because there’s not enough structure and infrastructure left to build around. The entire place has to be leveled so it can be rebuilt from the ground up.
So what do the Gazans do while that is happening? You can’t live in a house while it’s torn down and rebuilt. And who pays for the rebuilding? No one has a plan but Donald Trump, and his plan is a pipe dream. But at least he has people talking seriously about the problem, even if in angry denunciation (the Arabs) or barely hidden glee (the Israeli right), and that’s a start.
That’s dialogue, isn’t it?
(I wrote a lengthy reply to your comment but it got caught in UnHerd’s gizzard and won’t be coughed up until tomorrow.)
I don’t believe it is to be honest. Creating dialogue would be serious suggestions that both parties could use as a starting point.
If Hamas says they want to drive all the Jews from the Middle East thats classed as ethnic cleaning and terrorist, so why is Trump jabbering on about driving the Palestinians from Gaza any different?
No, I’ve done a lot of negotiation and mediation and the worst way to start out is with serious suggestions that both parties could use as a starting point. Then you get into a zero-sum game, or worse a negative-sum game, rather than a positive-sum game, a win-win scenario.
You can see the problem with the way JD Vance approached the question of Ukraine. He jumps in with a proposed plan that locks him into a poor negotiating position while Russia and Ukraine are both still far apart with unrealistic proposals and not talking.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, approached it perfectly. He proposes no plan, and when asked if he wants Ukraine wants to win, says he doesn’t think in terms of winning or losing but he wants to stop the dying. He’s not locked into any position, and can explore a lot more ground.
Negotiations need to proceed at their own pace. You can’t rush them. They need not necessarily take a lot of time, but there does need to be several rounds of back and forth, a lot of disagreement and shouting, a lot of smoothing over and conciliating, before a deal can be struck. The process is very important. The substance, not so much.
So it was the right first step is to get people talking even if the dialogue is not in the least productive. Everyone weighed in. Israel, Hamas. Egypt. Jordan. Saudi Arabia. They all said their piece. Now things can go from there.
And Donald Trump never said anything about driving the Palestinians out of Gaza. You need to stop putting words in his mouth that he didn’t say.
Excellent. A most intelligent reply.
I’m going to save it to pass on to my children.
Calling Trump’s statements on Gaza a plan is too much; they were a tactic to try and achieve something else. Which hopefully the countries of the Middle East will work out among themselves. Anything has got to be better than the current situation or hanging on – literally for grim death – to a solution we fancied would sort things out but which is already dead.
But, yes – by all means feel free to indulge in Trump derangement for two weeks before considering this. I’ve started to look at the repeat bouts of hysteria over Trump and Musk and wonder whether there isn’t some kind of erotic dimension to it. The way people throw themselves into it so gaily at every opportunity, there must be some primeval urge driving it.
Oh, so the sharp thinking liberals have kept the peace in Israel and Gaza for the last 60 years have they?
I must have missed that. Or maybe they are talking about a different middle East…
Oh and peace is possible under the current regime?
“But such an unthinkable suggestion might actually kickstart the sort of unorthodox, disruptive thinking that has eluded more measured, knowledgeable and sharper minds for almost 60 years — and which has helped to keep peace so tortuously at bay for so long.”
The last sentence is the most important. Trump will disrupt fossilized failure and force actual progress. Most of this article excuses that failure. More knowledgeable and sharper minds? What’s the test?
“I know from multiple sources that the Saudis don’t actually care about the Palestinians…”
I don’t have any sources, and I could have told you that. None of the Arab states care about them.
Why not let the Gazanians vote to decide if they would like US investment to redevelop their region? They are free to decline.
It wouldn’t be their region though would it, because Trumps plan involves forcibly removing them and annexing the territory, presumably to give to the Israelis
That’s for them to decide.
What are the options? Another martyrdom operation on their children?
How many more will you sign off on?
As I said, Trunps plan isn’t a choice. It involves forcibly removing them, which means they don’t get to decide
The recent Gaza solution did not work.
The two state solution will not work
What would you suggest?
Why not have America buy every Palestinian a puppy! By golly, that would shorely flood Gaza with rainbows and fairy floss farts in a trice!
Why won’t the two state solution work?
Because two dogs can never share the same bone.
I would suggest a one state solution.
Secular. No ethno nationalist Jewish state. Y know, kinda like Palestine was before, but better. 7 million Jews. 7 million Palestinians. Let the breeding wars begin!!
I also wondered about the choice of Jordan and Egypt.
The gulf states would seem a far more obvious option – culturally close, with shared religion and language. They are affluent, sparsely populated, and have a continual need for labour. It would also remove hamas from the Israeli border.
The gulf monarchies may be understandably wary of a psychopathic death cult, although Qatar seems to be fine with this.
Interesting thought. Maybe that’s where this negotiation is headed. I suppose at this point what’s not being said might be as important as what is.
Okay David got it, his plan would threaten the peace and stability that Gaza has historically enjoyed… have you any thoughts on a better idea? Shall we keep the Gaza population locked in the apocalyptic death spiral they’re in and keep sending them money to build bombs and dig tunnels? Yeah you’re right, that’s much better.
So, do the Gazans have Gaza as their home, or are they refugees? They cannot be both.
“Netanyahu . . . is a sociopath with a messiah complex.”
No he’s not. There is too much of this kind of thing on UnHerd these days. It’s getting to be like Substack, a place I rarely go anymore to avoid the superficiality and glibness that is swamping any serious thinking.
I don’t like Donald Trump’s Gaza-viera plan either but he’s not proposing ethnic cleansing and he is just throwing his plan out there for thought. It has as much heft as a practical plan as Elon Musk’s plan to put men on Mars. Both are wispy and pleasant pipe dreams that have no chance of happening in real life.
How is removing all the Palestinians from Gaza not classed as ethnic cleansing?
Donald Trump did not say that he would remove all the Palestinians from Gaza.
I strongly agree with the first part of your comment. I am particularly fed up with the epithet “narcissist”. Big words for lazy minds.
Carlos, the plan he is “throwing out there” is ethnic cleansing! I’m starting to think you are a bot Carlos. With some gnarly bugs.
The article has convinced me. The only solution is to decant the so-called Paledtinians and turn Gaza into some kind of Club Med. The problem is that no Arab country wants them.
EGYPT with a population of 118 million would hardly notice another 2.
Besides it is on an umbilical cord of US Aid and could be ‘squeezed’ if absolutely necessary.
If Trump is so keen to ‘clean’ the people out of Gaza so that he can own it and develop it as a ‘Riviera’, why doesn’t he ship them them all to the USA and give them citizenship?
Alternatively ‘clean’ the West Bank of its 750,000 (or so?) illegal settlers, thus freeing up enough homes to start off the resettlement of the Gazans there and create the Palestinian state which should keep most of the stakeholders content. The Israeli settlers can go to Israel, which should will be happy to receive them back, and then on to the Gaza strip when Trump has rebuilt it as a seaside paradise.
It does seem as if the Roman solution maybe the only answer here.
As Tacitus put it so perfectly: “ubi solitudinem faciunt, pacem appellant”.*
*Agricola:30, The rousing speech of Calgacus the leader of the Brittunculi (Britons) before the battle of Mons Graupius. 83/84 AD or 836/837 AUC.
The best part of this article is the last three sentences.
Amen. What many are conveniently ignoring is that the Palestinian people have lost in these battles several times now. For eons. When you poke a much larger enemy in the eye and they retaliate and win, you lose. Based on the recorded history of the world, they are owed nothing but being conquered. Yet, this time this small enclave of people, who have spent their entire existence wishing to kill Jews, are being offered yet another chance to change and live in peace. What loser of war ever gets this chance even once? This is the most generous offer given to the loser in the history of mankind. The other option is to let the cancer continue to metastasize and be dealt with, yet again, down the road. It’s time to end the insanity.
The only intelligent thought in the article is the last three sentences. And as far as I can see most thoughtful people drew that conclusion as soon as Trump dropped his dead cat…
¨the Palestinian Authority described it — not incorrectly — as a severe breach of international law.¨
At this point to describe something as a breach of international law is more of a commendation than a criticism.
I believe there’s a definition for insanity as continuing to do the same thing while expecting a different outcome.
What a load of twaddle. Let’s just keep doing the same old thing shall we. See how that sorts things. There will never be a peaceful 2 state solution, particularly not now, until Hamas stop trying to kill all Jews. Hamas don’t need or want a state, they have done well enough the way things are. Money to be made from gullible foreign governments and cowardly middle eastern governments.
Thus, China is fiercely fighting the plan to displace the Palestinians, to nullify the (Israeli Ben Gurion Project), as it is the most dangerous secret plan that China is trying to expose its disguised methods under the pretext of war or creating a safe place for civilians to live, according to the claim of US President “Trump”, while the only intelligence truth in this dangerous strategic and international game, according to the awareness of Chinese intelligence institutions through the Chinese State Council, which is responsible for the work of the Chinese intelligence agency, is this dangerous plan, under American supervision, to seize the entire Gaza port and link it to the Israeli Ben Gurion port, as an alternative to the Belt and Road project in international trade, as an American and Israeli intelligence project in the Middle East region to confront the Chinese Silk Road project and to limit the influence of the Egyptian Suez Canal, as it connects India and Europe through railways and maritime transport across the Middle East.
https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2025/02/03/how-gazas-displacement-plan-could-shake-chinas-bri-and-suez-via-israels-ben-gurion-port/
An ambitious plan like the Ben Gurion Project requires ambitious thinking. Think of it as a supply side measure to kickstart global economic growth.
This is a time when taking Trump seriously instead of literally is in order. He put forth an outlandish proposal with the idea that someone will step forward with a counter-measure that does not involve a US presence in that region. Second, it was a loud signal to Bibi that the fighting is done and it’s time to figure out the next step. Finally, miles of Mediterranean seafront is an opportunity only fools can screw up or ignore. Gaza has its path to prosperity in plain sight, if only some poeple’s blind hatred of Israel can be put aside.
Patrikarakos is brilliant, as ever. Are there shades here of Idries Shah’s book, “Wisdom of the Idiots”? Should we bring to bear, the teachings of Sufi mysticism? It would be fresh thinking, that’s for sure.
That short character-sketch of Netanyahu is masterly. It says so much with so few words.
Is Wisdom of the Idiots just Gnosticism?